NAB Show to Stream New NAB Show Express Powered by Brightcove’s Video Technology

Using Brightcove’s video technology, NAB Show Express will be a digital experience that brings together the best in media, entertainment, and technology

BOSTON, April 16, 2020 - Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the world’s leading video technology platform, today announced that it will power NAB Show’s first-ever digital experience, NAB Show Express. The two-day digital event will occur May 13-14 and will include video on-demand assets for conference sessions, real-time video clips on its social channels, and eight hours of streamed content daily, all powered by Brightcove’s industry-leading video platform. For nine consecutive years, NAB Show has leveraged Brightcove’s video technology to power the largest show for the media, entertainment, and technology industries. The event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and NAB Show has chosen to use Brightcove for its first all-digital event.

Connectivity is vital to the health and success of the broadcast industry, which is why NAB Show is offering this digital experience as a conduit for exhibitors to share product information, announcements, and demos, and also to deliver educational content and programming that was slated for the live show in Las Vegas. By providing 24-hour access to live and on-demand video content from the industry’s top media, entertainment, and technology players, NAB Show is bringing together its community virtually, while also offering new opportunities for innovation and engagement in a way designed to keep attendees healthy and safe during this unprecedented time.

“Our annual NAB Show is known for bringing together thousands of the top minds in media, entertainment, and technology. Pivoting to a digital experience is our way of adapting to the current global circumstances, and, more importantly, offering the industry stability and stimulation during these challenging times,” said Chris Brown, Executive Vice President of Conventions and Business Operations, National Association of Broadcasters. “Video is essential to keeping our community together; therefore, we are counting on Brightcove’s video technology, including the company’s reliability, scalability, and integration with Frequency’s scheduling solution, to deliver what NAB Show needs to keep audiences engaged and informed during this time.”

“NAB Show has leveraged Brightcove’s technology for nine consecutive years to extend its reach to its ever-growing audience. This year’s event marks one of the most momentous as we’re not just a video partner to NAB Show, but the foundation to delivering a seamless digital experience to attendees,” said Jeff Ray, Chief Executive Officer, Brightcove. “We applaud NAB Show for its commitment to continue delivering innovative, cutting-edge content to its audience. We’re proud NAB Show relies on Brightcove’s video technology as the platform that brings the industry together.”

About Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV)

We are the people behind the world’s leading video technology platform. With our award-winning technology and services, we help organizations in more than 70 countries meet business challenges and create strategic opportunities by inspiring, entertaining, and engaging their audiences through video.

Since Brightcove was established in 2004, we have consistently pushed boundaries to create a platform for people who are serious about video: one that is robust, scalable, and intuitive. Benefiting from a global infrastructure, unrivalled customer support, an extensive partner ecosystem, and relentless investment in R&D, Brightcove video sets the standard for professional grade video management, distribution, and monetization. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.