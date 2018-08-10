BBTV’s Channel 7HD Thailand streams live Muay Thai matches with Brightcove

Muay Thai, the national combat sport of Thailand, has found its niche on mobile. Bangkok Broadcasting & TV (BBTV), the parent company of Channel 7HD Thailand recently launched MUAYTHAI7, delivering live Muay Thai fights to fans around the world via a mobile app powered by Brightcove.

Tapping into a new revenue channel

BBTV’s Channel 7HD is one of the longest-running broadcasters in Thailand, airing Muay Thai fights since 1970. Every Sunday is prime time as hundreds of fans flock to the stadium to watch the fights live. By going mobile, MUAYTHAI7 has circumvented geographic limitations, expanded BBTV’s market share and unlocked an untapped revenue stream via paid subscriptions.

Combining live and VOD content for a richer experience

The MUAYTHAI7 app live streams fights from Channel 7’s stadium in downtown Bangkok, with English commentary as a means to engage non-Thai speaking audiences. The app also provides access to an online library of over 200 matches on demand. Channel 7 plans to retain subscribers by featuring additional content in between fights, such as training videos of the fighters, a VOD archive of fights from the last six months, and a gallery of super slow-mo highlights from past prime time fight rosters. The content on the mobile app is available through subscription video on demand (SVOD) after a 14-day trial period.

By using Brightcove Video Platform, BBTV’s Channel 7HD can now live stream matches across an intuitive interface, optimized for performance and quality at scale, and get industry-leading support before, during, and after their fights. The broadcaster can also deliver high-quality streams across multiple devices and platforms, as well as across the big screen by using Chromecast for Android and AirPlay for iOS.

MUAYTHAI7 is now available on iTunes App Store and Google Play.