이용 약관

본 이용 약관에는 법적 의무가 포함되어 있습니다. 주의 깊게 확인하시기 바랍니다.

서비스 소유권

Welcome to Brightcove. The Brightcove websites (www.brightcove.com, www.brightcove.tv and any variations of or successors to these websites, collectively, the "Brightcove Website" or the "Website"), Brightcove applications (PLAYTV and any other applications made available by Brightcove, collectively, the “Brightcove Apps” or the “Apps”) and the Brightcove service (together with the Website and the Apps, the “Brightcove Service” or the “Service”) are owned by Brightcove, Inc. and, from time to time, its subsidiary and affiliate corporations, successors, and assigns (collectively referred to as "Brightcove"). The Brightcove Service currently consists of various web pages at or linked to the Website, the Apps, as well as areas of numerous websites operated by other companies that have entered into an agreement with Brightcove to publish their Content through the Brightcove Service on their site. The Brightcove Service may expand or change from time to time.

일반 이용 약관의 적용

Use by end users of the Brightcove Service and the Brightcove Website and Brightcove Apps is governed by these General Terms and Conditions. For publishers' use of the Brightcove publishing services, a separate set of terms and conditions apply which are found at the URL https://www.brightcove.com/terms-and-conditions/acceptable-use-policy/. Unless explicitly stated otherwise, any new Services, including any new Brightcove properties, shall be subject to these General Terms and Conditions. In addition, Brightcove may have separate registration procedures and separate terms and conditions, terms of service, user agreements, or similar legal agreement/s for certain of its Services. When you are using any service or product offered by Brightcove that does not have a separate legal agreement, these General Terms and Conditions will apply. In addition, Brightcove also may offer certain services from time to time that are governed by the terms of service of the respective service partners. Where the Brightcove Service is running on third-party websites, the terms and conditions of use of those websites may be applicable in addition to these terms and conditions.

무차별 원칙

Brightcove는 나이, 성별, 인종, 민족, 국적, 종교, 성 정체성 또는 기타 보호된 상태의 기준에 따라 차별하지 않습니다.

질문

법률 관련 사항은 아래 주소로 직접 문의해 주십시오. General Counsel

Brightcove, Inc.

290 Congress Street

Boston, Massachusetts 02210

동의 및 정확성

By using the Brightcove Service and/or the Website or Apps, you agree, without limitation or qualification, to be bound by, and to comply with, these Terms and conditions and any other posted guidelines or rules applicable to any website or App where the Brightcove Service is found. Brightcove may make improvements and/or changes to the Website or Apps at any time. Although we attempt to periodically update information on the Website and Apps, the information, materials and services provided on or through the Website and Apps may occasionally be inaccurate, incomplete or out of date. Brightcove does not have a duty to update information contained in the Website or Apps, and Brightcove will not be liable for any failure to update such information. We make no representation as to the completeness, accuracy or currentness of any information on the Brightcove Service, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise the information contained on the Brightcove Service, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise. It is your responsibility to verify any information contained in this website before relying upon it. In addition, individual members of the Brightcove team may from time to time post blogs, videos, or other content under their own byline on the Website or Apps. The views expressed in such content are the author's and do not necessarily reflect the views of Brightcove.

이용 조건 및 제한

종료. Brightcove 서비스를 이용하려면 본 이용 약관을 준수해야 합니다. 귀하는 본 이용 약관 또는 기타 Brightcove가 게시한 지침 및 규칙을 준수하지 않을 경우 Brightcove가 귀하의 Brightcove 서비스의 특정 부분에 대한 액세스를 종료 및/또는 일시 중단할 수 있음을 인정하고 이에 동의합니다. 이러한 종료 또는 일시 중단은 Brightcove에서 임의로 결정하며 사전 예고나 어떤 통지 없이 발생할 수 있습니다. 또한 Brightcove는 임의로 기타 사용자, Brightcove 또는 그 자회사, 제휴사 또는 하청업체나 기타 타사에 직간접으로 손상을 주거나 손상을 줄 수 있다고 판단되는 행위 또는 해당 지역, 주, 연방 정부 또는 해외 법률이나 규정을 위반하는 행위에 대해 사용자의 Brightcove 또는 Brightcove 서비스의 특정 부분에 대한 사용자의 액세스를 해지하거나 일시 정지할 권리를 보유합니다. Brightcove는 재량에 따라 사전 예고 없이 특정한 이유로 또는 별도의 이유 없이 Brightcove 서비스에 대한 사용자의 액세스를 해지하거나 일시 정지할 권리도 보유합니다.



