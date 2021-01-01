Secure Online Video Platform

Cloud Computing Shared Security Model

Brightcove’s online video platform is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that is built to provide both a secure and reliable foundation for a broad set of capabilities that help customers scale and manage their video content. Customer data is hosted in a multi-tenant environment, but segregation is integrated into the application at the customer level. We also offer the option to only store master videos in a region selected by the customer. For example: If a customer is tied to us-east-1 their masters won’t leave that region.

Brightcove follows a secure platform development model including enforcing encryption standards for all data in transit, employee compliance with documented data storage protocols, and user authentication when using the product.