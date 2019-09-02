Brightcove Appoints Hiroaki Kawanobe to Senior Vice President, Country Manager, Japan

TOKYO, September 2, 2019 - Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, today announced the appointment of Hiroaki Kawanobe as SVP, Country Manager, Japan, effective September 1, 2019. Mr. Kawanobe will succeed Yoji Izaki, who has served as Brightcove’s Country Manager, Japan and Korea since 2014, and will report directly to the Chief Revenue Officer.

Kawanobe will oversee Brightcove’s overall operations in Japan, bringing a wealth of experience, leadership, and knowledge in the video industry.

“Brightcove’s business in Japan has grown dramatically in recent years with Hiro playing a key role in our growth,” said Rick Hanson, Chief Revenue Officer. “Hiro is an industry veteran with deep knowledge of the video and technology landscape. His expertise and forward thinking ensures Japanese customers will be at the forefront of innovation when it comes to video. We are proud of Hiro’s successful experiences in his time leading the sales teams in Japan and Korea, and are confident that he will take our business in the Japanese market to the next level.”

Hiro joined Brightcove in 2011 as a Marketing and Account Manager followed by promotions to Director of Account Management, Japan in 2016, and to Vice President, Korea & Japan Sales in 2018. Prior to joining Brightcove, Hiro held positions at other SaaS companies and was also an IT System Integrator. He received his BA degree in International Commerce from Shimonoseki City University in Japan and holds an MBA from the Peter B. Gustavson School of Business at the University of Victoria in Canada.

“I am excited to be assuming the role of Senior Vice President, Country Manager, Japan,” said Hiro Kawanobe. “I am confident in our ability to build a strong and sustainable business in Japan, and look forward to working with our customers, partners, employees, and the leadership team to lead the company through its next phase of breakout growth.”

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV) is the leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for managing, delivering, and monetizing video experiences on every screen. A pioneering force in the world of online video since the company’s founding in 2004, Brightcove’s award-winning technology, unparalleled services, extensive partner ecosystem, and proven global scale have helped thousands of companies in over 70 countries achieve better business results with video. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.