Rodale Partners with Brightcove to Launch Internet Video Channels for Magazine Titles

NEW YORK, NY and CAMBRIDGE, MA - March 15, 2007 - Rodale, the authoritative source for trusted content in health and wellness worldwide, and Brightcove, the Internet TV pioneer, today announced the use of Brightcove in rolling out Internet video channels across Rodale's magazine web sites.

The first Rodale magazine web site to launch with Brightcove, Men's Health will feature original video content ranging from fitness (such as an instructional video of Men's Health's workouts) and Men's Health's The Girl Next Door (sex and relationship advice from Men's Health columnist Nicole Beland) to celebrity interviews (behind the scenes video of film actor Gerard Butler, now starring in Warner Bros.' battle epic "300") to "How Fit Are You?" (original content generated by Men's Health's users).

"Consumers and advertisers seek the rich online media experiences Brightcove can help us deliver," said Ken Citron, SVP & CTO, Rodale. "Video gives our editors a way to connect more directly with consumers, inspiring users to join the journey towards a more complete, fulfilled, healthier and whole life."

Through its magazines, Rodale reaches more than 40 million people every month. In addition to Men's Health, Rodale's media titles include the brands Prevention, Runner's World, Women's Health, Best Life, Backpacker, Bicycling, Running Times, Organic Gardening and Mountain Bike.

"Rodale has some of the best-known brands in its categories and a passion for connecting with consumers about health and wellness through multiple media formats," said Jeremy Allaire, founder and chief executive officer, Brightcove. "We are excited to work with them to deliver a high-quality video experience, expand the reach of their brands, and open the door to new revenue opportunities through advertising."

In addition to using Brightcove for www.menshealth.com, Rodale will be introducing Internet video channels on additional media properties in the near future.

About Rodale Inc.

Rodale Inc., which was recognized in 2006 as Ad Age's Publishing Company of the Year, is the authoritative source for trusted content in health, fitness and wellness around the world. The company publishes some of the best-known health and wellness lifestyle magazines, including Men's Health, Prevention, Women's Health, Runner's World, Best Life, Bicycling, Backpacker, Mountain Bike, Running Times and Organic Gardening, and is also the largest independent book publisher in America with a collection of international titles, including The South Beach Diet and The Abs Diet franchises, and most recently Al Gore's New York Times bestseller An Inconvenient Truth. Rodale's broad range of media platforms includes magazines, books, videos and extensive Web sites. The company is also a leader in direct-response marketing and has more than 26 million active customers in its database. www.rodale.com

About Brightcove

Brightcove is an Internet TV service that empowers video producers and programmers to build broadband businesses while giving viewers more choices and control over their use of video and television. Founded by Internet pioneer Jeremy Allaire in 2004 and based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Brightcove is the market-leading Internet video partner for international news and entertainment businesses, including British Sky Broadcasting (Sky), Discovery Communications Inc., Dow Jones & Company, Inc., MTV Networks, The New York Times Company, Reuters, Sony BMG, Time Life, Warner Music Group, and Washingtonpost.Newsweek Interactive.