콘텐츠에 대한 액세스.Brightcove 서비스에서 제공되는 대부분의 콘텐츠는 일반 사용자 용이지만 특정 성인용 콘텐츠가 포함될 수 있습니다. 성인용 콘텐츠가 있는 경우 해당 관할지의 법률에 따라 만 18세 미만 사용자는 이러한 콘텐츠에 액세스할 수 없습니다. 만 13세 미만 사용자가 해당 서비스를 통해 트랜잭션을 수행하려는 것을 Brightcove에서 확인할 경우 1998년의 어린이 온라인 개인 정보 보호법("COPPA")에 따라 Brightcove는 부모의 동의 확인을 요구합니다. Brightcove 서비스의 특정 부분은 어떠한 상황에서도 만 13세 미만 어린이에게 제공되지 않을 수 있습니다.



Registration and Privacy. Certain of the Brightcove Services will require the user to register and provide certain data. In consideration of use of such Services, in registering and providing such data, you represent and warrant that: (a) the information about yourself is true, accurate, current, and complete (apart from optional items) as required by various Brightcove registration forms ("Registration Data") and (b) you will maintain and promptly update the Registration Data to keep it true, accurate, current and complete. If you provide any information that is untrue, inaccurate, not current or incomplete, or Brightcove has reasonable grounds to suspect that such information is untrue, inaccurate, not current or incomplete, Brightcove has the right to suspend or terminate your account and refuse any and all current or future use of the Services.



All Brightcove registrations become the exclusive property of Brightcove, its affiliates, successors in interest, and subsidiaries. Brightcove reserves the right to use and reuse all registration and other personally identifiable user information subject to the Brightcove Privacy Policy, which is found at https://www.brightcove.com/privacy/ or within the App that directed you to this page. By using the Service, You acknowledge receipt of the Brightcove Privacy Policy, including our Notice Regarding the Privacy of Children Under 16 While on the Brightcove Service. Users may edit, update, alter or obscure their personally identifiable information at any time by following the instructions located in the Brightcove Privacy Policy.



For those portions of the Brightcove Service that require registration, u pon registering, you will receive a password. You are responsible for maintaining the confidentiality of the password and ID, and are fully responsible for all activities that occur under your password or ID. You agree to (a) immediately notify Brightcove of any unauthorized use of your password or account or any other breach of security, and (b) ensure that you exit from your account at the end of each session. Brightcove cannot and will not be liable for any loss or damage arising from your failure to comply with this requirement. 미성년자 관련 의무. 귀하가 미성년자에게 서비스를 사용할 권한을 부여한 경우, 귀하는 (i) 해당 미성년자의 온라인 활동 (ii) 해당 미성년자의 서비스 액세스 및 이용 관리 (iii) 해당 미성년자의 서비스 오용에 따른 결과는 전적으로 귀하의 책임이라는 사실에 동의하는 것입니다. 귀하는 일부 BRIGHTCOVE 서비스에 미성년자에게 적합하지 않은 성인용 콘텐츠가 포함될 수 있다는 사실을 인정합니다.



