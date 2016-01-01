AOL & Brightcove Launch New Distribution Service For Selling Digital Video Downloads

New Service Gives Video Publishers the Ability to Easily Package and Sell Video Downloads Through AOL Video and Receive Revenue from their Sales.

Dulles, VA and Boston, MA - October 30, 2006 - AOL and Brightcove launched today a distribution service that can enable video publishers to sell high-quality video downloads through the AOL Video portal (http://video.aol.com) and receive up to 70% of the revenue generated from their sales. The new service promises to expand the distribution options for video publishers and the choices for consumers.

Using Brightcove, any video publisher can easily have their video downloads distributed and sold through AOL(R) Video. In addition, videos can be automatically indexed in the AOL Video Search engine and can be browsed through the AOL Video portal. Consumers will be able to purchase and download the videos and watch them on their computers, network connected TVs or other devices.

"The high-quality and imaginative content from both large and small producers is a great complement to our growing video library," said Kevin Conroy, Executive Vice President of AOL. "Working with Brightcove ensures that AOL Video will have a constant stream of some of the most exciting and provocative new video flowing from professional content producers and in turn, gives them a high-profile outlet for distributing their videos."

Video publishers interested in selling videos through AOL Video, can sign up at www.brightcove.com and http://video.aol.com/brightcove for a free Brightcove Network account. With an account, publishers can upload content, package it into titles, and select distribution options with AOL Video and Brightcove.com. They can also sell the same video downloads through their own site, using the Brightcove publishing services to create a custom broadband channel. Content owners may earn up to 70% of the sale price for the content that is sold to consumers.

"As the market for online video grows, both emerging and established media companies are looking for more options to reach consumers with their paid downloads," said Jeremy Allaire, chairman and chief executive officer of Brightcove. "Our relationship with AOL is giving Internet TV programmers a powerful new channel to reach consumers, build audience and generating revenue through sale of high-quality digital video."

Content publishers that want to do more than sell video downloads, can choose to take advantage of the other online services that Brightcove provides for delivering commercial Internet TV channels, including advanced publishing and advertising services.

In the coming months, AOL and Brightcove may introduce other commerce models to the service including ad-supported syndication and video rentals.

About AOL Video

AOL(R) Video (http://video.aol.com) is a one-stop online resource to find watch and share millions of the best videos from across the Web, broadcast and cable television, and entertainment including movies, music videos, news, user-generated content and full-length TV shows. AOL Video features free streaming videos as well as the ability to purchase and download full-length content that can be viewed on multiple devices and PCs, online or offline. At the center of the AOL Video portal is one of the Web's first online interactive programming guides which brings together thousands of hours of video programming and organizes it into more than 50 branded video-on-demand channels. AOL Video also features video search powered by technology from Truveo(TM) and Singingfish(R), and a video player that can go full screen without losing picture quality and that supports AOL's exclusive Hi-Q(TM) video format to watch up to DVD-quality videos online.

About AOL

AOL is a global Web services company that operates some of the most popular Web destinations, offers a comprehensive suite of free software and services, runs the country's largest Internet access business, and provides a full set of advertising solutions. A majority-owned subsidiary of Time Warner Inc. (NYSE: TWX), AOL LLC is based in Dulles, Virginia. AOL and its subsidiaries also have operations in Europe, Canada and Asia. Learn more at AOL.com.

About Brightcove

Brightcove is an open Internet TV service that empowers video producers and programmers to build broadband businesses while giving viewers more choices and control over their use of video and television. Founded by Internet pioneer Jeremy Allaire in 2004 and based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Brightcove is a private company led by a management team that includes senior executives from Allaire, Macromedia, ATG, Comcast, Lycos, News Corp., MediaVest, and Discovery Networks.

Contacts:

Lesley Gold of SutherlandGold Group

866-262-7373 ext 102

Lesley@sutherlandgold.com

Jennifer Rankin for AOL

703-265-1371

JenniferRankin9@aol.com