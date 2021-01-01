利用規約

これらの規約には法的義務が含まれています。 よく内容をご確認ください。

サービスの所有者

Welcome to Brightcove. The Brightcove websites (www.brightcove.com, www.brightcove.tv and any variations of or successors to these websites, collectively, the "Brightcove Website" or the "Website"), Brightcove applications (PLAYTV and any other applications made available by Brightcove, collectively, the “Brightcove Apps” or the “Apps”) and the Brightcove service (together with the Website and the Apps, the “Brightcove Service” or the “Service”) are owned by Brightcove, Inc. and, from time to time, its subsidiary and affiliate corporations, successors, and assigns (collectively referred to as "Brightcove"). The Brightcove Service currently consists of various web pages at or linked to the Website, the Apps, as well as areas of numerous websites operated by other companies that have entered into an agreement with Brightcove to publish their Content through the Brightcove Service on their site. The Brightcove Service may expand or change from time to time.

一般契約条件の適用

Use by end users of the Brightcove Service and the Brightcove Website and Brightcove Apps is governed by these General Terms and Conditions. For publishers' use of the Brightcove publishing services, a separate set of terms and conditions apply which are found at the URL https://www.brightcove.com/terms-and-conditions/acceptable-use-policy/. Unless explicitly stated otherwise, any new Services, including any new Brightcove properties, shall be subject to these General Terms and Conditions. In addition, Brightcove may have separate registration procedures and separate terms and conditions, terms of service, user agreements, or similar legal agreement/s for certain of its Services. When you are using any service or product offered by Brightcove that does not have a separate legal agreement, these General Terms and Conditions will apply. In addition, Brightcove also may offer certain services from time to time that are governed by the terms of service of the respective service partners. Where the Brightcove Service is running on third-party websites, the terms and conditions of use of those websites may be applicable in addition to these terms and conditions.

差別の禁止

ブライトコーブは、年齢、性別、人種、民族性、国籍、宗教、性的指向、またはその他の保護状態による差別を行いません。

質問

法的な質問については、以下にお問い合わせください。 General Counsel

Brightcove, Inc.

290 Congress Street

Boston, Massachusetts 02210

同意および正確性

By using the Brightcove Service and/or the Website or Apps, you agree, without limitation or qualification, to be bound by, and to comply with, these Terms and conditions and any other posted guidelines or rules applicable to any website or App where the Brightcove Service is found. Brightcove may make improvements and/or changes to the Website or Apps at any time. Although we attempt to periodically update information on the Website and Apps, the information, materials and services provided on or through the Website and Apps may occasionally be inaccurate, incomplete or out of date. Brightcove does not have a duty to update information contained in the Website or Apps, and Brightcove will not be liable for any failure to update such information. We make no representation as to the completeness, accuracy or currentness of any information on the Brightcove Service, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise the information contained on the Brightcove Service, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise. It is your responsibility to verify any information contained in this website before relying upon it. In addition, individual members of the Brightcove team may from time to time post blogs, videos, or other content under their own byline on the Website or Apps. The views expressed in such content are the author's and do not necessarily reflect the views of Brightcove.

