利用規約
これらの規約には法的義務が含まれています。 よく内容をご確認ください。
Welcome to Brightcove. The Brightcove websites (www.brightcove.com, www.brightcove.tv and any variations of or successors to these websites, collectively, the "Brightcove Website" or the "Website"), Brightcove applications (PLAYTV and any other applications made available by Brightcove, collectively, the “Brightcove Apps” or the “Apps”) and the Brightcove service (together with the Website and the Apps, the “Brightcove Service” or the “Service”) are owned by Brightcove, Inc. and, from time to time, its subsidiary and affiliate corporations, successors, and assigns (collectively referred to as "Brightcove"). The Brightcove Service currently consists of various web pages at or linked to the Website, the Apps, as well as areas of numerous websites operated by other companies that have entered into an agreement with Brightcove to publish their Content through the Brightcove Service on their site. The Brightcove Service may expand or change from time to time.
Use by end users of the Brightcove Service and the Brightcove Website and Brightcove Apps is governed by these General Terms and Conditions. For publishers' use of the Brightcove publishing services, a separate set of terms and conditions apply which are found at the URL https://www.brightcove.com/terms-and-conditions/acceptable-use-policy/. Unless explicitly stated otherwise, any new Services, including any new Brightcove properties, shall be subject to these General Terms and Conditions. In addition, Brightcove may have separate registration procedures and separate terms and conditions, terms of service, user agreements, or similar legal agreement/s for certain of its Services. When you are using any service or product offered by Brightcove that does not have a separate legal agreement, these General Terms and Conditions will apply. In addition, Brightcove also may offer certain services from time to time that are governed by the terms of service of the respective service partners. Where the Brightcove Service is running on third-party websites, the terms and conditions of use of those websites may be applicable in addition to these terms and conditions.
ブライトコーブは、年齢、性別、人種、民族性、国籍、宗教、性的指向、またはその他の保護状態による差別を行いません。
法的な質問については、以下にお問い合わせください。
General Counsel
Brightcove, Inc.
290 Congress Street
Boston, Massachusetts 02210
By using the Brightcove Service and/or the Website or Apps, you agree, without limitation or qualification, to be bound by, and to comply with, these Terms and conditions and any other posted guidelines or rules applicable to any website or App where the Brightcove Service is found. Brightcove may make improvements and/or changes to the Website or Apps at any time. Although we attempt to periodically update information on the Website and Apps, the information, materials and services provided on or through the Website and Apps may occasionally be inaccurate, incomplete or out of date. Brightcove does not have a duty to update information contained in the Website or Apps, and Brightcove will not be liable for any failure to update such information.
We make no representation as to the completeness, accuracy or currentness of any information on the Brightcove Service, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise the information contained on the Brightcove Service, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise. It is your responsibility to verify any information contained in this website before relying upon it.
In addition, individual members of the Brightcove team may from time to time post blogs, videos, or other content under their own byline on the Website or Apps. The views expressed in such content are the author's and do not necessarily reflect the views of Brightcove.
