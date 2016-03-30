Brightcove Appoints Mark Blair as Vice President of EMEA to Lead European Operations

BOSTON, March 30, 2016 – Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading provider of cloud services for video, today announced that it has appointed Mark Blair to Vice President of EMEA where he will lead the company’s Europe, Middle East, and Africa sales and marketing operations, and will serve as a member of Brightcove’s executive leadership team. Mark joins the EMEA region following standout success as Vice President of Asia-Pacific (APAC), where he drove business growth with high-visibility wins in OTT services, as well as with leading brands and enterprises that use video for digital marketing and communications.

During his time leading operations across Australia, New Zealand, and Southeast Asia, Mark established Brightcove as a dominant market player in the region and as a trusted partner to top broadcasters and publishers. Notably, Mark secured Brightcove as the provider of cloud video service for all of the commercial free-to-air broadcasters in Australia and New Zealand. In addition, under Mark’s leadership, media companies such as Mediaworks, NineMSN Pty Ltd., and Network TEN selected Brightcove to develop new OTT offerings and ad-supported video on-demand (AVOD) services.

David Mendels, CEO at Brightcove, said, “I have known Mark for many years, and he has continually proven his ability to build exceptional teams and to execute on strategy. What also distinguishes Mark is his ability to form deep, lasting relationships with senior-level decision makers. I am confident that his combination of business acumen and deep product and technical knowledge will be a huge asset to our customers in Europe as well as drive our growth for many years to come.”

Blair commented: “After six years heading up operations for Brightcove in APAC, I’m delighted to be making the move back to London and am ready for this next opportunity. The video industry is at an exciting inflection point, as the growth of devices and rising consumer expectations drive broadcasters and brands to deliver unique video experiences. I look forward to continuing to cement our position in the marketplace across Europe.”

With more than 15 years in the software industry as a developer, architect, designer, consultant, manager and entrepreneur, and six years holding leadership positions for Brightcove in the Asia Pacific market, Mark brings a wealth of experience to the role.

Prior to joining Brightcove in 2010, Mark held several executive positions at Allaire, Macromedia and Adobe, in a variety of field and headquarters-based roles in Asia-Pacific and North America, across sales, marketing and product management.