使用条件および使用制限

使用の終了。Brightcove Service の使用は、これらの契約条件に従うことを条件とします。ユーザーは、ユーザーがこれらの契約条件またはブライトコーブが公表しているその他のガイドラインおよび規則に従わなかった場合、ブライトコーブは、 ユーザーによる Brightcove Service（どの部分であるかを問わない）の使用を終了および／または中断できることを了承し、これに同意します。かかる終了または中断はブライトコーブの単独の裁量で決定され、事前通告などの一切の通告なく行うことができます。また、ブライトコーブは、その単独の裁量により、他のユーザー、ブライトコーブ、その子会社、関連会社、または契約業者、またはその他の第三者に直接的もしくは間接的に害を与える行為である、または地域、州、連邦もしくは外国の法規に違反する行為であると判断する行為があった場合、ブライトコーブはユーザーによるブライトコーブの使用、もしくはBrightcove Service（どの部分であるかを問わない）の使用を終了または中断する権利を有します。ブライトコーブはさらに、理由の如何を問わず、また一切の理由がなくとも、ブライトコーブによる単独の裁量により、事前通告なく、ユーザーによる Brightcove Service の使用を終了または中断する権利を有します。 コンテンツへのアクセス。Brightcove Service 上で、または Brightcove Service を通じて得られるコンテンツの大半は一般視聴者向けですが、特定のアダルトまたは成人向けコンテンツが含まれる場合がありますので、ご注意ください。成人またはアダルトコンテンツがある場合、18 歳未満の個人、または各法域において当該コンテンツへのアクセスが禁じられている個人は、当該コンテンツにアクセスしてはなりません。ブライトコーブが 13 歳未満の児童が本件サービスを通じて取引をしようとしていることを発見した場合、ブライトコーブは、1998 年「児童オンライン プライバシー保護法（COPPA）」に従い、保護者からの証明付き同意の提示を要求します。一部の Brightcove Service は、いかなる状況においても、 13 歳未満の児童には利用できません。 Registration and Privacy. Certain of the Brightcove Services will require the user to register and provide certain data. In consideration of use of such Services, in registering and providing such data, you represent and warrant that: (a) the information about yourself is true, accurate, current, and complete (apart from optional items) as required by various Brightcove registration forms ("Registration Data") and (b) you will maintain and promptly update the Registration Data to keep it true, accurate, current and complete. If you provide any information that is untrue, inaccurate, not current or incomplete, or Brightcove has reasonable grounds to suspect that such information is untrue, inaccurate, not current or incomplete, Brightcove has the right to suspend or terminate your account and refuse any and all current or future use of the Services.



All Brightcove registrations become the exclusive property of Brightcove, its affiliates, successors in interest, and subsidiaries. Brightcove reserves the right to use and reuse all registration and other personally identifiable user information subject to the Brightcove Privacy Policy, which is found at https://www.brightcove.com/privacy/ or within the App that directed you to this page. By using the Service, You acknowledge receipt of the Brightcove Privacy Policy, including our Notice Regarding the Privacy of Children Under 16 While on the Brightcove Service. Users may edit, update, alter or obscure their personally identifiable information at any time by following the instructions located in the Brightcove Privacy Policy.



For those portions of the Brightcove Service that require registration, u pon registering, you will receive a password. You are responsible for maintaining the confidentiality of the password and ID, and are fully responsible for all activities that occur under your password or ID. You agree to (a) immediately notify Brightcove of any unauthorized use of your password or account or any other breach of security, and (b) ensure that you exit from your account at the end of each session. Brightcove cannot and will not be liable for any loss or damage arising from your failure to comply with this requirement. 未成年者への責任。ユーザーが未成年者に本件サービスの利用を許可した場合、ユーザーは以下について全責任を負うことを認めることになります。(i) 当該未成年者のオンライン上での行為、(ii) 未成年者による本件サービスへのアクセスおよび利用の管理、および (iii) 未成年者による乱用から生じる結果。ユーザーは、一部の Brightcove Service には、未成年者にとって不適切な内容が含まれる可能性があることを了承します。 コンテンツの検査の非実施およびエラーが無いことの否定。ユーザーは、本件サービスを利用することにより、攻撃的、わいせつまたは不快なコンテンツに曝される可能性があることを了解し、同意します。さらにユーザーは、本件サービスとコンテンツにはエラーや遺漏が含まれている場合があることを了解し、これに同意します。 ユーザーは、ブライトコーブが本件サービス上に公開されているコンテンツについて、虚偽の内容もしくは中傷的内容、もしくは攻撃的、わいせつ、または不快な内容が含まれていないか、もしくはエラーまたは遺漏が含まれていないかどうかについて、検査または検閲を行わないことを了解し、これに同意します。 いかなる状況においても、ブライトコーブは、ユーザー コンテンツまたはサード パーティ コンテンツについて、当該コンテンツに含まれる、ただしこれらに限定されない、中傷的内容、虚偽の内容、エラーまたは遺漏、もしくは本件サービスを通じて投稿された、メール送信された、もしくはその他の形で本件サービスを通じて送信された当該コンテンツの利用または公開の結果生じるいかなる種類の損失もしくは損害も含めて、いかなる形でも責任を負いません。 ブライトコーブはいかなるコンテンツについても、ユーザーが満足するものであるかどうかを保証しません。 ユーザーが、Brightcove Service 上でまたは Brightcove Service を通じて公開されているコンテンツに中傷的な内容が含まれる、またはその他の形で本契約条件に違反して公開されていると思う場合、直ちにブライトコーブの以下の連絡先にご連絡ください。



