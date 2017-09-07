Fitness Guru Launches Video On Demand Service Using Brightcove Video Platform

Margaret Richard has produced over 500 episodes of Body Electric now available on demand

BOSTON - Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, announced today Margaret Richard, the creator and host of the PBS fitness show Body Electric since 1984, is leveraging the Brightcove video platform to deliver a Video on Demand (VOD) service to her loyal audience. Richard will not only have on-demand content from over 500 previous shows but will be adding new content to the offering, which will move to a subscription model in late September.

Using Brightcove, Richard is able to extend the life of her extensive library and add new content for subscribers. Over 1,000 hours of fitness training for Baby Boomers will be available on Richards’ website, which will use Brightcove partner, Cleeng, to manage paid subscriptions.

“I’m tired of hearing stories of frustrated Baby Boomers feeling invisible at gyms. There are very few programs out there to support them and exercise is so vital to all of us, especially those over 55 years old,” Richard said. “The advent of streaming media has given me a new platform to share my vast collection of fitness shows and go beyond traditional television to reach my audience.”

“Margaret Richard is an institution to the PBS audience that has been watching her for over 30 years,” Andrew Feinberg, CEO, Brightcove, said. “She’s also a great example of someone thinking outside of the box on how streaming video can extend the life of their content and add an additional revenue stream. Margaret may be a Baby Boomer but she’s thinking like a Millennial in her adoption of new technology.”

Contribute to Richards’ Kickstarter campaign here.

