보도자료
- BRIGHTCOVE RECEIVES TWO TECHNOLOGY AND ENGINEERING EMMY® AWARDS2021년 1월 26일
- JENNIFER SMITH JOINS BRIGHTCOVE AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER2020년 12월 10일
- AUSTRALIA'S LEADING EMPLOYMENT MARKETPLACE SEEK LEVERAGES BRIGHTCOVE TO BETTER CONNECT JOB SEEKERS AND ORANGIZATIONS2020년 11월 9일
- BRIGHTCOVE, THE GLOBAL AND INDUSTRY-DEFINING LEADER IN VIDEO, UNVEILS BOLD NEW BRAND2020년 10월 22일
- Brightcove Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 20202020년 10월 21일
- Brightcove Partners with Cvent to Power the Future of Virtual Events2020년 9월 22일
- Tsedal Neeley and Ritcha Ranjan Join Brightcove’s Board of Directors2020년 8월 19일
- Streamed Video Content Dominates Media and Entertainment Consumption According to the Brightcove Q2 2020 Global Video Index2020년 8월 18일
- Brightcove Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 20202020년 7월 22일
- TN Marketing Reaches New Audiences on Connected TV Devices Using Brightcove Beacon2020년 7월 16일