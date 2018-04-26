Tribeca Film Festival Selects Brightcove to Deliver Video Content to Film Enthusiasts Around The World

For the eighth straight year, Brightcove’s video platform enables Festival audience to access original content

Boston, April 26, 2018 - Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, announced today that Tribeca Film Festival, presented by AT&T, is using the Brightcove video platform to deliver an immersive video experience to viewers for the 2018 Festival. Tribeca extended the core Brightcove platform capabilities with Brightcove Gallery, transforming its website by creating emotive, engaging, video experiences around trailers, Festival programs, and film guides.



As the event expands and attracts audiences on a global scale, organizers are pressed to engage and entertain viewers not only during the event, but in the offseason as well. Tribeca relies on video content to extend brand visibility, increase viewership, drive ticket sales and boost partnership and sponsorship opportunities. With the Brightcove platform, Tribeca is able to deliver on all these objectives across its target audiences.



“At Tribeca, our goal is to be able to showcase and provide access to the independent film culture for audiences, wherever they may be,” David Speer, operations manager, Tribeca Film Festival, said. “With Brightcove, we have been able to deliver an exceptional experience for our viewers to not only watch on demand clips and highlights on our website but also view trailers of our Festival films and other full features and shorts to press and industry members. We continue to be impressed with the technology from Brightcove that allows us to continuously reach a wide-ranging audience, while ensuring a premium end-user experience.”



"Year after year, The Tribeca Film Festival has continued to take advantage of the influence and reach of its video content throughout the Festival and beyond,” Anil Jain, executive vice president and general manager, Media, Brightcove, said. “We are thrilled to be an official video partner for the Festival, and to play a role in delivering engaging independent film content to viewers around the world. We are excited to see what the Festival has in store in 2018 and look forward to this year’s films and discussion.”



To visit Tribeca’s Festival Guide, visit tribecafilm.com/filmguide.



