La Vanguardia Selects Brightcove for Online Video Initiatives

National daily newspaper in Spain expands advertising-supported online video with Brightcove platform



BARCELONA, May 28, 2009—Brightcove Inc., the leading online video platform, today announced that La Vanguardia, the highest-circulation daily newspaper based in Barcelona, has selected the Brightcove platform to bolster its advertising-supported online video initiatives. La Vanguardia’s website producers will use the Brightcove platform to publish video content on its popular newspaper website, integrate advertising and expand distribution through search engines. Sony, Peugeot and Nissan are some of the first brands to advertise in La Vanguardia’s new online video offerings.



“La Vanguardia is a leading destination for news in Spain and we have seen our online audience triple in size over the past two years, which presents enormous opportunities to expand our digital initiatives and tap new advertising inventory,” said Ismael Nafría, director of digital content for La Vanguardia/Grupo Godó. “Video has become a central feature for our website and partnering with Brightcove enables us to significantly improve the quality of the video experience for our fast-growing online community, expand our reach to new audiences across the Internet, and boost the efficiency of our publishing and advertising operations.”



La Vanguardia publishes a large volume of video content including breaking news and daily and weekly editorial features, while also maintaining a deep archive of past video reports. Until recently, La Vanguardia developed and maintained an internal online video solution. Now with the help of the Brightcove platform, La Vanguardia can accelerate the publishing workflow and take advantage of advanced features for improved video quality, search engine optimization.



“La Vanguardia is a popular and highly-respected media organization, not just in Spain but around the world,” said Jeremy Allaire, Brightcove chairman and chief executive officer. “We are very excited La Vanguardia has chosen the Brightcove platform to support its online video initiatives and to foster a more robust advertising business. This is also a significant win for Brightcove as La Vanguardia represents our first entry into the Spanish market as we continue to expand across Western Europe.”



The deal with La Vanguardia was done in conjunction with Brightcove partner, Universe Inside Entertainment, a Barcelona-based full-service Internet television and rich media company offering comprehensive ongoing service solutions to empower and support Brightcove customers in the region.



Brightcove currently counts more than 170 partners around the world as part of the Brightcove Alliance, which consists of leading technology and distribution partners who have integrated with the Brightcove online video platform, as well as solution providers building customer websites and video applications using Brightcove.



About Brightcove

Brightcove is an online video platform. Media companies, businesses and organizations worldwide use Brightcove to publish and distribute video on the Web. Founded in 2004, Brightcove is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business with offices across North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.



About La Vanguardia.es

La Vanguardia.es, the leading online news publication from Grupo Godó, provides information about Catalonia, Spain and the rest of the world. Their broad information offerings are continuously updated and focus on user participation and the self-production of rich media content. Visitors have also free access to La Vanguardia’s complete newspaper archive from 1881 to nowadays. www.lavanguardia.es.



Press Contacts



United States

Erika Shaffer

SutherlandGold Group for Brightcove

206-972-5514 erika@sutherlandgold.com



United Kingdom

Stephen Orr

AxiCom for Brightcove

+44 20 8392 4056

stephen.orr@axicom.com



Spain

Javier Fraile

AxiCom Spain for Brightcove

+34 91 490 54 67

javier.fraile@axicom.es



###