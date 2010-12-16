Major League Gaming Utilizes Brightcove for New MLG.tv

Brightcove functionality enables largest professional video game league in the world to introduce more premium, advertising-supported video content

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., December 16, 2010 - Brightcove, the leading online video platform, today announced that Major League Gaming (MLG), the largest professional video game league in the world and largest provider of cross platform online video game competition, has chosen Brightcove to support the launch of its new video portal, MLG.tv. With Brightcove, MLG is able to deliver highly customized on-demand, live and mobile video experiences, user-generated content initiatives, as well as introduce new monetization opportunities through online video advertising and sponsored video experiences, all on a single platform. MLG is slated to roll out an array of new features on MLG.tv in the coming months.

“MLG is the dominant player in targeting the approximately 40 million consumers in North America who have a passion for playing video games competitively, and MLG.tv represents yet another way we are increasing our engagement with this vast community,” said Ben Balbona, director of MLG.tv. “The Brightcove platform allows us to deliver interactive, high quality video experiences that meet the high standards of gamers, while making it easy for us to expand distribution and monetization opportunities for our video content.”

MLG represents the best professional gamers in the world and gives millions of aspiring players an opportunity to compete, improve their skills, and socialize through the organization’s thriving online community and live competitions. MLG.tv furthers the online experience by enabling the community to easily navigate tens of thousands of hours of exciting video footage from MLG ProCircuit competitions, original MLG shows like The Dr Pepper Ultimate Gaming House, and a variety of interviews and tips from fellow gamers.

With Brightcove, MLG has access to the most comprehensive and advanced features for publishing and distributing its advertising-supported and user-generated video content. Brightcove also makes it easy for MLG to expand the reach of its video content through a wide-range of third party distribution capabilities, as well as mobile video solutions to deliver content across devices and platforms. Additionally, Brightcove’s range of advertising features enables MLG to expand its monetization strategy and introduce new revenue streams through online video advertising.

“The gaming community is one of the most sophisticated online communities that exists today, and that is largely due to the ongoing innovation of MLG,” said David Mendels, Brightcove president and chief operating officer. “MLG.tv is a very exciting new endeavor for the organization, and we’re confident that Brightcove is the right online video platform to deliver the best possible user experience for all of MLG’s video content.”

About Brightcove

Brightcove is a cloud-based online video platform. Media companies, businesses and organizations worldwide use Brightcove to publish and distribute video on the Web. Founded in 2004, Brightcove has offices across North America, Europe and Asia and customers in 50 countries. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.

About Major League Gaming

Founded in 2002, Major League Gaming (MLG) is the dominant media property exclusively targeting the approximately 40 million consumers in North America who have a passion for playing video games as a competitive social activity. The company exclusively represents the best professional gamers and gives millions of aspiring gamers around the world an opportunity to compete, improve their skills, and socialize through our thriving online competitive community and live Pro Circuit competitions. For more information: www.majorleaguegaming.com.

