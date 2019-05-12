Seven West Media Optimises Video Content Delivery With Brightcove’s Delivery Rules

The Australian commercial free-to-air broadcaster is the first in the region to utilise Brightcove’s Delivery Rules to deliver content in an efficient and cost effective way

SYDNEY, 13 May 2019 — Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading global provider of cloud services for video, announced today that Seven West Media (SWM) has implemented Brightcove’s Delivery Rules across 7plus, the video on-demand and catch-up TV service run by the Seven Network. This makes the media organisation the first in the world to take advantage of this new feature, allowing them to deliver content more efficiently and cost effectively.



Delivery Rules is a feature of Brightcove’s Dynamic Delivery that allows publishers to create a range of custom rules for how their video content is being delivered on a more granular basis than ever before. Content delivery rules can be set and customised according to specific business or technical needs, addressing a range of objectives such as cost savings, user experience improvements, and quality optimisations.



For SWM, the first use case of Delivery Rules is to enable the media organisation to switch between different Content Delivery Networks (CDN) based on content priority. This optimises the content delivery method for them whilst ensuring cost saving efficiencies across the business. In addition, Delivery Rules enables SWM to switch CDNs seamlessly to prevent a single point of failure.



Darren Kerry, Director of Digital Product and Technology at SWM, says: “Brightcove’s Delivery Rules enables us to deliver the best possible viewing experience by allowing us to set custom rules for how the content on 7plus is being delivered. Using Delivery Rules for CDN, switching is just the start. Looking ahead, I’m excited as to what else we can achieve with Delivery Rules such as tailoring video renditions to devices and targeting HD to users that sign in.”



Mark Stanton, Vice President, Australia and New Zealand at Brightcove, commented: “CDN and delivery strategies are top of mind for many of our customers. Delivery Rules solves this by offering a set of tools to optimise content delivery in line with business requirements. Giving customers the granular control over delivery is game changing and addresses a number of commercial and technical pain points. We’re excited to help SWM explore cost saving options while ensuring the best possible experience for their viewers, regardless of where they are and what device they are using.”



To learn more about Brightcove and its technology, tune into the Brightcove PLAY live stream or catch the on-demand versions of the keynotes and sessions at your leisure: https://brightcove.swoogo.com/play2019/about



About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is the leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for managing, delivering, and monetizing video experiences on every screen. A pioneering force in the world of online video since the company’s founding in 2004, Brightcove’s award-winning technology, unparalleled services, extensive partner ecosystem, and proven global scale have helped thousands of companies in over 70 countries achieve better business results with video. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.



About Seven West Media

Seven West Media (ASX: SWM) is one of Australia’s leading integrated media companies, with a market-leading presence in broadcast television, magazine and newspaper publishing and online.

The company is the home to many of Australia’s leading media businesses – Seven, 7TWO and 7mate, 7flix, Pacific Magazines, The West Australian, The Sunday Times and Yahoo7, and the biggest content brands including My Kitchen Rules, House Rules, Home and Away, Sunrise, the Australian Football League, the Olympic Games, Better Homes and Gardens, marie claire, Who, The West Australian, The Sunday Times, PerthNow, racing.com and 7plus.