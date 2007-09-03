OMS Teams with Brightcove to Launch Online Video Network for German Newspapers

Web initiative to provide over 60 regional newspapers with premium advertising inventory and new revenue opportunities



Cambridge, Mass., USA and Dusseldorf, Germany, September 3rd, 2008 - Brightcove Inc., the leading online video platform, and OMS, Germany's online sales and marketing network for regional newspapers, today announced a wide-ranging partnership that will enable OMS to use Brightcove to create an online video network for its member newspapers. The online video network will feature premium content licensed and distributed by OMS, as well as local video published by the regional newspapers. OMS will sell advertising against the combined video inventory and provide a new ongoing revenue stream to participating newspapers.



The first newspapers to participate in the online video network include seven regional newspapers across Germany. Website producers from each newspaper will have full access to the Brightcove online video platform to publish video provided by OMS as well as their own local video content. Brightcove enables producers to fully customize the look and feel of Flash-based video players, access rich analytics on viewing behavior, and collect and distribute video clips submitted by website visitors.



"The deal announced today with Brightcove has given OMS the ability to rapidly launch an expansive video distribution network across multiple websites and manage a complex set of advertising programs," said Kim Kriegers, who's leading the project for the OMS. Georg Hesse, Managing Director, OMS, adds, "At the same time, OMS is giving member newspapers access to the most comprehensive and scalable platform in the world which they will be able to use to add premium video content to their websites from the network and publish regional news coverage produced by their local newsrooms. Our objectives are to collectively capitalize on the revenue growth in the online advertising categories of videos."



The OMS online video network will launch with a vast offering of premium content delivered by national and international news agencies and other premium content providers.



"OMS is an innovative and forward-looking organization that is pioneering new models for the newspaper industry to take advantage of online video to drive revenue and growth," said Jeremy Allaire, chairman and chief executive officer, Brightcove. "We are very excited to partner with OMS to empower newspaper organizations to use online video to deepen engagement with readers and website visitors and grow their online media businesses."



Over the coming months, OMS is planning to roll out the online video network to over 60 regional newspapers and additional marketing partners which are part of the OMS network.



About Brightcove

Brightcove is the leading online video platform. Media companies, businesses and organizations worldwide use Brightcove to publish and distribute video that reaches more than 135 million unique viewers every month. Founded in 2004, Brightcove is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business with offices across North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com



About OMS

OMS is the primary nationwide online sales and marketing network for regional newspapers 100 percent owned and funded by 34 leading media companies. Clients have a one stop access to over 90 regional newspaper web sites. OMS delivers efficiency of national reach with the power of local engagement. Users turn to online newspaper editorial for comprehensive and reliable content. OMS reaches 8,93 Mio. Unique User and is the leading news driven online network in Germany.



Press Contacts



Silvia Mattei

AxiCom GmbH for Brightcove

t: +49 (0)89 800 90 80

e: silvia.mattei@axicom.de

e2: brightcove@axicom.com



Michael Thimm

OMS Online Marketing Service GmbH & Co. KG

T: +49 (0)211 563 48 40

e: m.thimm@oms.eu