Brightcove, Inc.

c/o General Counsel

290 Congress Street

Boston, MA 02210



電話：+1 617 500 4947

FAX：+1 617 261 4830 ユーザー契約書によるパブリッシャーの所有権回避の否定。ユーザーは、Brightcove Service 上または Brightcove Service を通じてユーザーがアクセスするパブリッシャー コンテンツを閲覧する権利は、当該コンテンツ自体を取得することに関してユーザーが得た権利の条件のみに制限されることを了解し、これに同意します。 当該の権利で明示的に許可されている場合を除き、ユーザーは、Brightcove Service を通じて取得したコンテンツをコピー、複製、改変、公開、送信、移譲、または売却、維持、保持、派生物の作成、配信または再配信、実施、リンク、表示またはいかなる形でも不当に利用することはできません。これには、ブラウザー ベース、専有クライアントサイト アプリケーション ベース、Web ベースなどのいずれであるかによらず、本件サービスからのデータまたはコンテンツを、E メール、検索、カタログ、ディレクトリ、またはその他の「ホワイトページ」製品もしくはサービスに組入れることが含まれますが、これらに限定されません。 上述のいずれかの行為を行った場合、犯罪および／またはその他の形の不法行為となる可能性があり、刑事責任および／または民事責任を問われる可能性があることをユーザーは理解し、これに同意し、了承します。

禁止行為

上記 6.F. に加えて、ユーザーは、以下の目的のために Brightcove Services を利用しないことに同意します。 違法コンテンツ、有害コンテンツ、脅迫、悪口、嫌がらせ、不法行為、誹謗中傷、下品、わいせつ、ポルノグラフィ、名誉毀損、プライバシまたはパブリシティ権の侵害、敵意、もしくは人種的、性的、民族的またはその他の形で攻撃的なコンテンツのアップロード、投稿、E メール送信、その他の送信、もしくはリンクの貼り付け。 違法な活動を助長するコンテンツ（違法な活動に関する指示の提供を含むがこれだけに限定されない）のアップロード、投稿、E メール送信、その他の送信、もしくはリンクの貼り付け。 18 歳未満の児童のイメージを利用したコンテンツ、または 18 歳未満の児童のものである個人を特定する情報を開示しているコンテンツ、もしくはその他の形で未成年者に害を与えるコンテンツのアップロード、投稿、E メール送信、その他の送信、もしくはリンクの貼り付け。 商業目的または違法な目的による、個人を特定できるような他のユーザーの情報収集または当該情報の個人的な保存。 ブライトコーブの役員、社員を含める（これらに限定されない）他人もしくは団体に成りすます、または他人または団体との関係について虚偽の陳述を行う、もしくはその他の形で偽って伝える、または誤解を招く電子メールアドレスを使用し、もしくは本件サービスを使用して送信されるコミュニケーション（E メールを含む）のヘッダー、フッター、リターンパスなどのいずれかの部分の情報を改ざんする。 法律または規制、もしくは契約もしくは信託関係に基づき送信する権利を持たないコンテンツ（内部情報、雇用関係の一部として、もしくは秘密保持契約に基づき知った、もしくは開示された専有秘密情報など）のアップロード、投稿、E メール送信、その他の送信、もしくはリンクの貼り付け、または、他者の特許権、商標権、サービス マーク、事業上の秘密、著作権などの専有権（「専有権」）に違反する、もしくは当該違反を誘発もしくは助長させるコンテンツのアップロード、投稿、E メール送信、その他の送信、もしくはリンクの貼り付け。 この禁止には、以下の形態の海賊版ソフトウェアの作成が含まれますが、これらに限定されません。 著作権保護されているソフトウェアまたはその他のコンテンツの著作権保護を解除しての提供

