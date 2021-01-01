이용 약관
본 이용 약관에는 법적 의무가 포함되어 있습니다. 주의 깊게 확인하시기 바랍니다.
Welcome to Brightcove. The Brightcove websites (www.brightcove.com, www.brightcove.tv and any variations of or successors to these websites, collectively, the "Brightcove Website" or the "Website"), Brightcove applications (PLAYTV and any other applications made available by Brightcove, collectively, the “Brightcove Apps” or the “Apps”) and the Brightcove service (together with the Website and the Apps, the “Brightcove Service” or the “Service”) are owned by Brightcove, Inc. and, from time to time, its subsidiary and affiliate corporations, successors, and assigns (collectively referred to as "Brightcove"). The Brightcove Service currently consists of various web pages at or linked to the Website, the Apps, as well as areas of numerous websites operated by other companies that have entered into an agreement with Brightcove to publish their Content through the Brightcove Service on their site. The Brightcove Service may expand or change from time to time.
Use by end users of the Brightcove Service and the Brightcove Website and Brightcove Apps is governed by these General Terms and Conditions. For publishers' use of the Brightcove publishing services, a separate set of terms and conditions apply which are found at the URL https://www.brightcove.com/terms-and-conditions/acceptable-use-policy/. Unless explicitly stated otherwise, any new Services, including any new Brightcove properties, shall be subject to these General Terms and Conditions. In addition, Brightcove may have separate registration procedures and separate terms and conditions, terms of service, user agreements, or similar legal agreement/s for certain of its Services. When you are using any service or product offered by Brightcove that does not have a separate legal agreement, these General Terms and Conditions will apply. In addition, Brightcove also may offer certain services from time to time that are governed by the terms of service of the respective service partners. Where the Brightcove Service is running on third-party websites, the terms and conditions of use of those websites may be applicable in addition to these terms and conditions.
Brightcove는 나이, 성별, 인종, 민족, 국적, 종교, 성 정체성 또는 기타 보호된 상태의 기준에 따라 차별하지 않습니다.
법률 관련 사항은 아래 주소로 직접 문의해 주십시오.
General Counsel
Brightcove, Inc.
290 Congress Street
Boston, Massachusetts 02210
By using the Brightcove Service and/or the Website or Apps, you agree, without limitation or qualification, to be bound by, and to comply with, these Terms and conditions and any other posted guidelines or rules applicable to any website or App where the Brightcove Service is found. Brightcove may make improvements and/or changes to the Website or Apps at any time. Although we attempt to periodically update information on the Website and Apps, the information, materials and services provided on or through the Website and Apps may occasionally be inaccurate, incomplete or out of date. Brightcove does not have a duty to update information contained in the Website or Apps, and Brightcove will not be liable for any failure to update such information.
We make no representation as to the completeness, accuracy or currentness of any information on the Brightcove Service, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise the information contained on the Brightcove Service, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise. It is your responsibility to verify any information contained in this website before relying upon it.
In addition, individual members of the Brightcove team may from time to time post blogs, videos, or other content under their own byline on the Website or Apps. The views expressed in such content are the author's and do not necessarily reflect the views of Brightcove.
귀하는 위의 6가지 조항 준수 외에도 Brightcove 서비스를 사용하여 다음과 같은 행위를 하지 않을 것임에 동의합니다.
Brightcove는 제3자의 지적재산권을 존중합니다. 그러나 Brightcove는 Brightcove 서비스를 통해 제공되는 모든 콘텐츠가 유효한 권리 보유자가 제공하고 있는지 여부를 별도로 확인하지 않습니다. Brightcove가 Brightcove 서비스에서 게시되거나 이를 통해 제공된 콘텐츠가 유효한 권리 보유자가 아닌 사용자에 의해 제공된 사실을 확인하게 되는 경우 Brightcove는 적절한 상황에서 임의로 해당 콘텐츠의 게시를 비 활성화 및/또는 종료할 수 있습니다. 귀하의 제작물이 복사되었거나 저작권을 침해하는 방식으로 게시되었다고 판단한 경우 또는 귀하의 지적재산권이 침해되었다고 판단하는 경우 다음 정보를 Brightcove 저작권 담당자 및/또는 법률 팀으로 제공해 주십시오.
Claims of copyright or other intellectual property infringement should be sent to Brightcove’s Copyright Agent and/or General Counsel by mail, fax or email as follows:
우편:
Brightcove, Inc.
c/o Copyright Agent 또는 General Counsel
290 Congress Street
Boston, MA 02210
전화번호: +1 617 500 4947
팩스: +1 617 261 4830
이메일: copyright@brightcove.com
권리 또는 구제 조치를 완전히 파악하려면 침해 발생 시 법률 대리인과 상담하시기 바랍니다.
