SKY.it Selects Brightcove to Support Enhanced Online Video Initiatives

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., December 2, 2009—Brightcove Inc., the leading online video platform, today announced that SKY.it has selected the Brightcove platform for online video content management and publishing advertising-supported, customized video players across its online properties and throughout the Web. SKY.it, which is wholly owned by News Corporation, is Italy’s most popular pay-TV company with nearly five million subscribers. With Brightcove, SKY.it will extend distribution of sports, news and lifestyle-related video programming to the Web, reaching a larger audience and expanding monetization opportunities through enhanced advertising opportunities.

“Video is a core element to the SKY.it online experience, so it is crucial that we’re able to deliver the highest quality viewing and end-user experience possible,” said Francesca Folda, editor in chief at SKY.it.

Brightcove provides SKY.it with a comprehensive and advanced feature set for publishing and distributing high quality online video content. With Brightcove, SKY.it is able to increase viewer engagement with its video content and rapidly expand its online audience in Italy through the platform’s third-party distribution, advanced sharing features and analytics capabilities. The Brightcove platform also enables SKY.it to create highly customized viewing experiences, including Serie A football league highlights which are updated frequently through weekly online video features. Additionally, Brightcove’s ease of integration with leading advertising networks and servers has enabled SKY.it to expand its monetization strategy with new online video advertising opportunities.

“It is exciting to see the adoption of the Brightcove platform continue to spread across leading Italian media organizations like SKY.it,” said Jeremy Allaire, Brightcove chairman and chief executive officer. “SKY.it brings an immense amount of diverse, high quality online video content to consumers in and around Italy, which has helped to rapidly grow its online audience. We look forward to supporting the expansion of SKY.it’s online video initiatives in the future.”

About Brightcove

Brightcove is an online video platform. Media companies, businesses and organizations worldwide use Brightcove to publish and distribute video on the Web. Founded in 2004, Brightcove is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business with offices across North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.