검열되지 않거나 오류가 있을 수 있는 콘텐츠. 해당 서비스를 이용함으로써 귀하는 공격적이거나 부적당하거나 이의의 소지가 있는 콘텐츠에 노출될 수 있음을 인정하고 이에 동의하게 됩니다. 또한 귀하는 서비스 및 콘텐츠에 오류나 생략된 부분이 있을 수 있다는 점을 인정하고 이에 동의합니다. 귀하는 Brightcove가 오류나 명예 훼손 자료가 포함되어 있는지, 공격적이거나 외설적이거나 이의의 소지가 있거나 오류 또는 생략된 부분이 있는 자료인지 여부를 결정하기 위해 서비스의 게시된 콘텐츠를 검열 또는 검토하지 않음을 인정하고 이에 동의합니다. 어떠한 상황에서도 Brightcove는 모든 사용자 혹은 타사 콘텐츠에 대한 의무를 가집니다. 하지만 명예훼손, 허위 계약, 오류나 생략과 관련된 어떠한 콘텐츠에 대해서는 어떠한 법적 책임도 지지 않습니다. 더불어 이러한 콘텐츠의 이메일 전송 혹은 포스팅을 통한 게시 그리고 서비스를 통해 전송된 콘텐츠의 이용이나 게시의 결과로 발생하는 모든 유형의 손해나 손상에 대해서는 어떠한 방식으로도 책임지지 않습니다. Brightcove는 콘텐츠가 귀하의 목적에 부합한다고 보증하지 않습니다. 그러나 Brightcove 서비스를 통해 게시 또는 제공되는 콘텐츠가 명예 훼손 자료를 포함하거나 또는 본 이용 약관을 위반하여 게시되었다고 판단할 경우 즉시 다음으로 알려주시기 바랍니다.



Brightcove, Inc.

c/o General Counsel

290 Congress Street

Boston, MA 02210



전화번호: +1 617 500 4947

팩스: +1 617 261 4830



게시자의 소유권을 부정하지 않는 사용자 계약. 귀하는 Brightcove 서비스에서 액세스하거나 이용하는 게시자 콘텐츠를 보는 권리가 콘텐츠 자체의 획득과 관련하여 귀하가 얻은 권리의 조항으로 엄격히 제한됨을 인정하고 이에 동의합니다. 해당 권리에서 명시적으로 허용한 경우를 제외하고 귀하는 브라우저 기반 여부, 독점적 클라이언트 사이트 애플리케이션 기반 여부, 웹 기반 여부 또는 다른 방식에 관계없이 서비스의 데이터 및/또는 콘텐츠를 이메일, 검색, 카탈로그, 디렉토리 또는 기타 "백서" 제품이나 서비스에 통합하는 등의 방식을 포함하되 이에 제한되지 않고, Brightcove 서비스를 통해 얻은 콘텐츠를 복사, 복제, 수정, 게시, 전송, 전달 또는 판매, 유지 관리, 보관, 파생된 제작물 제작, 배포 또는 재배포, 작업 수행, 링크, 표시 또는 기타 방식으로 이용할 수 없습니다. 귀하는 앞서 언급한 행위에 연루되는 것이 범죄 또는 기타 민형사상의 책임을 지게 될 수 있는 불법 행위가 될 수 있음을 이해, 동의 및 인정합니다.





금지 행위

귀하는 위의 6가지 조항 준수 외에도 Brightcove 서비스를 사용하여 다음과 같은 행위를 하지 않을 것임에 동의합니다. 불법, 유해, 위협, 독설, 희롱, 범죄, 명예 훼손, 비속적, 외설적, 음란, 모략, 개인 정보 보호 침해 또는 공개 권리 침해나, 증오, 인종적, 성적, 윤리적 또는 기타 방식으로 의의의 소지가 있는 콘텐츠를 업로드, 게시, 이메일 전송 및 기타 방식으로 전달하거나 해당 콘텐츠에 대한 링크를 게시하는 행위



불법 활동에 대한 지침의 조항을 포함하되 이에 제한되지 않고 불법 행위를 조장하는 콘텐츠를 업로드, 게시, 이메일 전송 또는 기타 방식으로 전달하거나 해당 콘텐츠에 대한 링크를 게시하는 행위



