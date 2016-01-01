Brightcove Assembles Industry Leaders for PLAY 2012 Global Customer Conference

New training track and bootcamp to provide in-depth, hands-on learning for day-to-day technical users and developers

BOSTON, April 24, 2012 -- Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud content services, today announced the first wave of wide-ranging digital media innovators who have signed on to participate in Brightcove PLAY 2012, the company’s annual global customer conference, which is set to take place June 25 - 27 at the InterContinental Boston hotel. The agenda for the action-packed three day event features speakers from Brightcove customers and partners, including representatives from Akamai, AOL Video, AMC Networks, Buzz Media, Cars.com, Google, Major League Gaming, Miami Dolphins, Oracle, TVNZ and XO Group, among others.

The company also announced two new tracks for PLAY 2012, including a Training Track to provide in-depth, hands-on training sessions for day-to-day technical users, as well as a specialized Developer Bootcamp for Web developers interested in learning more about Brightcove’s solutions.

“Brightcove PLAY 2012 promises to be packed with tons of great speakers and sessions that will help customers of all sizes to generate more value from their digital media initiatives,” said Jeff Whatcott, Brightcove’s chief marketing officer. “We look forward to another successful event with customers and partners from around the world.”

Brightcove PLAY brings together Brightcove customers, partners and industry leaders at the forefront of the digital media revolution. At the event, a wide range of media companies, marketers and developers from around the world will convene for three days of in-depth strategy sessions, next generation product demos, all-star keynotes and networking.

Brightcove PLAY 2012 will feature keynote presentations and expert-led breakout sessions for business decision makers and strategists, day-to-day users and non-technical programmers, Web developers, advertising operations professionals and more. The agenda for the event will include sessions on multi-platform delivery, monetization strategies, online video analytics, mobile app experiences, live streaming, marketing with online video, content protection strategies, smart TV trends and opportunities, and many more.

Confirmed speakers include:

Frank Besteiro, Head of Business Development, AOL Video

Michael Assad, CEO, Agility

Michael Cagnazzi, Vice President of Product Development, AMC Networks

Tony Gentile, Chief Product Officer, Buzz Media

George White, Principal Consultant and Technical Architect, Cantina Consulting

Eric Rossi, Senior Editor, Multimedia, Cars.com

Quique Nagle, Vice President of Partner Solutions, Digital Broadcasting Group

Steve Hulford, Founder, Filemobile

Rany Ng, Group Product Manager, Google

Nathan Veer, Web Producer, Joyce Meyer Ministries

Bill Quinn, Managing Director, Lightmaker USA

David Czarnecki, Lead Engineer, Major League Gaming

Wayne Partello, Senior Director, Content and Creative, Miami Dolphins

Amy Shriber, Director, Product Strategy, NBC Universal

David Boyll, Director, Digital Media Technology, Oracle

Yoni Silberberg, Co-founder and Vice President of Business Development, PLYmedia

Alison Provost, Founder, Chairman and CEO, Touchstorm

Tom Cotter, General Manager of Digital Media, TVNZ

Jason Burke, Vice President of Operations, VideoHub

Raghav Gupta, Board Member, Videoplaza

Alison Salat Bernstein, Vice President of Development, XO Group

In 2011, Brightcove PLAY was a sold out event with close to 500 attendees and 20 sponsors and exhibitors. The event attracted a wide range of influential attendees, from C-level executives, top subject matter experts and visionary leaders, to day-to-day users, managers, directors and developers. Visit play.brightcove.com to watch archived sessions from PLAY 2011.

Registration

Registration for Brightcove PLAY 2012 is available at play.brightcove.com. A special discounted early bird registration rate is available through May 1, 2012, which provides a $500 savings off of the full conference fee.

Community

For regular updates on speakers, session topics, and to connect with the Brightcove PLAY community, follow Brightcove PLAY on Twitter and become a fan on Facebook.