ソフトウェアを違法に有効化または登録するために使用可能なシリアル番号の提供

ソフトウェアまたはその他の著作権保護コンテンツの「クラック」の目的のみに使用できるツールの提供

ユーザーが著作権を所有していない、または合法的な提供権を持っていないソフトウェアファイルの提供 求められていない、または未許可の広告、プロモーション ツール、「ジャンク メール」、「スパム」、「チェーン レター」、「ねずみ講」、またはその他の形態の勧誘のアップロード、投稿、E メール送信、その他の送信、もしくはリンクの貼り付け。ただし、当該目的のために指定されたエリアでのこれらの行為を除く。 ソフトウェア ウィルス、ワーム、トロイの木馬、時限爆弾、トラップドア、またはコンピュータ ソフトウェアやハードウェアもしくは通信装置の機能を妨害、破壊または制限することを意図する、もしくは本件サービスまたはブライトコーブの機能の質を減じる、実行を妨害するまたは機能を害することを意図するその他のコンピュータ コード、ファイルまたはプログラムもしくは情報の反復的要求を含むツールのアップロード、投稿、E メール送信、その他の送信、もしくはリンクの貼り付け。 参加者に参加料を要求する抽選くじ、コンテストもしくはゲームに関連し、自身でのコンテストやプロモーションの実施、またはそのようなコンテンツのアップロード、投稿、E メール送信、その他の送信、もしくはリンクの貼り付け。 本件サービスもしくは本件サービスに接続されているサーバーもしくはネットワークの妨害もしくは中断、または本件サービスに接続されているネットワークの要件、手続、ポリシーまたは規定の非遵守。 米国証券取引委員会が公表している規制、ニューヨーク株式市場、アメリカン証券取引所、NASDAQ などの国または他の証券取引所の規則、および法的効力を有する規制などの、適用される地方、州、国または国際法に意図的または非意図的に違反すること。または、ブライトコーブまたは本件サービスを使った登録証券もしくは未登録証券の売買もしくは売買のオファー、または虚偽もしくは誤解を招く、もしくは株式市場、証券市場などの市場を操作することを意図したデータのアップロード、投稿、E メール送信、その他の送信、もしくはリンクの貼り付け。 なんらかの物品もしくはサービスの購入注文書を提出後に、当該取引に適用される個別条件に従って、取引を完了しなかった場合、または取引を完了させる意思がないのに、物品もしくはサービスの購入注文書を提出した場合。 居住する法域でユーザーに適用される法律により購入または所有が禁じられている物品もしくはサービスの購入。 当該のすべての法律の遵守の責任はすべてユーザーにあります。 物品またはサービスの購入注文を提出することにより、ユーザーは当該物品またはサービスを購入する法的権利を有していることを表明し、保証したとみなされます。 本件サービスに関連して使用されるソフトウェアの逆コンパイル、逆アセンブル、改変、翻訳、改造、リバース エンジニアリング、派生物の作成、またはサブライセンシング。 適用される地方、州、国または国際法（法的効力を有する規制を含む）により広告または販売することが禁じられている品目の広告、販売の申し出、もしくは販売、または以下の品目の広告、販売の申し出、もしくは販売。 火器、爆発物または武器