만 18세 미만 청소년의 이미지를 이용하거나 만 18세 미만 청소년의 개인 식별 정보를 공개하거나 어떤 식으로든 미성년자에게 해가 되는 콘텐츠를 업로드, 게시, 이메일 전송 또는 기타 방식으로 전달하거나 해당 콘텐츠에 대한 링크를 게시하는 행위



상업적 또는 불법적 용도로 기타 사용자의 개인 식별 정보를 수집 또는 저장하는 행위



Brightcove 관계자, 직원 등을 포함하되 이에 제한되지 않고 특정인이나 단체를 가장하거나, 개인 또는 단체와의 제휴를 잘못 명시하거나 다르게 잘못 나타내거나, 잘못 인도하는 이메일 주소를 사용하거나, 서비스를 통해 전송되는 이메일 등의 커뮤니케이션에서 머리글, 바닥글, 회신 경로 또는 특정 부분을 위조하는 행위



법률, 규정이나 계약 또는 수탁 관계(예: 채용 관계나 기밀 유지 계약 하에서 알게 되었거나 공개된 내부 정보, 독점 및 기밀 정보)에 따라 전송할 권리가 없는 콘텐츠를 업로드, 게시, 이메일 전송 또는 기타 방식으로 전달하거나 해당 콘텐츠에 대한 링크를 게시하는 행위. 또는 타인의 특허, 상표, 서비스 마크, 상거래 기밀, 저작권 또는 기타 독점적 권리("권리")를 침해하거나 이러한 침해를 유도 또는 촉발할 수 있는 콘텐츠를 업로드, 게시, 이메일 전송 또는 기타 방식으로 전달하거나 해당 콘텐츠에 대한 링크를 게시하는 행위. 이러한 금지에는 다음과 같은 형태의 소프트웨어 저작권 침해 행위를 포함하며 이에 국한되지 않습니다. 저작권이 있는 소프트웨어 또는 기타 콘텐츠에 대한 저작권 보호를 제거하여 제공하는 행위

소프트웨어를 불법적으로 인증 또는 등록하는 데 사용할 수 있는 일련번호를 제공하는 행위

소프트웨어 또는 기타 저작권이 있는 콘텐츠를 "크랙"하는 목적으로 사용될 수 있는 도구를 제공하는 행위

사용자가 저작권 또는 제공 가능한 법적 권한을 보유하지 않은 채 소프트웨어 파일을 제공하는 행위



해당 용도로 지정된 부분을 제외하고, 요청되지 않거나 허가되지 않은 광고, 홍보 자료, "정크 메일", "스팸", "연쇄 편지", "피라미드 구조" 또는 기타 형태의 유인물을 업로드, 게시, 이메일 전송 또는 기타 방식으로 전달하거나 이에 대한 링크를 게시하는 행위



컴퓨터 소프트웨어/하드웨어/통신 장비 기능의 중단, 파괴 또는 제한, 서비스 또는 Brightcove의 기능 품질 저하, 성능 방해 또는 손상을 목적으로 하는 바이러스, 웜, 트로이 목마, 시한 폭탄, 트랩 도어 또는 기타 컴퓨터 코드, 파일, 프로그램 또는 반복적인 정보 입력 요청을 포함하는 자료를 업로드, 게시, 이메일 전송 또는 기타 방식으로 전달하거나 이에 대한 링크를 게시하는 행위



자체 콘테스트 및 홍보 행사를 진행하거나, 참가비가 필요한 추첨, 콘테스트 또는 게임과 관련된 콘텐츠 업로드, 게시, 이메일 전송 또는 기타 방식으로 전달하거나 이에 대한 링크를 게시하는 행위



서비스 또는 서비스에 연결된 서버 또는 네트워크를 방해 또는 중단하거나 서비스에 연결된 네트워크의 요구 사항, 절차, 정책 또는 규정을 따르지 않는 행위



