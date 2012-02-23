Brightcove Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering of Common Stock and Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (February 23, 2012) – Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV) today announced that is has closed its previously announced initial public offering of 5,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $11.00 per share. In connection with the initial public offering, the underwriters exercised in full their option to purchase an additional 750,000 shares of common stock from the company. As a result, the total initial public offering size was 5,750,000 shares.



Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated acted as joint book-running managers for the offering, and RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Pacific Crest Securities LLC and Raymond James & Associates, Inc. acted as co-managers for the offering.



A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.



The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, by telephone at 1-866-718-1649, or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; or from Stifel Nicolaus Weisel, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, California 94104, or by telephone at (415) 364-2720.



About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud content services, provides a family of products used to publish and distribute the world’s professional digital media. The company’s products include Brightcove Video Cloud, the market-leading online video platform, and Brightcove App Cloud, a pioneering content app platform. More than 3,800 customers in over 50 countries rely on Video Cloud to build and operate media experiences across PCs, smartphones, tablets and connected TVs. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.

