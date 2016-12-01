Brightcove Named A Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Video Content Management

BOSTON, December 1, 2016 - Brightcove, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud services for video, has been named a leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Video Content Management. Brightcove has been positioned the highest in ability to execute.

The full Gartner report can be downloaded here.

“Brightcove transforms video into a mainstream communication medium across a wide range of enterprise activities,” Caren Cioffi, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Enterprise and Digital Marketing Business, Brightcove, said. “From externally-focused sales, marketing and support efforts, to live town hall events, and internal company training and communication initiatives, Brightcove offers enterprises a one-stop shop for leveraging the power of video on their own websites, internal portals and social media channels. No other video platform solution combines great technology, ease of use, a global footprint, strong financial viability, a proven commitment to ongoing innovation, and world-class customer support the way that Brightcove does.”

Brightcove offers solutions tailored to a variety of enterprise needs. With offerings that scale, Brightcove makes it easy for enterprises just beginning with video to start with a service that can grow in scale and functionality as their needs evolve. For organizations with more mature video strategies, Brightcove offers the Enterprise Video Suite, which enables companies to easily organize, publish, and manage video libraries of any size and stream high quality live video.

Gartner’s evaluation included 12 criteria.

About the Magic Quadrant

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Video Content Management, 22 November 2016

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is the leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for delivering and monetizing video across connected devices. The company offers a full suite of products and services that reduce the cost and complexity associated with publishing, distributing, measuring and monetizing video across devices. Brightcove has nearly 5,000 customers in over 70 countries that rely on the company’s cloud solutions to successfully publish high-quality video experiences to audiences everywhere. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.

This press release may include forward-looking statements regarding anticipated objectives, growth and/or expected product and service developments or enhancements. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the following words (among others): "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "plan," "should" or "anticipates," or comparable words and their negatives. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees but are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations contained in these statements. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K. Brightcove assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of changing circumstances or otherwise, and such statements are current only as of the date they are made.