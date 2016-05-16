Top Media Companies, Brands And Enterprises Converge At Brightcove's PLAY 2016

Over 400 video innovators from around the world will share actionable insights to leverage the power of online video

BOSTON, May 16, 2016 - Video has eclipsed text as the dominant online communication medium today. In the process, it has disrupted the media industry, revolutionized marketing, and forever changed the way organizations communicate with employees, partners and customers. Despite its explosive growth, however, most professional organizations are still finding their way in leveraging the full power of online video.

Against that backdrop, more than 400 customers representing over 250 of the world’s premier media companies, brands, and enterprises will attend Brightcove’s PLAY 2016 customer conference, beginning today. The sixth annual conference presented by Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, will focus on helping businesses leverage online video to drive growth and profitability.

“Top media companies, brands, and enterprises gather at PLAY every year to hear from the best minds in video and to learn how their peers are using video to fundamentally improve their businesses,” said David Mendels, CEO, Brightcove. “Brightcove helped create the online video revolution twelve years ago and, through continuing investment and innovation in our industry-best platform and partner ecosystem, continues to lead organizations in realizing the opportunities video presents.”

Highlights of PLAY 2016 include:

● Powerful Insights: Attendees will be able to listen to and engage with an unparalleled group of over 70 dynamic speakers from companies such as Bank of America, The Coca-Cola Company, Dunkin Brands, Facebook, News Corp Australia, and Havas Media over the two-day event.

● Exciting Product Announcements and Previews: that will be available later this year, and unveil a Brightcove will announce major enhancements to Brightcove Player, already the fastest, top performing player on the market. It will also demo its latest technology, including OTT Flow and UHD support for Zencoder, preview new products that will be available later this year, and unveil a new partner integration that will expand content libraries and create new revenue streams for media companies.

● Innovation on Display: Over 25 members of Brightcove’s rich ecosystem of partners will demonstrate their innovative extensions of Brightcove’s core functionality. This will include Akamai, a platinum sponsor of PLAY 2016.

● Networking Galore: PLAY 2016 has been designed to maximize opportunities for attendees to connect with peers from around the world, both during the formal sessions and the social events over the two days.

