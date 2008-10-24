Brightcove Named 2009 Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum

Recognized for continued innovation and leadership alongside visionary companies throughout the world



CAMBRIDGE, Mass., December 4, 2008 - Brightcove Inc., the leading online video platform, today announced it has been selected as a 2009 Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum for its continued innovation, visionary leadership and success. Brightcove was recognized alongside 33 companies throughout the world and was the only online video platform selected. Jeremy Allaire has also been invited to participate in the upcoming World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2009 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland.



"It is a great honor for Brightcove to be named a 2009 Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum," said Jeremy Allaire, Brightcove chairman and chief executive officer. "Being recognized as an innovator on a global scale is a true testament to the strength of our business and vision for transforming how media companies, businesses, educational institutions, and civic organizations communicate through video on the Web."



With this award, Brightcove continues to build on its strong momentum heading into 2009. The company recently introduced Brightcove 3, its new online video platform, which has seen tremendous market adoption among major new customers including New York Times, AOL, Conde Nast and Times Online in the UK. The company also recently expanded with a new European office in Germany and the establishment of a majority-owned subsidiary in Japan, Brightcove KK.



Brightcove was chosen for this prestigious award as a result of a vigorous selection process. The World Economic Forum received more than 320 applications from around the world that were evaluated by 44 global technology experts. In order to be selected as a Technology Pioneer, a company must be involved in the development of significant technology innovation and have the potential for long-term impact on business and society. In addition, the company must demonstrate visionary leadership and sustain market leadership via proven technology.



This year's class of winners is one of the most geographically diverse ever, as Technology Pioneers hailed from 15 countries, including Austria, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, India, the Netherlands, Norway, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States. For the full list of 2009 Technology Pioneers, please visit http://www.weforum.org/techpioneers.



About Brightcove

Brightcove is an online video platform. Media companies, businesses and organizations worldwide use Brightcove to publish and distribute video on the Web. Founded in 2004, Brightcove is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business with offices across North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.