관련 지역, 주, 국내 또는 국제 법률을 의도적 또는 우발적으로 위반하는 행위. 여기에는 미국 증권거래위원회 및 거래소 규정, 미국 또는 타 국가의 증권거래소(뉴욕증권거래소, 미국 증권거래소 또는 NASDAQ을 포함하되 이에 국한되지 않음)에서 공표한 규정, 등록 또는 미등록 유가 증권의 판매, 구매 또는 판매 제공을 위해 Brightcove 또는 서비스 이용 또는 법의 힘을 적용하는 규정을 포함하되 이에 국한되지 않습니다. 또는 잘못되었거나 잘못 인도하거나 지분, 유가 증권 또는 기타 시장을 조작할 목적인 자료를 업로드, 게시, 이메일 전송 또는 다른 방식으로 전달하거나 이에 대한 링크를 게시하는 행위



특정 이용 약관의 적용 대상이 되는 상품 또는 서비스를 구매하기 위한 주문을 제출한 후 거래를 완료하지 못한 행위 또는 거래를 완료하지 않을 의도로 상품이나 서비스 주문을 제출하는 행위



귀하의 관할지에서 귀하에게 적용되는 법률에 의해 구매 또는 소유가 금지된 상품이나 서비스를 구매하는 행위. 모든 해당 법률을 준수할 책임은 오직 사용자 본인에게 있습니다. 상품 또는 서비스 구매를 위한 주문을 제출함으로써 귀하는 해당 상품 또는 서비스를 구매할 법적 권리가 귀하에게 있음을 나타내고 보증하는 것입니다.



서비스와 관련하여 배포된 소프트웨어의 디컴파일, 디스어셈블, 수정, 번역, 조절, 리버스 엔지니어링, 파생된 저작물 제작 또는 2차 라이센스를 부여하는 행위



법적 구속력이 있는 규정을 포함하여 관련 지역, 주, 국내 또는 국제 법률에서 광고나 판매를 금하는 품목의 광고, 판매 제공 또는 판매 행위. 또는 다음과 같은 품목의 광고, 판매 제공 또는 판매 행위 화기, 폭발물 또는 무기

포장되지 않았거나 판매업자가 소비자에게 음식을 판매하는 것과 관련한 모든 법률을 준수하지 않은 모든 음식

모든 주류

담배 및 시가를 포함하나 이에 제한되지 않는, 인간이 소비할 수 있는 모든 담배 제품

외설적 또는 음란하거나, 혐오 표현을 담고 있거나, 인종, 성, 민족 차별 표현이 있거나, 기타 이의의 소지가 있거나, 아동 외설물을 포함하거나, 사실상 외설물 또는 미성년자에게 해가 되는 모든 품목

모든 규제 약물 또는 약품

위조 또는 절도를 통한 모든 물품

모든 위험 물품

실제로 존재하지 않는 모든 상품 또는 서비스

등록되었거나, 등록되지 않은 모든 보안

기타 당사자의 권리를 침해하거나 제한하는 모든 품목

판매할 법적 권리를 보유하지 않은 모든 품목

Brightcove 또는 서비스를 통해 판매하여 Brightcove가 법률을 위반하는 결과를 초래할 만한 모든 품목 귀하는 Brightcove가 법률 또는 (a) 법적 절차 준수 (b) 본 이용 약관 시행 (c) 콘텐츠가 제3자의 권리를 침해한다는 주장에 대응 d) Brightcove, 이용자 및 공공의 권리, 재산 또는 개인 안전 보호를 위해 콘텐츠의 보유와 공개가 합리적으로 필요하다는 선의에 따라 요청받는 경우 콘텐츠를 보유하고 공개할 수 있다는 점을 명시적으로 인정하고 동의합니다. 귀하는 서비스의 기술적 처리와 전송에서 귀하의 콘텐츠 등에 (a) 다양한 네트워크를 통한 전송 (b) 연결 네트워크 또는 장치의 기술적 요구 사항에 부합 및 적응하기 위한 변경이 발생할 수 있음을 인정하고 이에 동의합니다. 또한 귀하는 Brightcove가 사용자와 관련하여 수집 및 유지 관리하는 기타 데이터가 Brightcove의 개인 정보 보호 정책에 따라 공개될 수 있음을 인정하고 이에 동의합니다.



