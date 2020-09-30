Brightcove Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct. 21, 2020 - Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the global leader in video for business, today announced, financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

“Brightcove’s momentum continued in the third quarter with revenue and profitability that were well ahead of expectations. Our sales performance, which was the strongest in our history, is evidence that the use of video as a primary tool for connecting and communicating is stronger than ever,” said Jeff Ray, Brightcove’s Chief Executive Officer.

Ray added, “Event partners, media companies and enterprises all have the same goal. They all seek to deliver broadcast-grade, quality video experiences from a seamless, scalable, and trusted platform. Brightcove is uniquely positioned to be the partner of choice for organizations who understand the power of video to build meaningful relationships with their customers, employees and partners. We are confident in our vision and look forward to building on our recent successes and the momentum in the market to deliver faster, more profitable growth over time.”

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights:

Revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was $49.1 million, an increase of 3% compared to $47.4 million for the third quarter of 2019. Subscription and support revenue was $46.3 million, an increase of 2% compared to $45.4 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2020 was $31.0 million, representing a gross margin of 63% compared to a gross profit of $29.1 million for the third quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP gross profit for the third quarter of 2020 was $31.5 million, representing a non-GAAP gross margin of 64%, compared to a non-GAAP gross profit of $29.8 million for the third quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin exclude stock-based compensation expense and the amortization of acquired intangible assets.

Income from operations was $1.3 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to a loss of $2.4 million for the third quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP operating income, which excludes stock-based compensation expense, restructuring, the amortization of acquired intangible assets and merger-related expense, was $4.5 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to non-GAAP operating income of $2.8 million during the third quarter of 2019.

Net income was $1.3 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020. This compares to a net loss of $3.0 million, or a loss of $0.08 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net income, which excludes stock-based compensation expense, restructuring, the amortization of acquired intangible assets and merger-related expense, was $4.6 million for the third quarter of 2020, or $0.11 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $2.2 million for the third quarter of 2019, or $0.06 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA was $5.9 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $4.1 million for the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA excludes stock-based compensation expense, merger-related expense, restructuring, the amortization of acquired intangible assets, depreciation expense, other income/expense and the provision for income taxes.

Cash flow provided by operations was $3.6 million for the third quarter for 2020, compared to $4.5 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Free cash flow was $1.4 million after the company invested $2.2 million in capital expenditures and capitalization of internal-use software during the third quarter of 2020. Free cash flow was $2.4 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Cash and cash equivalents were $30.3 million as of September 30, 2020 compared to $27.8 million as of June 30, 2020.

A Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP results has been provided in the financial statement tables included at the end of this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Other Third Quarter and Recent Highlights:

Average annual subscription revenue per premium customer was $89,000 in the third quarter of 2020, excluding starter customers who had average annualized revenue of $4,300 per customer. This compares to $84,500 in the comparable period in 2019.

Recurring dollar retention rate was 101% in the third quarter of 2020, above our historical target of the low to mid-90 percent range.

Ended the quarter with 3,381 customers, of which 2,267 were premium.

New customers and customers who expanded their relationship during the third quarter include: Bristol Myers Squibb, Coupang Corporation, DAAR Communications, Hitachi, Jack Morton Worldwide, Boston Consulting Group, Chick-fil-A, ClassPass, Inc., Football Federation Australia, Le Figaro, LifeWay, and Time USA

Announced a partnership with Cvent, the market-leading meetings, events and hospitality technology provider, to offer our video solutions as part of Cvent’s newly launched Virtual Attendee Hub. Through this partnership, Cvent customers can now easily launch reliable, scalable and broadcast-grade video experiences to their audiences.

Appointed Tsedal Neeley and Ritcha Gupta Ranjan to Brightcove’s Board of Directors. Dr. Neeley has been a professor at Harvard Business School since 2007 and the Naylor Fitzhugh Professor of Business Administration since 2018. She currently serves on the Board of Directors of Harvard Business Publishing, the Partnership, Inc., and is a member of Rakuten’s Advisory Board. Ritcha Ranjan is the Director of Product Development for Google Finance. While at Google she also led the product management team that took Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, Sites, and Keep from consumer and education-focused products to ones used by enterprises globally.

Business Outlook

Based on information as of today, October 21, 2020, the Company is issuing the following financial guidance.

Fourth Quarter 2020:

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $49.5 million to $50.5 million, including approximately $2.5 million of professional services revenue.

Non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be in the range of $2.9 million to $3.4 million, which excludes stock-based compensation of approximately $2.1 million, the amortization of acquired intangible assets of approximately $0.8 million and restructuring of approximately $0.9 million.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $4.2 million to $4.7 million, which excludes stock-based compensation of approximately $2.1 million, the amortization of acquired intangible assets of approximately $0.8 million, restructuring of approximately $0.9 million, depreciation expense of approximately $1.4 million and other income/expense and the provision for income taxes of approximately $0.3 million.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be $0.07 to $0.08, which excludes stock-based compensation of approximately $2.1 million, the amortization of acquired intangible assets of approximately $0.8 million, restructuring of approximately $0.9 million, and assumes approximately 41.1 million weighted-average shares outstanding.

