Brightcove Awarded Patent for Distribution of Video Content

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – May 2, 2011 - Brightcove, the leading online video platform, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has awarded the company a new United States Patent (U.S. Patent Number 7,925,973). The invention relates to many aspects of online publishing and distribution of digital media, such as styleable player experiences, rights management, affiliate syndication, advertising policies and analytics.

Brightcove inventors named on the patent are Bob Mason, chief technology officer and Jeremy Allaire, chairman and chief executive officer.

“Our founding mission for Brightcove was to publish and distribute the world’s professional digital media,” said Jeremy Allaire. “It is incredibly gratifying to be awarded a patent that formally recognizes our innovation and leadership in fulfilling that mission.”

“Since day one, Brightcove has focused on solving hard problems in unique ways that deliver real value to our customers,” said Bob Mason. “This patent is proof of our commitment to relentless innovation, a commitment that we continue to fulfill as we ship new software month after month.”

With the issuance of the new patent, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has recognized Brightcove’s efforts relating to many fundamental elements of an online video platform, the software category that Brightcove has pioneered since its founding in 2005. More than 3,000 customers in more than 50 countries rely on the Brightcove online video platform to distribute and monetize video across PCs, smartphones, tablets, and connected TVs.

In addition to this patent, Brightcove continues to bolster its portfolio of intellectual property with other patent-pending innovations currently under review or in process.

