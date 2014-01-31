Brightcove Reports Inducement Equity Grants in Connection with Closing of Unicorn Media Acquisition

BOSTON, January 31, 2014--Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud services for video, today announced that it has made inducement equity awards to 61 new employees in connection with its acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Unicorn Media. The inducement awards cover an aggregate of 578,350 shares of Brightcove common stock in the form of options to purchase shares of Brightcove common stock, and are being made as a material inducement to employees entering into employment with Brightcove in connection with the acquisition transaction.



All option awards described above vest as follows: 25% of the options vest on each anniversary of the closing of the acquisition. The awards are subject to the terms of the Brightcove Inc. 2014 Stock Option Inducement Plan and the individual award agreements.



The Compensation Committee of Brightcove's board of directors unanimously approved the Brightcove Inc. 2014 Stock Option Inducement Plan and awards granted thereunder in connection with the Unicorn Media acquisition. The awards were granted without stockholder approval in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).



