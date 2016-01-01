Indonesia's Media Conglomerate Kompas Gramedia Partners with Brightcove to Power Next Generation of Video Experiences for Audiences Everywhere

Kompas Gramedia to leverage the New Brightcove Video Cloud to scale video initiatives across digital media properties on the web and mobile

SINGAPORE, 15 September 2015 - Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud services for video, today announced that Kompas Gramedia, leading media conglomerate based in Indonesia, has selected Brightcove to power the video experiences for its leading digital media news properties and entertainment channels online. Brightcove will enable the next generation of online video distribution and publishing for Kompas.com, Indonesia’s leading news site with 43 million unique visitors monthly.

Using Brightcove’s next-generation Video Cloud, Kompas.com will be able to leverage a single, integrated solution to manage its online video content with ease. The new Video Cloud will provide Kompas.com with a simplified video workflow across its media value chain, and help scale the company’s online video initiatives more effectively to meet the exponential demand from audiences consuming news and entertainment content across the web and mobile devices. In addition, the new Video Cloud incorporates the latest industry-leading HTML5 and mobile-first Brightcove player to enable Kompas.com to deliver a premium playback experience to enhance audience engagement on any screen.

“The Internet, mobile, and social generation has created new ways in which media companies need to engage with their audiences,” said Edi Taslim, Digital Group Director at Kompas Gramedia. “With video, we believe we are making significant strides in appealing to a younger and growing demographic of next generation viewers who are consuming content on-the-go and on the screen of their choice.”

Taslim added, “Brightcove not only allows us to deliver amazing video experiences on many of the devices that we need, we are thoroughly impressed with the speed and the elevated performance of the whole user and playback experience on the new Video Cloud. We needed an advanced solution that was easy to deploy and would be highly scalable across all of our digital media properties. We are excited to be partnering with an industry leading player like Brightcove, as we expand beyond the possibilities and potential of video for Kompas.com.”

“We are incredibly proud to be working with another leading media company in the region,” said Mark Blair, Vice President of Asia Pacific at Brightcove. “Video has the power to engage the masses and to move businesses. The new Video Cloud not only powers the next generation of video experiences for Kompas Gramedia’s audiences, it provides them with the speed and the agility to deploy new and innovative video offerings, a high-quality and engaging playback experience to reinforce the brand, and the ability to monetise these important assets on mobile screens and across social channels where there is demand for content.”

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is the leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for delivering and monetising video across connected devices. The company offers a full suite of products and services that reduce the cost and complexity associated with publishing, distributing, measuring and monetising video across devices. Brightcove has more than 5,000 customers in over 70 countries that rely on the company’s cloud solutions to successfully publish high-quality video experiences to audiences everywhere. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.