上記 6.F. に加えて、ユーザーは、以下の目的のために Brightcove Services を利用しないことに同意します。
ブライトコーブは他者の知的所有権を尊重します。しかしブライトコーブでは、Brightcove Service を通じて提供されるすべてのコンテンツが、正当な権利者によって提供されているかどうかを自主的には確認していません。ブライトコーブが、Brightcove Service 上または Brightcove Service を通じて公開されているコンテンツが、正当な権利者以外が提供したものであることに気づいた場合、ブライトコーブは、適切な状況の場合には自身の裁量により、当該コンテンツの公開を無効化および／または終了させることができます。 ご自身の作品が、著作権侵害を成立させるような方法でコピーまたは公開されている、またはご自身の知的所有権がその他の形で侵害されていると思われる場合は、ブライトコーブの「著作権代理人」または「法律顧問」に、以下の情報をお知らせください。
Claims of copyright or other intellectual property infringement should be sent to Brightcove’s Copyright Agent and/or General Counsel by mail, fax or email as follows:
書面：
電話：+1 617 500 4947
FAX： +1 617 261 4830
E メール：copyright@brightcove.com
権利侵害の場合に、あなたが主張できる権利および／または救済措置について十分に理解するためには、弁護士にご相談ください。
ブライトコーブのプライバシー ポリシーに別段の規定がある場合を除き、ユーザーは、自身がブライトコーブもしくは本件サービス上もしくはこれらを通じて投稿したコンテンツに関して、ブライトコーブが世界中において、実施権料の支払いなく、永久的に、当該コンテンツを利用、コピー、送信、公開表示、公開実施し、派生物の作成を含めたコンピレーションを作成し、また特定の本件サービスに関連して当該コンテンツを公開し宣伝するため、またブライトコーブおよび本件サービスの他の場所で当該コンテンツを公開し宣伝するために当該コンテンツを配信するライセンスを、ブライトコーブに付与します。 当該ライセンスは、現在知られている、または将来開発されるであろう、いかなる形態、メディアまたは技術にも適用されます。
ブライトコーブおよび本件サービスは、「現状のまま」提供され、いかなる種類の保証も付されません。商品性、特定目的への適合性、専有権の侵害の否定を含めて（これらに限定されない）、すべての明示的、暗示的および法令に基づく保証は、法律により認められる最大範囲まで、ここに明示的に否定します。法律により認められる最大範囲まで、ブライトコーブは、本件サービスのセキュリティ、信頼性、適時性および実施に関する保証を否定します。法律により認められる最大範囲まで、ブライトコーブは、本件サービス上で受け取られるもしくは広告される、または本件サービス内のリンクを通じて受け取られる他のサービスもしくは物品に関するいかなる保証、および本件サービスを通じてもしくは本件サービス内のリンクを通じて受け取られる情報もしくはアドバイスに関するいかなる保証も、否定します。ブライトコーブは同様に、法律により認められる最大範囲まで、本件サービスを通じて取得される情報またはアドバイスに関するいかなる保証も否定します。
ユーザーは、ブライトコーブが、本件サービス内の情報またはデータの正確性、内容、完全性、合法性、信頼性または操作性もしくは利用可能性について、一切の責任および義務を否定することを、明示的に了解し、これに同意します。ブライトコーブは、いかなる情報またはものの削除、保存の失敗、配信失敗、もしくは配信の時機の不適切さに関する責任を否定します。ブライトコーブは、本件サービスを通じて情報またはデータをダウンロードした、もしくは情報またはデータにアクセスしたことにより生じる害（ウィルスなどの汚染または破壊機能を含みますが、これらに限定されません）に関して一切の責任および義務を否定します。ブライトコーブは、メンバーの Web ページ、またはブライトコーブが提供するストレージの信頼性もしくはアクセシビリティに関して、いかなる保証もいたしません。
ユーザーは、本件サービスの利用を通じてのデータのダウンロードまたはその他の形での取得は、ユーザー自身の判断と責任で行われるものであり、当該データのダウンロードによりユーザーのコンピューター システムが破損したり、データが喪失した場合、その一切の責任はユーザーにあることを理解しており、これに同意します。
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. THE WEBSITE AND THE APP MAY CONTAIN EXPRESS OR IMPLIED FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS, WHICH ARE BASED ON CURRENT EXPECTATIONS OF MANAGEMENT. THESE STATEMENTS RELATE TO, AMONG OTHER THINGS, OUR EXPECTATIONS REGARDING MANAGEMENT’S PLANS, OBJECTIVES, AND STRATEGIES. THESE STATEMENTS ARE NEITHER PROMISES NOR GUARANTEES, BUT ARE SUBJECT TO A VARIETY OF RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES, MANY OF WHICH ARE BEYOND OUR CONTROL, AND WHICH COULD CAUSE ACTUAL RESULTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE CONTEMPLATED IN THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND AND SUCH STATEMENTS ARE CURRENT ONLY AS OF THE DATE THEY ARE MADE. FOR A DISCUSSION OF SUCH RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES, SEE "RISK FACTORS" IN THE COMPANY'S S-1, FILED WITH THE SEC ON AUGUST 24, 2011.
