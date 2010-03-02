Nikkei Chooses Brightcove Platform for Online Video Initiatives

Japan’s leading newspaper standardizes video operations across its newly-launching Online Edition website with Brightcove

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 2, 2010—Brightcove Inc., the leading online video platform, today announced that Nikkei Inc., one of Japan’s largest media corporations and publisher of the country’s top business daily newspaper, “The Nikkei,” is standardizing online video operations on the Brightcove platform across its new main newspaper website property, The Nikkei Online Edition (http://www.nikkei.com/), which is scheduled to be launched on March 23, 2010. Brightcove will enable Nikkei to roll out a variety of high quality, advertising-supported online video experiences, as well as extend the reach of its video content through advanced features for sharing and embedding content on third party sites and social networks.

The comprehensive features and capabilities of the Brightcove platform enable Nikkei to provide a high quality, interactive and engaging user experience for online audiences around the world. With Brightcove, Nikkei is able to rapidly accelerate its publishing workflow through a single, integrated solution that meets all of the organization’s video publishing and distribution needs. Additionally, Brightcove’s turnkey integration with leading advertising networks and servers will enable Nikkei to expand online video monetization opportunities across its newspaper properties.

“Nikkei has been at the forefront of the media industry in Japan and around the world for more than one hundred years,” said Jeremy Allaire, Brightcove chairman and chief executive officer. “Brightcove is the online video platform behind many of the largest newspaper publishers in the world, and the addition of Nikkei is a testament to our continued leadership and innovation in the online video industry. We look forward to supporting Nikkei’s new online video initiatives in the future as the organization continues to hone its digital offerings.”

Brightcove has teamed with Japan’s leading content delivery network, J-Stream, to support streaming media services for Brightcove-powered online video experiences across Nikkei’s website properties.

About Brightcove

Brightcove is a cloud-based online video platform. Media companies, businesses and organizations worldwide use Brightcove to publish and distribute video on the Web. Founded in 2004, Brightcove has offices across North America, Europe and Asia and customers in 34 countries. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.