Full Year 2020:

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $193.2 million to $194.2 million, including approximately $9.5 million of professional services revenue.

Non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be in the range of $12.7 million to $13.2 million, which excludes stock-based compensation of approximately $8.8 million, the amortization of acquired intangible assets of approximately $3.4 million, restructuring of approximately $2.6 million and merger-related expenses of approximately $5.8 million.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $18.0 million to $18.5 million, which excludes stock-based compensation of approximately $8.8 million, the amortization of acquired intangible assets of approximately $3.4 million, restructuring of approximately $2.6 million, merger-related expenses of approximately $5.8 million, depreciation expense of approximately $5.3 million and other income/expense and the provision for income taxes of approximately $1.2 million.

Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share is expected to be $0.29 to $0.30, which excludes stock-based compensation of approximately $8.8 million, the amortization of acquired intangible assets of approximately $3.4 million, restructuring of approximately $2.6 million, merger-related expenses of approximately $5.8 million, and assumes approximately 40.3 million weighted-average shares outstanding.

Conference Call Information

Brightcove will host a conference call today, October 21, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial results and current business outlook. A live webcast of the call will be available at the “Investors” page of the Company’s website, http://investor.brightcove.com. To access the call, dial 877-407-3982 (domestic) or 201-493-6780 (international). A replay of this conference call will be available for a limited time at 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international). The replay conference ID is 13711575. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at http://investor.brightcove.com.

About Brightcove

When video is done right, it can have a powerful and lasting effect. Hearts open. Minds change. Creativity thrives. Since 2004, Brightcove has been helping customers discover and experience the incredible power of video through its award-winning technology, empowering organizations in more than 70 countries across the globe to touch audiences in bold and innovative ways.

Brightcove achieves this by developing technologies once thought impossible, providing customer support without parallel or excuses, and leveraging the expertise and resources of a global infrastructure. Video is the world’s most compelling, exciting medium. Visit www.brightcove.com for more information. Video That Means Business.™

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain “forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements concerning our financial guidance for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2020, our position to execute on our growth strategy, and our ability to expand our leadership position and market opportunity. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation: the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including our business operations, as well as its impact on the general economic and financial market conditions; our ability to retain existing customers and acquire new ones; our history of losses; the timing and successful integration of the Ooyala acquisition; expectations regarding the widespread adoption of customer demand for our products; the effects of increased competition and commoditization of services we offer, including data delivery and storage; keeping up with the rapid technological change required to remain competitive in our industry; our ability to manage our growth effectively and successfully recruit additional highly-qualified personnel; the price volatility of our common stock; and other risks set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by our subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our other SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Brightcove has provided in this release the non-GAAP financial measures of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss), adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share. Brightcove uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating Brightcove's ongoing operational performance. Brightcove believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing its financial results with other companies in Brightcove’s industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. As noted, the non-GAAP financial results discussed above of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share exclude stock-based compensation expense, the amortization of acquired intangible assets, restructuring and merger-related expenses. The non-GAAP financial results discussed above of adjusted EBITDA is defined as consolidated net income (loss), plus stock-based compensation expense, the amortization of acquired intangible assets, merger-related expenses, restructuring, depreciation expense, other income/expense, including interest expense and interest income, and the provision for income taxes. Merger-related expenses include fees incurred in connection with an acquisition. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. As previously mentioned, a reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release. The Company’s earnings press releases containing such non-GAAP reconciliations can be found on the Investors section of the Company’s web site at http://www.brightcove.com.

Brightcove Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,332 $ 22,759 Accounts receivable, net of allowance 32,218 31,181 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 17,794 11,884 Total current assets 80,344 65,824 Property and equipment, net 15,715 12,086 Operating lease right-of-use asset 11,813 16,912 Intangible assets, net 11,277 13,875 Goodwill 60,902 60,902 Other assets 4,505 3,268 Total assets $ 184,556 $ 172,867 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 9,405 $ 9,917 Accrued expenses 23,293 20,925 Operating lease liability 5,592 6,174 Deferred revenue 57,334 49,260 Total current liabilities 95,624 86,276 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 7,170 11,701 Debt 5,000 - Other liabilities 2,672 767 Total liabilities 110,466 98,744 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 40 39 Additional paid-in capital 284,121 276,365 Treasury stock, at cost (871) (871) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (741) (785) Accumulated deficit (208,459) (200,625) Total stockholders’ equity 74,090 74,123 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 184,556 $ 172,867