いくつかの法域においては、暗示的保証の否定が認められていません。 そのような法域においては、上述の免責事項は、暗示的保証に関連する場合については適用されないことがあります。
ユーザーは、いかなる状況においても、ブライトコーブもそのライセンサーも、ユーザーが本件サービスを利用したもしくは誤用したこと、または頼みにしたことを理由に、いかなるユーザーに対しても責任を負わないことを、明示的に了解し、これに同意します。 上記の責任の限定は、直接的損害、間接的損害、付帯的損害、派生的損害、特別損害、偶発的損害、および懲罰的損害（ブライトコーブまたはそのライセンサーが当該損害の可能性について事前に知らされていた場合も含む）の回収を阻むために適用されます。 当該の責任の限定は、損害が本件サービスの利用または誤用もしくは本件サービスへの依存、本件サービスの利用不能、または本件サービスの中断、一時停止もしくは終了により生じた損害（第三者が被る損害を含む）に適用されます。
当該制限はまた、本件サービスを通じて受け取られる、もしくは本件サービス上で広告される、または本件サービス内のリンクを通じて受け取られる他のサービスもしくは物品が原因で被る損害、および本件サービスを通じてもしくは本件サービスで広告される、もしくは本件サービス内のリンクを通じて受け取られる情報もしくはアドバイスが原因で被る損害に適用されます。当該制限は、代用物品またはサービスの調達コスト、喪失利益、または喪失データ（これらに限定されない）に適用されます。当該制限は、本件サービスの実施もしくは非実施、またはブライトコーブ ネットワーク上に表示される、もしくはリンクされるもしくは何らかの形で関連付けられる情報もしくは商品に適用されます。 当該制限は、制限された救済策の本質的目的の不備に関わらず、適用されます。当該制限は、法律で認められる最大範囲まで適用されます。
いかなる状況においても、ブライトコーブまたはそのライセンサーも、その相応の支配の及ばない天災、不可抗力もしくは事由（インターネットの障害、コンピューター機器障害、通信機器障害、その他の機器の障害、停電、ストライキ、労働争議、暴動、謀反、市民の暴動、労働力不足または材料不足、火事、洪水、豪雨、爆発、自然現象、戦争、政府による措置、国内外の裁判所もしくは審判機関の命令、第三者による不履行、または損失、または熱、光または空調の変動などを含むが、これらに限定されない）から、直接的もしくは間接的に生じる履行の遅延もしくは不履行については、責任を負いません。
いくつかの法域においては、責任の制限が認められていません。 そのような法域においては、上述の制限は適用されないことがあります。
ユーザーは、ブライトコーブおよびその子会社、関係会社、役員、代理人、共同ブランダー、またはその他のパートナーならびに社員を、ユーザーが提出、投稿、送信したまたは本件サービスを通じて提供したコンテンツ、ユーザーによる本件サービスの利用、ユーザーによるこれらの契約条件もしくはその他の公開されているブライトコーブの利用条件、規約、ポリシーまたは要件の違反を理由とするもしくはそれらから生じる、いかなる第三者からの請求または要求（相応の弁護士報酬を含む）からも、免責補償します。
The Website and App may contain links to websites operated by other parties. The linked sites are not under the control of Brightcove, and Brightcove is not responsible for the content available on any other Internet sites linked to the Website. Such links do not imply Brightcove’s endorsement of material on any other site, and Brightcove disclaims all liability with regard to your access to such linked websites. Brightcove provides links to other Internet sites as a convenience to users, and access to any other Internet sites linked to the Website is at your own risk.
これらの契約条件およびユーザーとブライトコーブの間の関係は、法律規定の抵触にかかわらず、マサチューセッツ州の法律が適用されます。 ユーザーは、ユーザーによる Brightcove Services の利用により生じるあらゆる請求に関する裁定については、マサチューセッツ州内の裁判所の対人専属管轄権に付託することに同意します。
Last Updated: 24-April-2020