Brightcove 개인 정보 보호 정책에서 달리 명시된 경우를 제외하고 귀하는 Brightcove나 서비스를 통해 게시 또는 제공한 콘텐츠와 관련하여 귀하는 사용, 복사, 전송, 공개적으로 표시, 공개적으로 수행, 편집 제작을 허용하는 전 세계에서 통용되는 로열티 없는 영구적인 라이센스를 Brightcove에 부여합니다. 여기에는 파생된 저작물 제작, 해당 콘텐츠 배포를 통한 게시, 특정 서비스와 연계된 해당 콘텐츠 홍보, Brightcove 및 서비스 내에서 해당 콘텐츠의 게시 및 홍보가 포함됩니다. 이러한 라이센스는 현재 알려진 또는 향후 개발되는 모든 형태, 미디어 또는 기술과 관련하여 적용됩니다.
BRIGHTCOVE는 서비스를 "있는 그대로" 제공하며 어떠한 보증도 하지 않습니다. 법률이 정하는 최대 한도에서 상품성, 특정 목적에의 적합성, 독점적 권리의 비침해 등을 포함하되 이에 제한되지 않고 모든 명시적, 묵시적 및 법적 보증을 명시적으로 부인합니다. 법률이 정하는 최대 한도에서 Brightcove는 보안, 신뢰성, 시기 적절성 및 서비스 성능에 대한 보증을 부인합니다.법률이 정하는 최대 한도에서 BRIGHTCOVE는 서비스를 통해 받거나 광고되는 기타 서비스나 상품, 서비스에서 제공되는 링크를 통해 받은 기타 서비스나 상품, 서비스나 서비스에서 제공되는 링크를 통해 받은 모든 정보나 조언에 대한 보증을 부인합니다. 마찬가지로 BRIGHTCOVE는 법률이 정하는 최대 한도에서 서비스를 통해 얻은 모든 정보 또는 조언에 대한 보증을 부인합니다.
귀하는 BRIGHTCOVE가 서비스의 정보 또는 자료에 대한 정확성, 콘텐츠, 완전성, 합법성, 신뢰성 또는 운영 가능성 또는 사용 가능성과 관련한 모든 책임 또는 의무를 부인함을 이해하고 이에 동의합니다. BRIGHTCOVE는 정보 또는 자료의 삭제, 보관 실패, 오전달 또는 시기적절한 전달 실패에 따른 모든 책임을 부인합니다. BRIGHTCOVE는 서비스를 통한 정보 또는 자료의 다운로드 또는 액세스로 인해 발생한 손해에 대한 모든 책임 또는 의무를 부인합니다. 여기에는 바이러스, 유사 악영향 또는 파괴적 기능에 의한 손해를 포함하되 이에 제한되지 않습니다. BRIGHTCOVE는 멤버 웹 페이지 또는 BRIGHTCOVE가 제공하는 저장 기능의 신뢰성이나 액세스 가능성과 관련하여 어떠한 보증도 하지 않습니다.
귀하는 서비스의 이용을 통해 다운로드했거나 다른 방식으로 획득한 모든 자료는 귀하가 스스로의 위험을 부담하며 본인의 판단에 따라 얻은 것이며 해당 자료의 다운로드에서 발생한 컴퓨터 시스템 손상 또는 데이터 손실은 전적으로 귀하의 책임임을 이해하고 이에 동의합니다.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. THE WEBSITE AND THE APP MAY CONTAIN EXPRESS OR IMPLIED FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS, WHICH ARE BASED ON CURRENT EXPECTATIONS OF MANAGEMENT. THESE STATEMENTS RELATE TO, AMONG OTHER THINGS, OUR EXPECTATIONS REGARDING MANAGEMENT’S PLANS, OBJECTIVES, AND STRATEGIES. THESE STATEMENTS ARE NEITHER PROMISES NOR GUARANTEES, BUT ARE SUBJECT TO A VARIETY OF RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES, MANY OF WHICH ARE BEYOND OUR CONTROL, AND WHICH COULD CAUSE ACTUAL RESULTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE CONTEMPLATED IN THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND AND SUCH STATEMENTS ARE CURRENT ONLY AS OF THE DATE THEY ARE MADE. FOR A DISCUSSION OF SUCH RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES, SEE "RISK FACTORS" IN THE COMPANY'S S-1, FILED WITH THE SEC ON AUGUST 24, 2011.
