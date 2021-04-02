Zoom Meetings Have Never Been Able to Do This Before

Hear ye, hear ye, we would like to introduce you to Brightcove Live Connect, the latest integration of Brightcove Live and Zoom, available now on the Zoom Marketplace!

With 2020’s rapid pivot to video, organizations have had to kick their digital transformations into high gear. Using video tools to continue to stay connected internally and externally has quickly become business as usual.

Brightcove and Zoom are two industry leaders that have helped organizations remain connected virtually – and now Brightcove Live Connect brings our famous reliability, scalability, and security to the Zoom platform.

With Brightcove Live Connect, you can simply connect to a Zoom meeting or webinar and stream it to any size audience you want, securely and glitch-free. And with the Brightcove Video Cloud platform, you can create a fully branded experience that includes advertising, picture-in-picture, powerful analytics, and more.

Download Brightcove Live Connect on the Zoom App Marketplace, then stand back. Your Zoom meetings are about to get a lot more powerful.

Lauren is a Senior Product Marketing Manager for Brightcove focused on how to get the most out of videos within enterprises and also the utilization of video within Retail & Luxury eCommerce.