Brightcove Accelerates TV Everywhere Adoption with Adobe Pass Enablement Partnership

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 23, 2011 - Brightcove, the leading online video platform, announced today that the company has licensed Adobe Pass authentication and authorization technology and has become a certified Adobe Pass Enablement Partner. Brightcove is using the technology to offer new TV Everywhere authorization services to broadcasters, cable programming networks, and distributors to streamline their initiatives to provide on-demand access to TV content across both Adobe Flash and HTML5 environments.

As consumers spend more time online, there is a growing demand for easy access to first run TV content through PCs, tablets, and mobile devices. Broadcasters, cable programming networks, and cable, satellite, and telco TV distributors have been struggling to address this demand without disrupting established subscription business models. TV Everywhere is the moniker applied to a new model that provides subscribers with online access to their full lineup of TV content after authenticating as subscribers when they visit online TV destinations.

"TV Everywhere is a major step forward in the online digital transformation of the TV industry," said Eric Elia, vice president of TV Solutions at Brightcove. "Most of the top TV brands we work with are planning or executing TV Everywhere projects right now, so the Adobe Pass technology is coming to market at the right time with an innovative approach that solves real problems."

Adopters of the TV Everywhere model have struggled to reliably secure content while providing a positive user experience. Browser technology limitations cause concern about unauthorized access through credential-sharing. The same limitations prevent off site distribution and social promotion opportunities that require authentication to occur at the player-level rather than the page or site level. Additionally, cross-domain security limitations force consumers to log-in repeatedly when accessing content across multiple online TV destinations.

Adobe Pass can validate the authentication using both Flash and HTML5 technologies, enabling access in both Web browsers and native apps across PCs, mobile devices, and connected TV devices. Adobe Pass technology harnesses Flash technology to offer cross-domain authentication and authorization at the player, page, and site level, which dramatically improves the user experience by reducing the need for viewers to re-enter their credentials. Adobe Pass also uses Flash Platform technology to alleviate credential sharing concerns by uniquely identifying devices so limits can be set per household account.

The combination of Adobe Pass and the innovative multi-bitrate streaming, player experience, geo-restriction, ad insertion, social distribution, and analytics capabilities of the Brightcove online video platform provide an elegant and robust solution for TV Everywhere projects.

"Having a proven online video platform like Brightcove as a certified Adobe Pass Enablement Partner will make it possible for the world's top media brands to get up and running with Adobe Pass with minimal development time," said Pritham Shetty, vice president of Video Solutions at Adobe.

The Brightcove TV Everywhere authorization service with Adobe Pass is expected to become generally available in the second half of 2011. The company is already working with several cable programmers to accelerate TV Everywhere rollouts based on the new technology. The service will be offered at additional cost to Brightcove Enterprise Edition subscribers. Contact Brightcove sales (http://go.brightcove.com/forms/contact-sales/) for additional information.

About Brightcove

Brightcove is a cloud-based online video platform. Media companies, businesses and organizations worldwide use Brightcove to publish and distribute video on the Web. Founded in 2004, Brightcove has offices across North America, Europe and Asia and customers in 50 countries. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.

Press Contacts

North America

Erika Shaffer

SutherlandGold Group for Brightcove

206-972-5514

erika@sutherlandgold.com

Europe

Sheena Riviera

AxiCom for Brightcove

+44 20 8392 4064

sheena.riviera@axicom.com