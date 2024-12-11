ESG
VIDEO HAS THE POWER TO CONNECT US.
Bringing people together is at the core of what we do – and respect for people is at the core of how we do it.
Our commitment to the community
As a leading global technology company, we take on the responsibility to implement practices that respect our communities and our environment. We invite you to read on to learn more about our approach to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG).
Our partners in leadership and diversity
OUR DIFFERENCES ARE WHAT MAKE US STRONG
Our Sustainability Program
We operate our facilities so as to minimize our environmental impact. We have a low carbon footprint as a software-as-a-service company, and we further reduce our footprint by tailoring our operations towards sustainability. For example, we lessen the environmental burden of commuting by offering employees the option to work remotely and by supporting remote workers through technology and tools that enable virtual communication and collaboration. We provide all employees with a meaningful stipend to encourage them to create comfortable, inviting, and productive workspaces within their homes.When choosing office locations, we select spaces in green buildings that emphasize energy efficiency with practices like making use of natural light, integrating features to reduce water usage, and offering bike racks to encourage emission-free commuting. Wherever possible, we situate our offices in areas that are easily accessible by public transportation, and, in the United States, we offer employees the option of purchasing their public transportation access cards through Brightcove in a tax-advantaged manner. We provide reusable dishes and utensils in our kitchens and station recycling bins throughout our offices. In addition, we take a sustainable approach to disposing of hardware. We have donated laptops to local organizations and to employees in need of devices for homeschooling during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we engage electronic waste management companies with ambitious, award-winning environmental practices.
Our Privacy & Security Measures
We believe that privacy is a fundamental right, and we design our products to honor individuals’ rights to their information. We take pride in transparency: we openly disclose how we collect, use, and transfer information and for what purpose, and we explain the data-related controls available to our customers and those who view their videos. Our cross-functional privacy committee meets monthly to ensure that Privacy By Design and Privacy First principles are integrated into our product development. As a result, our products are designed to give our customers and those who view their videos control over the information they provide to us. And we hold our service providers and contractors accountable to our standards of confidentiality and integrity of personal data.Brightcove maintains comprehensive technologies and programs to prepare our systems for data privacy and cybersecurity risks. We regularly monitor the systems that contain personal data for internal and external threats to ensure confidentiality, availability, and integrity, and our incident response program contains controls to identify threats and alert us to suspicious activity. Internally, we prioritize proactivity as a critical component of our security practices and require that Brightcove employees participate in annual security training. We also distribute up-to-date information about the cybersecurity environment to increase awareness among employees. In the past few years, we have not incurred any material expenses in connection with security breach incidents, and we have not incurred any related penalties or entered into any related settlements.