Brightcove는 사용자의 활동 부재를 이유로 서비스의 사용자 계정을 일시 중단 또는 종료할 수도 있습니다. 예를 들어 Brightcove 서비스에 일정 기간 동안 로그인하지 않은 경우 Brightcove 계정이 종료 또는 일시 중단됩니다. "사용자 활동 부재"의 기준은 서비스에 따라 다릅니다. 계정 중 하나가 활동 부재로 인해 일시 중단 또는 종료된 경우 귀하의 해당 서비스 이용 권리도 즉시 중지됩니다.





저작권 또는 지적재산권 침해 주장을 위한 고지 및 절차

Brightcove는 제3자의 지적재산권을 존중합니다. 그러나 Brightcove는 Brightcove 서비스를 통해 제공되는 모든 콘텐츠가 유효한 권리 보유자가 제공하고 있는지 여부를 별도로 확인하지 않습니다. Brightcove가 Brightcove 서비스에서 게시되거나 이를 통해 제공된 콘텐츠가 유효한 권리 보유자가 아닌 사용자에 의해 제공된 사실을 확인하게 되는 경우 Brightcove는 적절한 상황에서 임의로 해당 콘텐츠의 게시를 비 활성화 및/또는 종료할 수 있습니다. 귀하의 제작물이 복사되었거나 저작권을 침해하는 방식으로 게시되었다고 판단한 경우 또는 귀하의 지적재산권이 침해되었다고 판단하는 경우 다음 정보를 Brightcove 저작권 담당자 및/또는 법률 팀으로 제공해 주십시오. 저작권 소유자 또는 기타 지적재산권 이해당사자의 대리 권한이 있는 사람의 전자 서명 또는 실제 서명 저작권 보호 대상물 또는 기타 침해를 주장하는 지적재산권에 대한 설명 a description of where the material that you claim is infringing is located or found on the Website, App, or Service; 귀하의 주소, 전화번호 및 이메일 주소(가능한 경우) 귀하가 의심되는 사용이 저작권 소유자, 그 대리인 또는 법률을 통해 허가를 받지 않았다는 선의의 믿음이 있음을 진술한 내용 귀하가 고지에서 제공한 위의 정보가 정확하며 귀하가 저작권 또는 지적재산권 소유자이거나 저작권 또는 지적재산권 소유자를 대리할 권한이 있고, 위증 시 처벌을 받을 수 있다는 내용의 진술 Claims of copyright or other intellectual property infringement should be sent to Brightcove’s Copyright Agent and/or General Counsel by mail, fax or email as follows: 우편:

Brightcove, Inc.

c/o Copyright Agent 또는 General Counsel

290 Congress Street

Boston, MA 02210

전화번호: +1 617 500 4947 팩스: +1 617 261 4830



이메일: copyright@brightcove.com 권리 또는 구제 조치를 완전히 파악하려면 침해 발생 시 법률 대리인과 상담하시기 바랍니다.

라이센스 대상 콘텐츠

Brightcove 개인 정보 보호 정책에서 달리 명시된 경우를 제외하고 귀하는 Brightcove나 서비스를 통해 게시 또는 제공한 콘텐츠와 관련하여 귀하는 사용, 복사, 전송, 공개적으로 표시, 공개적으로 수행, 편집 제작을 허용하는 전 세계에서 통용되는 로열티 없는 영구적인 라이센스를 Brightcove에 부여합니다. 여기에는 파생된 저작물 제작, 해당 콘텐츠 배포를 통한 게시, 특정 서비스와 연계된 해당 콘텐츠 홍보, Brightcove 및 서비스 내에서 해당 콘텐츠의 게시 및 홍보가 포함됩니다. 이러한 라이센스는 현재 알려진 또는 향후 개발되는 모든 형태, 미디어 또는 기술과 관련하여 적용됩니다.

