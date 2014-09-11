Consumers Rank Video as Trusted, Most Personable and Authentic Brand Marketing Experience According to Brightcove Survey

Research shows that a better video experience leads to more action, higher loyalty and more social sharing



BOSTON, September 11, 2014 – New research from Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud services for video, has revealed that seven in ten (76%) consumers cite video as their preferred content source when consuming brand information.



The study, which questioned 2,000 consumers globally, highlights that 79% of consumers favor digital content over traditional, with more than one in ten (12%) preferring to consume content from brands on their smartphone, tablet or mobile application.



Almost a quarter (24%) of the consumers surveyed said video is their ‘most trusted’ source of brand content. Explaining their choice, 44% said video was more ‘appealing’ to them, while engaging (28%), authentic (29%) and sharable (10%) were also cited as reasons for trusting video content over other forms of brand communication.

The power of better video

In addition, over a third of consumers (35%) cited brand video content as more memorable if it is of high quality. The research found that when consumers had a good video experience:

Almost four in ten (39%) were more likely to research the brand or product further

A similar amount (36%) were more likely to tell friends and family about the brand

Three in ten (30%) said they were more likely to become brand loyal

Just under a fifth (19%) said they were more likely to share content from that brand on social media

But there’s still work to do

When asked how their branded video experience could be improved, three of the top four consumer responses related to video delivery – better quality streaming (32%), faster launch times (31%) and less buffering (30%) -- showcasing that consumers are really now focused on the experience that is being delivered to them, end-to-end.



"In order to keep up with today’s tech savvy consumers, marketers need to truly understand the power of video in the marketing mix," said Steve Rotter, vice president of digital marketing solutions at Brightcove. "More and more, brands are starting to view video as an opportunity for engagement that sits at the heart of the marketing strategy – not just as an add-on. By delivering a high quality, relevant and engaging video experience to end users, marketers can benefit from increased loyalty, higher brand engagement, more content sharing and higher referral rates."



Research Methodology

An online survey of 2,000 consumers was undertaken in the Unites States, France, Germany and the United Kingdom. The survey was set up and completed by Vanson Bourne and fieldwork took place in August 2014.



