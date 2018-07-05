Brightcove Powers OTT Experience in Vietnam with VTC NOW

Last week, Brightcove was honoured to attend Vietnam Television Corporation's (VTC) launch event to debut its new OTT app, VTC NOW. Chaired by Mr. Nguyen Kim Trung, General Director of VTC, the event was attended by 120 Vietnamese senior leaders from the media, broadcasters and partners of VTC. After the unveiling, audiences downloaded and tested out the app, featuring comprehensive content offering that combined VTC's content library with programming from radio broadcaster Voice of Viet Nam (VOV). The app was a milestone achievement for VTC whose mission is to stream breaking news, TV shows, exclusive original content, movies and stream radio shows and audiobooks - all designed to engage their viewers across various fronts, from watching to reading and listening.

Founded in 2004, VTC is one of the leading broadcasters in Vietnam, initially tasked to building television stations across the country as the national free-to-air broadcaster. Fast forward to 2018, VTC initiated the roll-out of its digital transformation strategy with an objective to extend its linear broadcast experience to online.

Powered by the Brightcove video platform, VTC NOW delivers 16 linear channels online, available in both VOD and Live streaming formats, catering to millions of local and global Vietnamese diaspora audiences.

Across Asia, linear broadcasters are launching OTT services to take advantage of the mobile-first phenomenon, as mobile devices become the most entertainment device. The smartphone is the new TV device in most countries. Brightcove is passionate about shaping the future of TV in Vietnam with VTC, as the company evolves its strategy to respond to shifting TV consumption trends and deliver linear and online TV experiences to 69 million audiences across Vietnam and 4.3 million worldwide.

The service is available on Web, iOS, Android and Android TV platforms, including Tizen devices. Viewers can access VTC NOW by downloading the app from Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Read our press release here.