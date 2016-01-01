Brightcove and 5min Media Team for Online Video Syndication

CAMBRIDGE, MA – May 23, 2011 - Brightcove, a leading online video platform, and 5min Media, the Web's largest video syndication platform and a division of AOL Advertising.com Group, today announced they have expanded their existing relationship to enable Brightcove customers access to 5min Media’s library of hundreds of thousands of premium video titles. As a result, Brightcove Pro and Enterprise edition customers around the world can now easily publish content from 5min Media directly from within their Brightcove account, while also introducing new advertising-revenue opportunities for publishers.

“For many publishers, creating a steady drumbeat of high quality, impactful content is an ongoing challenge when it comes to their online video strategy,” said David Mendels, President and Chief Operating Officer at Brightcove. “Together with 5min Media, we are giving thousands of customers around the world instant access to premium content that can also easily be monetized, making it easier for these organizations to expand their video initiatives and reach new audiences.”

“The 5min Media and Brightcove partnership brings together two leading video platforms creating a unique opportunity for thousands of clients to easily access and use high-quality, relevant video,” said Ran Harnevo, Co-founder and CEO of 5min Media and Senior Vice President of AOL Video. “The demand for online video is exponentially growing at a fast rate and, by partnering with Brightcove, we are bringing a solution to the marketplace to meet that demand. This is a win-win for both companies as well as our content partners.”

Through this partnership, 5min Media will be able to expand the reach of its content to thousands of Brightcove customers across the globe, while also introducing new monetization opportunities for these publishers. Customers will also be able to enrich user experience thanks to the expansive offering of high quality content available through the partnership.

5min Media’s library consists of hundreds of thousands of videos across 20 categories and more than 140 sub-categories from some of the world’s largest media companies as well as the most innovative independent producers. Content ranging from video recipes, yoga and fitness routines, tech tutorials, DIY projects for the home and garden, beauty and fashion tips, as well as entertainment and celebrity news give publishers an advanced starting point when introducing new advertising-supported online video initiatives. 5min Media is a leading online video property that ranks No. 1 in six vertical categories, including Home, Food, Health, Fashion/Beauty, and Travel, according to comScore Video Matrix (April 2011).

5min Media is a business unit of the AOL Advertising.com Group which was formed in May 2011. The focus of this group is to position AOL as a global partner for leading publishers, advertisers and agencies seeking to maximize the value of their online brands through premium formats, video, content, networks, platforms and monetization. The eight businesses that make up this Group are Advertising.com, ADTECH, AOL Video, goviral, Pictela, Content Solutions, 5min Media and Sponsored Listings.

About Brightcove

Brightcove is a cloud-based online video platform. Media companies, businesses and organizations worldwide use Brightcove to publish and distribute video on the Web. Founded in 2004, Brightcove has offices across North America, Europe and Asia and customers in 50 countries. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.

About AOL

AOL Inc. (NYSE: AOL) is a premier global media company with a suite of brands and products serving consumers, advertisers and publishers worldwide. The AOL Huffington Post Media Group is a leading source of news, opinion, entertainment, community and digital information comprised of a wide range of destination websites, including AOL.com, The Huffington Post, TechCrunch, Moviefone, Engadget, Patch, AOL Music, StyleList and MapQuest. The AOL Advertising.com Group includes Advertising.com, ADTECH, Pictela, Video, inclusive of AOL Video, goviral and 5min Media, Content Solutions and Sponsored Listings and serves a combined content and advertising market at scale through video, brand advertising, content and ad serving. AOL is focused on engaging consumers and providing online advertising services and solutions on both AOL Huffington Post Media Group destination websites and third party websites, in addition to serving consumer platforms including AOL Mail, AIM, about.me, and mobile experiences. AOL also operates one of the largest Internet subscription access services that serves as another distribution channel for its consumer offerings.