보증의 부인

BRIGHTCOVE는 서비스를 "있는 그대로" 제공하며 어떠한 보증도 하지 않습니다. 법률이 정하는 최대 한도에서 상품성, 특정 목적에의 적합성, 독점적 권리의 비침해 등을 포함하되 이에 제한되지 않고 모든 명시적, 묵시적 및 법적 보증을 명시적으로 부인합니다. 법률이 정하는 최대 한도에서 Brightcove는 보안, 신뢰성, 시기 적절성 및 서비스 성능에 대한 보증을 부인합니다.법률이 정하는 최대 한도에서 BRIGHTCOVE는 서비스를 통해 받거나 광고되는 기타 서비스나 상품, 서비스에서 제공되는 링크를 통해 받은 기타 서비스나 상품, 서비스나 서비스에서 제공되는 링크를 통해 받은 모든 정보나 조언에 대한 보증을 부인합니다. 마찬가지로 BRIGHTCOVE는 법률이 정하는 최대 한도에서 서비스를 통해 얻은 모든 정보 또는 조언에 대한 보증을 부인합니다. 귀하는 BRIGHTCOVE가 서비스의 정보 또는 자료에 대한 정확성, 콘텐츠, 완전성, 합법성, 신뢰성 또는 운영 가능성 또는 사용 가능성과 관련한 모든 책임 또는 의무를 부인함을 이해하고 이에 동의합니다. BRIGHTCOVE는 정보 또는 자료의 삭제, 보관 실패, 오전달 또는 시기적절한 전달 실패에 따른 모든 책임을 부인합니다. BRIGHTCOVE는 서비스를 통한 정보 또는 자료의 다운로드 또는 액세스로 인해 발생한 손해에 대한 모든 책임 또는 의무를 부인합니다. 여기에는 바이러스, 유사 악영향 또는 파괴적 기능에 의한 손해를 포함하되 이에 제한되지 않습니다. BRIGHTCOVE는 멤버 웹 페이지 또는 BRIGHTCOVE가 제공하는 저장 기능의 신뢰성이나 액세스 가능성과 관련하여 어떠한 보증도 하지 않습니다. 귀하는 서비스의 이용을 통해 다운로드했거나 다른 방식으로 획득한 모든 자료는 귀하가 스스로의 위험을 부담하며 본인의 판단에 따라 얻은 것이며 해당 자료의 다운로드에서 발생한 컴퓨터 시스템 손상 또는 데이터 손실은 전적으로 귀하의 책임임을 이해하고 이에 동의합니다. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. THE WEBSITE AND THE APP MAY CONTAIN EXPRESS OR IMPLIED FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS, WHICH ARE BASED ON CURRENT EXPECTATIONS OF MANAGEMENT. THESE STATEMENTS RELATE TO, AMONG OTHER THINGS, OUR EXPECTATIONS REGARDING MANAGEMENT’S PLANS, OBJECTIVES, AND STRATEGIES. THESE STATEMENTS ARE NEITHER PROMISES NOR GUARANTEES, BUT ARE SUBJECT TO A VARIETY OF RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES, MANY OF WHICH ARE BEYOND OUR CONTROL, AND WHICH COULD CAUSE ACTUAL RESULTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE CONTEMPLATED IN THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND AND SUCH STATEMENTS ARE CURRENT ONLY AS OF THE DATE THEY ARE MADE. FOR A DISCUSSION OF SUCH RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES, SEE "RISK FACTORS" IN THE COMPANY'S S-1, FILED WITH THE SEC ON AUGUST 24, 2011. 일부 사법 당국은 묵시적 보증 부인을 허용하지 않습니다. 해당 사법 당국에서는 묵시적 보증과 관련하여 앞서 언급한 부인 조항이 적용되지 않습니다.