パッケージングされていない食品、または商人から消費者への食品の販売に関する法律のすべてを遵守していない食品

アルコール飲料

シガレットおよび葉巻を含む（これらに限定されない）、人間消費用のタバコ製品

下品またはわいせつな品目、敵意のあるもしくは人種的、性的、民族的またはその他の形で攻撃的な品目、児童ポルノを含む品目、その他のポルノ的内容を含むもしくは未成年者にとって有害な品目

規制物質または医薬品

偽造品または盗品

危険な物品

実際には存在しない物品またはサービス

登録証券または未登録証券

他者の権利を侵害する品目

ユーザーが法的な販売権を持たない品目

ブライトコーブまたは本件サービスを通じて行うことにより、ブライトコーブが法律違反を犯すことになる品目 ブライトコーブは、法律により義務付けられている場合、コンテンツを保管し、またコンテンツを開示でき、または、当該の保管もしくは開示が、(a) 法的手続の遵守、(b) 契約条件の履行、(c) コンテンツが第三者の権利を侵害しているとの申し立てへの対応、もしくは (d) ブライトコーブ、そのユーザーおよび公衆の権利、財産もしくは身体の安全の保護のために必要であるとブライトコーブが誠実に判断する場合、コンテンツを保管し、またコンテンツを開示できることを、ユーザーは明示的に了解し、これに同意します。ユーザーは、本件サービス（ユーザーのコンテンツを含む）を技術的に処理し、送信することにより、(a) さまざまなネットワークを通じて送信され、また (b) 接続するネットワークまたはデバイスの技術的要件に従いこれに適合させるために変更される可能性があることを、了解し、これに同意します。さらにユーザーは、ブライトコーブがユーザーに関して収集および維持するその他のデータが、ブライトコーブのプライバシー ポリシーに従って開示される場合があることを、了解し、これに同意します。



ブライトコーブはまた、ユーザーが無活動である場合、本件サービスに関するユーザー アカウントを一時停止するまたは停止することがあります。例えば、ユーザーが Brightcove Service に一定の期間以上サインインしなかった場合、ブライトコーブ アカウントを停止または一時停止する場合があります。どのような場合に「ユーザーが無活動」とみなされるかは、本件サービスの内容によります。無活動を理由として、アカウントが一時停止または停止された場合、当該本件サービスを利用する権利は直ちに終了します。

著作権または知的所有権の侵害申し立てに関する通知および手続

ブライトコーブは他者の知的所有権を尊重します。しかしブライトコーブでは、Brightcove Service を通じて提供されるすべてのコンテンツが、正当な権利者によって提供されているかどうかを自主的には確認していません。ブライトコーブが、Brightcove Service 上または Brightcove Service を通じて公開されているコンテンツが、正当な権利者以外が提供したものであることに気づいた場合、ブライトコーブは、適切な状況の場合には自身の裁量により、当該コンテンツの公開を無効化および／または終了させることができます。 ご自身の作品が、著作権侵害を成立させるような方法でコピーまたは公開されている、またはご自身の知的所有権がその他の形で侵害されていると思われる場合は、ブライトコーブの「著作権代理人」または「法律顧問」に、以下の情報をお知らせください。 著作権などの知的所有権の所有者の代理人として行為する権限を与えられた者の電子署名または実際の署名 権利侵害を申し立てている、著作権保護されている作品などの知的財産の説明 a description of where the material that you claim is infringing is located or found on the Website, App, or Service; ユーザーの住所、電話番号、お持ちの場合は電子メールアドレス あなたが善意の信念に基づき、問題となっている使用は、著作権者、その代理人、または法律による許可を得ていない使用であると思う旨をあなたが記載したステートメント あなたの通知において提供されている上述の情報は、正確であり、偽証の罰則が適用される条件で、あなた自身が著作権者などの知的財産所有者であるか、または著作権者などの知的財産所有者の代理として行為する権限を与えられている者である旨を記載した書類 Claims of copyright or other intellectual property infringement should be sent to Brightcove’s Copyright Agent and/or General Counsel by mail, fax or email as follows: 書面：



