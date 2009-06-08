Philly.com Taps Brightcove for Growing Online Video Initiatives

Brightcove enables Philly.com to expand online distribution and monetization of news and lifestyle video programming



CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 8, 2009—Brightcove Inc., the leading online video platform, today announced that Philly.com has chosen the Brightcove platform to publish and distribute video for its site, the flagship Web property for the Philadelphia Inquirer, one of the highest circulation newspapers in the U.S., and the Philadelphia Daily News, the Philadelphia area’s leading tabloid. The Brightcove platform will enable Philly.com to expand the distribution of its video content while also introducing new monetization opportunities for advertisers through Brightcove’s integration with third party ad networks.



“Video has been a major element of Philly.com for several years now and we’ve continued to grow our in-house production staff to support the growing audience for our content,” said Jennifer Musser Metz, manager of projects at Philly.com. “We needed an online video platform that could support our rapidly expanding video initiatives and enable us to offer new ways for our audience to engage with our content. Brightcove’s innovation is unmatched in the industry and the advanced features and ease of use the platform offers will help us to bring our video strategy to the next level.”



Philly.com produces news, lifestyle and leisure video programming, including ongoing original video series like Philly Dish, Philadelphia Business Today, Philly Gossip, and Down the Shore, which are hosted by staff reporters or local video talent. The combination of Philly.com’s unique blend of news and lifestyle content and the advanced features of the Brightcove platform will enable the organization to reach a broader audience and deepen engagement with their online video programming.



With Brightcove, Philly.com has a single, integrated solution to meet all of its video publishing and distribution needs. The Brightcove platform enables Philly.com to increase viewer engagement with their video content through features such as displaying the most viewed videos, which entices users to watch more video content and ultimately increases the amount of time they spend on the Philly.com site. Brightcove’s dynamic delivery capability also optimizes video delivery for any end user network condition, which ensures the best viewing experience possible for Philly.com visitors. Additionally, Brightcove’s ease of integration with leading advertising networks and servers will enable Philly.com to expand its monetization strategy and create new revenue streams for advertisers.



“Philly.com has a strong reputation for bringing together rich and authoritative news reporting with exciting lifestyle content that has made it a leading destination on the Web in Philadelphia and beyond,” said Jeremy Allaire, Brightcove chairman and chief executive officer. “We’re extremely happy to be the new online video platform for Philly.com and look forward to helping them grow their online video initiatives and ramp monetization opportunities available through our advertising network partners.”



About Brightcove

Brightcove is an online video platform. Media companies, businesses and organizations worldwide use Brightcove to publish and distribute video on the Web. Founded in 2004, Brightcove is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business with offices across North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.



About Philadelphia Media Holdings

Philadelphia Media Holdings, LLC, is the leading media company in the Philadelphia region. Privately held and locally owned, PMH is the owner of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Daily News, philly.com, related online products and several community newspapers. Philly.com is the region’s #1 local media Web site, with more than 4.5 million unique visitors each month. Together with The Inquirer, the region’s most-read daily newspaper, and the Daily News, the #1 tab newspaper in the region, Philadelphia Media Holdings, LLC, reaches almost 2.5 million unduplicated people each week.