책임의 제한

귀하는 어떤 상황에서도 BRIGHTCOVE 또는 그 라이센스 부여자가 사용자의 서비스 사용, 오용 또는 신뢰의 결과로 사용자에게 발생한 상황에 대해 사용자에게 책임을 지지 않음을 명시적으로 이해하고 이에 동의합니다. 이러한 책임의 제한은 직접, 간접, 파생적, 결과적, 특수, 전형적 및 징벌적 손해의 복구 방지에도 적용됩니다(BRIGHTCOVE 또는 그 라이센스 부여자가 그러한 손해의 가능성을 사전에 알고 있던 경우 포함). 이러한 책임의 제한은 손해가 서비스와 관련하여 사용 또는 오용으로 인해 발생하는지 여부, 서비스 이용 불가로 인해 발생하는지 여부, 서비스의 중단, 일시 중단 또는 종료에 따라 발생하는지 여부에 관계없이 적용됩니다(이러한 손해가 제3자에 의해 발생한 경우 포함). 이러한 제한은 서비스를 통해 받았거나 광고되는 기타 서비스나 상품, 서비스에서 제공하는 링크를 통해 받은 기타 서비스나 상품, 서비스나 서비스에 제공된 링크를 통해 받았거나 광고되는 정보 또는 조언으로 인해 발생한 손해에도 적용됩니다. 이러한 제한은 대체 상품이나 서비스의 조달 비용, 손실된 수익 또는 손실된 데이터에도 제한 없이 적용됩니다. 이러한 제한은 서비스에 나타났거나 어떤 식으로든 BRIGHTCOVE 네트워크에 연결되거나 관련된 서비스, 정보, 상품의 이행 또는 불이행과 관련하여 적용됩니다. 이러한 제한은 제한된 구제 조치의 필수적인 목적 실패에도 불구하고 적용됩니다. 이러한 제한은 법률이 정하는 최대 한도로 적용됩니다. BRIGHTCOVE 또는 그 라이센스 보유자는 자연 재해, 불가항력, 합리적으로 제어할 수 없는 원인에 따라 직접 또는 간접적으로 발생한 성능의 지연 또는 실패에 대해 어떤 상황에서도 책임을 지지 않습니다. 여기에는 인터넷 장애, 컴퓨터 장비 장애, 통신 장비 장애, 기타 장비 장애, 정전, 파업, 노동 쟁의, 폭동, 반란, 소요, 노동력 또는 자재 부족, 화재, 홍수, 폭우, 폭발, 천재지변, 전쟁, 정부 조치, 국내 또는 해외 법원이나 재판소의 명령, 타사의 불이행, 열/조명/공기 상태 손실 또는 변동이 포함되며 이에 제한되지 않습니다. 일부 사법당국에서는 책임의 제한이 허용되지 않습니다. 해당 사법당국에서는 앞서 언급한 제한이 적용되지 않습니다.

배상

귀하는 귀하가 서비스를 통해 제출, 게시, 전송 또는 제공한 콘텐츠, 서비스의 사용, 해당 이용 약관 또는 기타 게시된 관련 Brightcove 이용 약관, 조건, 정책 또는 요구 사항의 위반 또는 다른 권리 위반으로 인해 유발된 제3자의 소송이나 요구에서 법률 대리인 수수료를 포함하여 Brightcove와 그 자회사, 제휴사, 임원, 에이전트, 공동 브랜드 회사 또는 기타 파트너, 직원에게 배상하고 손해를 끼치지 않을 것임에 동의합니다.

타사 링크

The Website and App may contain links to websites operated by other parties. The linked sites are not under the control of Brightcove, and Brightcove is not responsible for the content available on any other Internet sites linked to the Website. Such links do not imply Brightcove’s endorsement of material on any other site, and Brightcove disclaims all liability with regard to your access to such linked websites. Brightcove provides links to other Internet sites as a convenience to users, and access to any other Internet sites linked to the Website is at your own risk.