Brightcove, Inc.

c/o Copyright Agent or General Counsel

290 Congress Street

Boston, MA 02210

電話：+1 617 500 4947 FAX： +1 617 261 4830

E メール：copyright@brightcove.com 権利侵害の場合に、あなたが主張できる権利および／または救済措置について十分に理解するためには、弁護士にご相談ください。

コンテンツへのライセンス

ブライトコーブのプライバシー ポリシーに別段の規定がある場合を除き、ユーザーは、自身がブライトコーブもしくは本件サービス上もしくはこれらを通じて投稿したコンテンツに関して、ブライトコーブが世界中において、実施権料の支払いなく、永久的に、当該コンテンツを利用、コピー、送信、公開表示、公開実施し、派生物の作成を含めたコンピレーションを作成し、また特定の本件サービスに関連して当該コンテンツを公開し宣伝するため、またブライトコーブおよび本件サービスの他の場所で当該コンテンツを公開し宣伝するために当該コンテンツを配信するライセンスを、ブライトコーブに付与します。 当該ライセンスは、現在知られている、または将来開発されるであろう、いかなる形態、メディアまたは技術にも適用されます。

保証に関する免責事項

ブライトコーブおよび本件サービスは、「現状のまま」提供され、いかなる種類の保証も付されません。商品性、特定目的への適合性、専有権の侵害の否定を含めて（これらに限定されない）、すべての明示的、暗示的および法令に基づく保証は、法律により認められる最大範囲まで、ここに明示的に否定します。法律により認められる最大範囲まで、ブライトコーブは、本件サービスのセキュリティ、信頼性、適時性および実施に関する保証を否定します。法律により認められる最大範囲まで、ブライトコーブは、本件サービス上で受け取られるもしくは広告される、または本件サービス内のリンクを通じて受け取られる他のサービスもしくは物品に関するいかなる保証、および本件サービスを通じてもしくは本件サービス内のリンクを通じて受け取られる情報もしくはアドバイスに関するいかなる保証も、否定します。ブライトコーブは同様に、法律により認められる最大範囲まで、本件サービスを通じて取得される情報またはアドバイスに関するいかなる保証も否定します。 ユーザーは、ブライトコーブが、本件サービス内の情報またはデータの正確性、内容、完全性、合法性、信頼性または操作性もしくは利用可能性について、一切の責任および義務を否定することを、明示的に了解し、これに同意します。ブライトコーブは、いかなる情報またはものの削除、保存の失敗、配信失敗、もしくは配信の時機の不適切さに関する責任を否定します。ブライトコーブは、本件サービスを通じて情報またはデータをダウンロードした、もしくは情報またはデータにアクセスしたことにより生じる害（ウィルスなどの汚染または破壊機能を含みますが、これらに限定されません）に関して一切の責任および義務を否定します。ブライトコーブは、メンバーの Web ページ、またはブライトコーブが提供するストレージの信頼性もしくはアクセシビリティに関して、いかなる保証もいたしません。 ユーザーは、本件サービスの利用を通じてのデータのダウンロードまたはその他の形での取得は、ユーザー自身の判断と責任で行われるものであり、当該データのダウンロードによりユーザーのコンピューター システムが破損したり、データが喪失した場合、その一切の責任はユーザーにあることを理解しており、これに同意します。 FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. THE WEBSITE AND THE APP MAY CONTAIN EXPRESS OR IMPLIED FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS, WHICH ARE BASED ON CURRENT EXPECTATIONS OF MANAGEMENT. THESE STATEMENTS RELATE TO, AMONG OTHER THINGS, OUR EXPECTATIONS REGARDING MANAGEMENT’S PLANS, OBJECTIVES, AND STRATEGIES. THESE STATEMENTS ARE NEITHER PROMISES NOR GUARANTEES, BUT ARE SUBJECT TO A VARIETY OF RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES, MANY OF WHICH ARE BEYOND OUR CONTROL, AND WHICH COULD CAUSE ACTUAL RESULTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE CONTEMPLATED IN THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND AND SUCH STATEMENTS ARE CURRENT ONLY AS OF THE DATE THEY ARE MADE. FOR A DISCUSSION OF SUCH RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES, SEE "RISK FACTORS" IN THE COMPANY'S S-1, FILED WITH THE SEC ON AUGUST 24, 2011. いくつかの法域においては、暗示的保証の否定が認められていません。 そのような法域においては、上述の免責事項は、暗示的保証に関連する場合については適用されないことがあります。