Brightcove Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue: Subscription and support revenue $ 46,338 $ 45,424 $ 136,613 $ 129,192 Professional services and other revenue 2,746 2,010 7,050 7,660 Total revenue 49,084 47,434 143,663 136,852 Cost of revenue: (1) (2) Cost of subscription and support revenue 15,735 16,686 50,290 50,237 Cost of professional services and other revenue 2,363 1,628 6,349 6,432 Total cost of revenue 18,098 18,314 56,639 56,669 Gross profit 30,986 29,120 87,024 80,183 Operating expenses: (1) (2) Research and development 8,215 8,127 26,199 23,150 Sales and marketing 14,813 14,567 42,370 45,650 General and administrative 6,694 6,245 19,633 17,485 Merger-related - 2,539 5,768 8,091 Total operating expenses 29,722 31,478 93,970 94,376 Income (loss) from operations 1,264 (2,358) (6,946) (14,193) Other income (expense), net 204 (441) (291) (477) Net income (loss) before income taxes 1,468 (2,799) (7,237) (14,670) Provision for income taxes 154 171 597 521 Net income (loss) $ 1,314 $ (2,970) $ (7,834) $ (15,191) Net income (loss) per share—basic and diluted Basic $ 0.03 $ (0.08) $ (0.20) $ (0.40) Diluted 0.03 (0.08) (0.20) (0.40) Weighted-average shares—basic and diluted Basic 39,682 38,564 39,320 37,739 Diluted 40,646 38,564 39,320 37,739 (1) Stock-based compensation included in above line items: Cost of subscription and support revenue $ 139 $ 127 $ 452 $ 341 Cost of professional services and other revenue 63 71 233 223 Research and development 142 323 839 855 Sales and marketing 768 602 2,440 1,411 General and administrative 896 598 2,760 1,674 (2) Amortization of acquired intangible assets included in the above line items: Cost of subscription and support revenue $ 336 $ 468 $ 1,166 $ 1,126 Sales and marketing 477 477 1,432 1,116

Brightcove Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, Operating activities 2020 2019 Net loss $ (7,834) $ (15,191) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,497 6,150 Stock-based compensation 6,724 4,504 Provision for reserves on accounts receivable 461 559 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,433) (5,477) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (6,414) 642 Other assets (1,247) (503) Accounts payable 104 2,635 Accrued expenses 3,410 4,510 Operating leases (13) (261) Deferred revenue 8,667 3,061 Net cash provided by operating activities 8,922 629 Investing activities Cash paid for acquisition, net of cash acquired - (5,402) Purchases of property and equipment, net of returns (2,163) (600) Capitalization of internal-use software costs (5,108) (4,264) Net cash used in investing activities (7,271) (10,266) Financing activities Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,207 3,215 Proceeds from debt 10,000 - Debt paydown (5,000) - Other financing activities (448) (208) Net cash provided by financing activities 5,759 3,007 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 163 (27) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 7,573 (6,657) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 22,759 29,306 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 30,332 $ 22,649

Brightcove Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit, GAAP Income (Loss) From Operations, GAAP Net Income (Loss) and GAAP Net Income (Loss) Per Share to Non-GAAP Gross Profit, Non-GAAP Income From Operations, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GROSS PROFIT: GAAP gross profit $ 30,986 $ 29,120 $ 87,024 $ 80,183 Stock-based compensation expense 202 198 685 564 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 336 468 1,166 1,126 Restructuring - - 51 292 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 31,524 $ 29,786 $ 88,926 $ 82,165 INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS: GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 1,264 $ (2,358) $ (6,946) $ (14,193) Stock-based compensation expense 2,008 1,721 6,724 4,504 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 813 945 2,598 2,242 Merger-related - 2,539 5,768 8,091 Restructuring 443 - 1,711 752 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 4,528 $ 2,847 $ 9,855 $ 1,396 NET INCOME (LOSS): GAAP net income (loss) $ 1,314 $ (2,970) $ (7,834) $ (15,191) Stock-based compensation expense 2,008 1,721 6,724 4,504 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 813 945 2,598 2,242 Merger-related - 2,539 5,768 8,091 Restructuring 443 - 1,711 752 Non-GAAP net income $ 4,578 $ 2,235 $ 8,967 $ 398 GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.03 $ (0.08) $ (0.20) $ (0.40) Non-GAAP diluted net income per share $ 0.11 $ 0.06 $ 0.22 $ 0.01 Shares used in computing GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share 39,682 38,564 39,320 37,739 Shares used in computing Non-GAAP diluted net income per share 40,646 40,026 39,971 38,857

Brightcove Inc. Calculation of Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ 1,314 $ (2,970) $ (7,834) $ (15,191) Other expense, net (204) 441 291 477 Provision for income taxes 154 171 597 521 Depreciation and amortization 2,140 2,216 6,497 6,150 Stock-based compensation expense 2,008 1,721 6,724 4,504 Merger-related - 2,539 5,768 8,091 Restructuring 443 - 1,711 752 Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,855 $ 4,118 $ 13,754 $ 5,304

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201021005954/en/

Investors:

ICR for Brightcove

Brian Denyeau, 646-277-1251

brian.denyeau@icrinc.com

or

Media:

Brightcove

Meredith Duhaime

mduhaime@brightcove.com