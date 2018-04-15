The Quint India Selects Brightcove For Its Digital-First News Platform

India’s newest publisher adopts video strategy to deliver high-value digital journalism to 15 million visitors

BOSTON & MUMBAI, April 16, 2018 - Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, today announced that its video platform has been selected by The Quint, one of India’s fastest growing news publishers, to manage and stream video content on its website, mobile apps and across social media channels.

The Quint was founded in 2016 as a digital-first publisher catering to the millennial generation. During this time, The Quint has seen its traffic soar to 15 million unique visitors per month with users accessing content topics ranging from politics, policy, entertainment, sports, business, food, and pop culture. Video is a core part of The Quint’s content portfolio and user engagement strategy and it is both embedded throughout its articles and used as standalone content. The Quint monetises video with pre-roll advertising.

“At The Quint, we cater to the millennial generation which is mainly mobile and digital-first. Video as a content type is highly effective at engaging our audience because it makes the hard-hitting news easy to digest. Our ambition is to deliver high-value journalism on digital platforms, which requires combining compelling content with the right technology to distribute and track readership and viewership,” Tushar Banerjee, head of product at The Quint, said. “The Quint selected the Brightcove video platform because of Brightcove’s proven track record of delivering the fastest and most seamless video experiences around the world - and particularly in India. With Brightcove’s local presence in India, the post-sales service has been top-notch, another critical factor for us in selecting Brightcove.”

“It's impressive to see the digital footprint The Quint has created in India in only a few years. The publisher has adopted a more visual approach in delivering the news in a way that matters to its audience while successfully leveraging video to engage its viewership,” Ben Morrell, general manager, Asia at Brightcove, said. “We’re proud to be a technology partner to The Quint to help the company realise its mission of conveying hard-hitting stories in a highly engaging manner, leveraging the Brightcove video platform to deliver exceptional video experiences to its massive user base.”