責任の限定

ユーザーは、いかなる状況においても、ブライトコーブもそのライセンサーも、ユーザーが本件サービスを利用したもしくは誤用したこと、または頼みにしたことを理由に、いかなるユーザーに対しても責任を負わないことを、明示的に了解し、これに同意します。 上記の責任の限定は、直接的損害、間接的損害、付帯的損害、派生的損害、特別損害、偶発的損害、および懲罰的損害（ブライトコーブまたはそのライセンサーが当該損害の可能性について事前に知らされていた場合も含む）の回収を阻むために適用されます。 当該の責任の限定は、損害が本件サービスの利用または誤用もしくは本件サービスへの依存、本件サービスの利用不能、または本件サービスの中断、一時停止もしくは終了により生じた損害（第三者が被る損害を含む）に適用されます。 当該制限はまた、本件サービスを通じて受け取られる、もしくは本件サービス上で広告される、または本件サービス内のリンクを通じて受け取られる他のサービスもしくは物品が原因で被る損害、および本件サービスを通じてもしくは本件サービスで広告される、もしくは本件サービス内のリンクを通じて受け取られる情報もしくはアドバイスが原因で被る損害に適用されます。当該制限は、代用物品またはサービスの調達コスト、喪失利益、または喪失データ（これらに限定されない）に適用されます。当該制限は、本件サービスの実施もしくは非実施、またはブライトコーブ ネットワーク上に表示される、もしくはリンクされるもしくは何らかの形で関連付けられる情報もしくは商品に適用されます。 当該制限は、制限された救済策の本質的目的の不備に関わらず、適用されます。当該制限は、法律で認められる最大範囲まで適用されます。 いかなる状況においても、ブライトコーブまたはそのライセンサーも、その相応の支配の及ばない天災、不可抗力もしくは事由（インターネットの障害、コンピューター機器障害、通信機器障害、その他の機器の障害、停電、ストライキ、労働争議、暴動、謀反、市民の暴動、労働力不足または材料不足、火事、洪水、豪雨、爆発、自然現象、戦争、政府による措置、国内外の裁判所もしくは審判機関の命令、第三者による不履行、または損失、または熱、光または空調の変動などを含むが、これらに限定されない）から、直接的もしくは間接的に生じる履行の遅延もしくは不履行については、責任を負いません。 いくつかの法域においては、責任の制限が認められていません。 そのような法域においては、上述の制限は適用されないことがあります。

免責補償

ユーザーは、ブライトコーブおよびその子会社、関係会社、役員、代理人、共同ブランダー、またはその他のパートナーならびに社員を、ユーザーが提出、投稿、送信したまたは本件サービスを通じて提供したコンテンツ、ユーザーによる本件サービスの利用、ユーザーによるこれらの契約条件もしくはその他の公開されているブライトコーブの利用条件、規約、ポリシーまたは要件の違反を理由とするもしくはそれらから生じる、いかなる第三者からの請求または要求（相応の弁護士報酬を含む）からも、免責補償します。

第三者リンク

The Website and App may contain links to websites operated by other parties. The linked sites are not under the control of Brightcove, and Brightcove is not responsible for the content available on any other Internet sites linked to the Website. Such links do not imply Brightcove’s endorsement of material on any other site, and Brightcove disclaims all liability with regard to your access to such linked websites. Brightcove provides links to other Internet sites as a convenience to users, and access to any other Internet sites linked to the Website is at your own risk.