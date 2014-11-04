Okezone Partners with Brightcove to Deliver and Monetise Online Video Content

SINGAPORE, 4 November, 2014 - Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud services for video, today announced that Okezone, a news and entertainment website owned by Indonesian media company PT Media Nusantara Citra (MNC), has selected the Brightcove Video Cloud online video platform to deliver and monetise video content on their website across devices, including mobile platforms.

Okezone is a popular source of news and other content for Web users in Indonesia. It is one of the top 10 most popular news and entertainment website in Indonesia according to Redwing Asia, and is also growing rapidly internationally in markets such as Malaysia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia and the United States.

Okezone will rely on Brightcove Video Cloud for the re-launch of its news site, and to deliver and manage a broad range of video content across a wide range of end-user devices. They will also enjoy faster playback speed, richer quality and a viewing experience that is reliable and consistent, regardless of the device used.

Additionally, by taking advantage of Video Cloud's ability to fully integrate with other third party technologies, such as leading advertising networks and servers, Okezone will be able to transition seamlessly while ensuring compatibility of social sharing and the success of future video initiatives.

"We see that as our users shift towards becoming increasingly mobile, it is crucial that we adapt and enhance the mobile viewing experience," said Roy Simangunsong, Chief Executive Officer at PT Linktone Indonesia (MNC Group). "With Brightcove Video Cloud, we are thrilled that we are now able to offer our users a multi-device experience, while we are also able to monetise our content across all devices."

"The publishing world is all about reaching new readers, retaining engagement levels with existing reader base and creating new revenue streams," said Dennis Rose, Senior Vice President, Asia-Pacific and Japan at Brightcove. "With Video Cloud, publishers can enhance feature stories, increase online advertising inventory and easily monetise video assets with pre-roll advertising. With this partnership, we look forward to supporting Okezone's efforts to provide an enhanced viewing experience customised across devices."

About Okezone

Okezone is an Indonesian online portal focused on delivering breaking news, as well as entertainment, information and video content. It has a readership of both Indonesian readers in the country and living abroad, and a growing international following in other Southeast Asian countries, Saudi Arabia and the United States. Okezone.com has a variety of content from general news, politics, events, international, economic, lifestyle, celebrities, sports, ball, auto, technology, and others. Officially launched (Commercial Launch) as a news portal on March 1, 2007, Okezone is the forerunner of the first online business owned by PT Media Nusantara Citra (MNC), an integrated media company in Indonesia and in Southeast Asia.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is a leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for delivering and monetising video across connected devices. The company offers a full suite of products and services that reduce the cost and complexity associated with publishing, distributing, measuring and monetising video across devices. Brightcove has more than 5,500 customers in over 70 countries that rely on the company's cloud solutions to successfully publish high-quality video experiences to audiences everywhere. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com

