Announcing the 2nd Annual Brightcove PLAY Global Customer Conference

Event will bring together hundreds of Brightcove customers, partners and industry leaders at the forefront of the digital media revolution

Set for June 25 – 27, 2012 at the InterContinental Boston

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., November 8, 2011—Brightcove, a leading global provider of cloud content services, today announced that the second annual Brightcove PLAY global customer conference is set for June 25 – 27, 2012 at the InterContinental Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts. Brightcove PLAY 2012 (http://www.brightcove.com/play2012) is a global gathering of Brightcove customers, partners and industry leaders at the forefront of the digital media revolution.

Next June, hundreds of media companies, marketers and developers from around the world will convene in Boston for three days of in-depth strategy sessions, next-generation product demos, all-star keynotes, and networking. Brightcove PLAY 2012 will feature keynote presentations and expert-led breakout sessions for business decision makers and strategists, day-to-day users and non-technical programmers, developers, advertising operations professionals and more. Registration for Brightcove PLAY 2012 will open in early January at play.brightcove.com.

“Brightcove PLAY 2011 had hundreds of attendees and a multitude of sponsors and exhibitors that came together to share best practices for online video,” said David Mendels, Brightcove president and chief operating officer. “We are excited to expand Brightcove PLAY in 2012 and to provide even more opportunities for attendees to maximize their online video and content app investments with Brightcove.”

In 2011, Brightcove PLAY was a sold out event with close to 500 attendees and 20 sponsors and exhibitors. The event attracted a wide range of influential attendees, from C-level executives, top subject matter experts and visionary leaders, to day-to-day users, managers, directors and developers.

“The Brightcove PLAY conference was a great venue for connecting with peer industry leaders to discuss online video,” said Gregg Moss, SVP, video and broadcast group at Bank of America. “It provided opportunities to benchmark, share best practices, lessons learned and see how other companies leverage their online video platforms. There were many detailed sessions to choose from, and the track program made it easy to decide where I wanted to spend time. Finally, having transparency into the Brightcove product roadmap and access to their leadership team is an advantage which helps us develop our online video strategies.”

“Brightcove PLAY 2011 proved to be a valuable event that brought together many leaders and innovators in online video across a variety of industries. It was a great opportunity to connect with a highly targeted audience,” said Brad Rinklin, vice president, Global Marketing and Alliances at Akamai.

“I was excited to both attend and speak at Brightcove’s inaugural customer conference, and walked away from the event with concrete new ideas for how to deliver results with online video and how to reach new audiences,” said Michael Dunn, CTO of Hearst Interactive Media. “I look forward to attending Brightcove PLAY again in 2012.”

"My team found Brightcove PLAY to be an incredibly useful opportunity to meet our fellow enterprise customers and compare use cases and business challenges,” said David Boyll, director, Digital Media Technology at Oracle. “I would highly recommend PLAY for organizations in any stage of their implementation of online video."

"Brightcove PLAY gives customers the opportunity to gain deep insight into Brightcove's product roadmap and vision for the future, while also seeing how other organizations are driving results with online video," said Michael Cagnazzi, vice president of product development at AMC Networks.

Some of the presenting organizations at Brightcove PLAY 2011 included: AARP, A&E Television, Akamai, Al Jazeera, AMC Networks, AOL, Bank of America, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, comScore, Digitas, Facebook, Financial Times, Freedom Communications, Gannett Digital, Google, Harvard University, Hearst Interactive Media, IDC, LG Electronics, Major League Gaming, Nielsen Company, O2 Ireland, OgilvyInteractive, Omniture, Oracle, POLITICO, Publicis Modem, Reebok, Rogers Digital Media, Sony Music Entertainment, U.S. Department of State, VEVO, and WIRED.com.

Flagship sponsors included Akamai, Adobe, KnowledgeVision, LG Electronics, TubeMogul, Tremor Media, 5min Media, LeanIn, Ektron, Twin Technologies, Roundarch, Filemobile, 3Play Media, Telestream, Fig Leaf Software, PLYmedia, Accedo Broadband and Brainshark.

For more information and to see on-demand video of keynotes and breakout sessions from Brightcove PLAY 2011, visit play.brightcove.com.

