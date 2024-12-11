We believe that privacy is a fundamental right, and we design our products to honor individuals’ rights to their information. We take pride in transparency: we openly disclose how we collect, use, and transfer information and for what purpose, and we explain the data-related controls available to our customers and those who view their videos. Our cross-functional privacy committee meets monthly to ensure that Privacy By Design and Privacy First principles are integrated into our product development. As a result, our products are designed to give our customers and those who view their videos control over the information they provide to us. And we hold our service providers and contractors accountable to our standards of confidentiality and integrity of personal data.Brightcove maintains comprehensive technologies and programs to prepare our systems for data privacy and cybersecurity risks. We regularly monitor the systems that contain personal data for internal and external threats to ensure confidentiality, availability, and integrity, and our incident response program contains controls to identify threats and alert us to suspicious activity. Internally, we prioritize proactivity as a critical component of our security practices and require that Brightcove employees participate in annual security training. We also distribute up-to-date information about the cybersecurity environment to increase awareness among employees. In the past few years, we have not incurred any material expenses in connection with security breach incidents, and we have not incurred any related penalties or entered into any related settlements.