일부 사법 당국은 묵시적 보증 부인을 허용하지 않습니다. 해당 사법 당국에서는 묵시적 보증과 관련하여 앞서 언급한 부인 조항이 적용되지 않습니다.
귀하는 어떤 상황에서도 BRIGHTCOVE 또는 그 라이센스 부여자가 사용자의 서비스 사용, 오용 또는 신뢰의 결과로 사용자에게 발생한 상황에 대해 사용자에게 책임을 지지 않음을 명시적으로 이해하고 이에 동의합니다. 이러한 책임의 제한은 직접, 간접, 파생적, 결과적, 특수, 전형적 및 징벌적 손해의 복구 방지에도 적용됩니다(BRIGHTCOVE 또는 그 라이센스 부여자가 그러한 손해의 가능성을 사전에 알고 있던 경우 포함). 이러한 책임의 제한은 손해가 서비스와 관련하여 사용 또는 오용으로 인해 발생하는지 여부, 서비스 이용 불가로 인해 발생하는지 여부, 서비스의 중단, 일시 중단 또는 종료에 따라 발생하는지 여부에 관계없이 적용됩니다(이러한 손해가 제3자에 의해 발생한 경우 포함).
이러한 제한은 서비스를 통해 받았거나 광고되는 기타 서비스나 상품, 서비스에서 제공하는 링크를 통해 받은 기타 서비스나 상품, 서비스나 서비스에 제공된 링크를 통해 받았거나 광고되는 정보 또는 조언으로 인해 발생한 손해에도 적용됩니다. 이러한 제한은 대체 상품이나 서비스의 조달 비용, 손실된 수익 또는 손실된 데이터에도 제한 없이 적용됩니다. 이러한 제한은 서비스에 나타났거나 어떤 식으로든 BRIGHTCOVE 네트워크에 연결되거나 관련된 서비스, 정보, 상품의 이행 또는 불이행과 관련하여 적용됩니다. 이러한 제한은 제한된 구제 조치의 필수적인 목적 실패에도 불구하고 적용됩니다. 이러한 제한은 법률이 정하는 최대 한도로 적용됩니다.
BRIGHTCOVE 또는 그 라이센스 보유자는 자연 재해, 불가항력, 합리적으로 제어할 수 없는 원인에 따라 직접 또는 간접적으로 발생한 성능의 지연 또는 실패에 대해 어떤 상황에서도 책임을 지지 않습니다. 여기에는 인터넷 장애, 컴퓨터 장비 장애, 통신 장비 장애, 기타 장비 장애, 정전, 파업, 노동 쟁의, 폭동, 반란, 소요, 노동력 또는 자재 부족, 화재, 홍수, 폭우, 폭발, 천재지변, 전쟁, 정부 조치, 국내 또는 해외 법원이나 재판소의 명령, 타사의 불이행, 열/조명/공기 상태 손실 또는 변동이 포함되며 이에 제한되지 않습니다.
일부 사법당국에서는 책임의 제한이 허용되지 않습니다. 해당 사법당국에서는 앞서 언급한 제한이 적용되지 않습니다.
귀하는 귀하가 서비스를 통해 제출, 게시, 전송 또는 제공한 콘텐츠, 서비스의 사용, 해당 이용 약관 또는 기타 게시된 관련 Brightcove 이용 약관, 조건, 정책 또는 요구 사항의 위반 또는 다른 권리 위반으로 인해 유발된 제3자의 소송이나 요구에서 법률 대리인 수수료를 포함하여 Brightcove와 그 자회사, 제휴사, 임원, 에이전트, 공동 브랜드 회사 또는 기타 파트너, 직원에게 배상하고 손해를 끼치지 않을 것임에 동의합니다.
The Website and App may contain links to websites operated by other parties. The linked sites are not under the control of Brightcove, and Brightcove is not responsible for the content available on any other Internet sites linked to the Website. Such links do not imply Brightcove’s endorsement of material on any other site, and Brightcove disclaims all liability with regard to your access to such linked websites. Brightcove provides links to other Internet sites as a convenience to users, and access to any other Internet sites linked to the Website is at your own risk.
해당 이용 약관 및 귀하와 Brightcove 간 관계는 법률 조항의 충돌과 무관하게 매사추세츠 주 법률에 준거합니다. 귀하는 Brightcove 서비스의 이용에서 발생하는 모든 소송의 소장을 매사추세츠 주에 위치한 개인 및 배타적 관할지에 제출하고 이와 관련한 이의 제기를 포기하는 것에 동의합니다.
Last Updated: 24-April-2020