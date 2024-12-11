Contact us
ESG

VIDEO HAS THE POWER TO CONNECT US.

Bringing people together is at the core of what we do – and respect for people is at the core of how we do it.

Our commitment to the community

As a leading global technology company, we take on the responsibility to implement practices that respect our communities and our environment. We invite you to read on to learn more about our approach to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG).

Code of Business Conduct and Ethics

Our values and expectations for business conduct in a broad range of areas

A Statement About Our Culture

Our steadfast commitment to a diverse workplace where everyone can do their best work

Privacy Statement

Our respect for personal privacy and our approach to protecting personal data

Services Privacy Policy

Our approach to managing personal data that is collected through our video platform

Human Rights

Our commitment to human rights and diversity, equality and inclusion

Our Workplace Experience

Our commitment to a workplace culture that energizes and empowers our people

Our partners in leadership and diversity

OUR DIFFERENCES ARE WHAT MAKE US STRONG

We take the employee experience seriously at Brightcove – our people are central to our business strategy. Our “one team” approach is reflected in every facet of our culture, from the collaboration between colleagues across the globe to the rigor we bring to our hiring process to ensure a diversity that enables everyone to do their best work. Leveraging the power of our own products, we provide comprehensive video training to all employees, as well as targeted training to our leadership team. This includes providing opportunities for the ongoing growth and development of every employee through formal programming and organic experience.

For us, enabling our team to do its best work requires a culture that is diverse, inclusive, equitable, and that fosters a true sense of belonging. From policies to mitigate bias in our hiring process to formal training programs around unconscious bias and employee-led action and resource groups, we encourage all employees to propose and implement ideas that will put into practice our collective values. Many of these ideas have enhanced our ability to develop products that enable our customers to connect, communicate, and collaborate in new ways.

We have made excellent strides in our DEIB efforts and regularly speak to our workforce about them at all-employee town hall meetings; we also solicit feedback on our efforts through employee sentiment surveys across the employee experience from onboarding to exit. This frequent and ongoing dialogue has led to changes such as enhanced wellness opportunities and formalized management development.

We are proud that a majority of our Board Members are from underrepresented groups. We advocate for board diversity beyond Brightcove by endorsing NASDAQ’s Board Diversity Rule and, when a lawsuit was brought to challenge the Board Diversity Rule, by acting as amicus curiae in support of NASDAQ. On the employee level, we have established hiring processes and training, as well as partnerships with organizations like She+ Geeks Out, to influence diversity and inclusion among our workforce. It is only through the contributions of our tremendous community and its wholehearted commitment to our values that we are able to make the world’s most powerful, reliable, and secure online video platform.

Our Sustainability Program

We operate our facilities so as to minimize our environmental impact. We have a low carbon footprint as a software-as-a-service company, and we further reduce our footprint by tailoring our operations towards sustainability. For example, we lessen the environmental burden of commuting by offering employees the option to work remotely and by supporting remote workers through technology and tools that enable virtual communication and collaboration. We provide all employees with a meaningful stipend to encourage them to create comfortable, inviting, and productive workspaces within their homes.When choosing office locations, we select spaces in green buildings that emphasize energy efficiency with practices like making use of natural light, integrating features to reduce water usage, and offering bike racks to encourage emission-free commuting. Wherever possible, we situate our offices in areas that are easily accessible by public transportation, and, in the United States, we offer employees the option of purchasing their public transportation access cards through Brightcove in a tax-advantaged manner. We provide reusable dishes and utensils in our kitchens and station recycling bins throughout our offices. In addition, we take a sustainable approach to disposing of hardware. We have donated laptops to local organizations and to employees in need of devices for homeschooling during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we engage electronic waste management companies with ambitious, award-winning environmental practices.

Our Privacy & Security Measures

We believe that privacy is a fundamental right, and we design our products to honor individuals’ rights to their information. We take pride in transparency: we openly disclose how we collect, use, and transfer information and for what purpose, and we explain the data-related controls available to our customers and those who view their videos. Our cross-functional privacy committee meets monthly to ensure that Privacy By Design and Privacy First principles are integrated into our product development. As a result, our products are designed to give our customers and those who view their videos control over the information they provide to us. And we hold our service providers and contractors accountable to our standards of confidentiality and integrity of personal data.Brightcove maintains comprehensive technologies and programs to prepare our systems for data privacy and cybersecurity risks. We regularly monitor the systems that contain personal data for internal and external threats to ensure confidentiality, availability, and integrity, and our incident response program contains controls to identify threats and alert us to suspicious activity. Internally, we prioritize proactivity as a critical component of our security practices and require that Brightcove employees participate in annual security training. We also distribute up-to-date information about the cybersecurity environment to increase awareness among employees. In the past few years, we have not incurred any material expenses in connection with security breach incidents, and we have not incurred any related penalties or entered into any related settlements.

