EVS Selects Brightcove's Zencoder Service to Power Video On-demand Second Screen Content

Brightcove’s high-performance Zencoder cloud-based encoding service empowers EVS' wide-ranging sports and entertainment broadcast customers to offer audiences a near real-time companion viewing experience

BOSTON, September 12, 2013 – Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud services for video, today announced that EVS, a global provider of live video production systems, has partnered with Brightcove to power transcoding for its C-Cast solution, a suite of tools that allows broadcasters to instantly deliver complementary content to viewers on second screen devices during live events. By leveraging Brightcove's Zencoder cloud-based encoding service to power transcoding for C-Cast, EVS enables premier sports and entertainment broadcast customers around the world to create clips from their live broadcast workflow to deliver a wide range of second screen content to audiences on connected devices.

To date, the Zencoder service has processed more than half a million second screen content clips for EVS and its C-Cast customers including Canal+, the French premium pay TV channel.

"C-Cast is a transformative technology that empowers our customers to maximize their existing content by editing, distributing and monetizing clips from live events,"said Johann Schreurs, market solution manager, remote interface, at EVS. "At the same time, it offers audiences unique second screen connectivity to near-live and exclusive content that enhances the overall viewing experience. Our broadcast customers demand a high-quality, highly reliable service, and we chose Zencoder to handle the transcoding of clips due to its unparalleled performance, proven dependability and scalable global footprint."

C-Cast, a simple add-on to any EVS live production infrastructure, empowers broadcasters to deliver an array of second screen content, including: multi-camera action review, key highlights browsing and review, stats-related content and player, team and personality tracking. Content providers use C-Cast to create clips from their broadcast workflow that are then transcoded through the Zencoder service. The second screen clips are then made available to publish online and are easily ingested into the broadcaster’s video publishing platform--including Brightcove Video Cloud--or any second screen application or connected platforms.

"EVS technology supports some of the world’s most exciting live sports, news and entertainment events,” said Jon Dahl, vice president, encoding solutions, at Brightcove. “We are thrilled that EVS has selected the Zencoder service to power transcoding for C-Cast and to help content providers make the most of their live events by extending the experience to Internet-connected devices."

The Zencoder service's cloud-based approach gives organizations such as EVS access to unlimited video encoding power through a simple but powerful API, without the costs and complexity associated with managing expensive encoding hardware and/or software. Zencoder’s API-driven video on-demand (VOD) service converts videos from websites, applications or video libraries into formats that enable organizations such as EVS to quickly deploy video to consumers on virtually any Internet-connected device. In addition to the VOD encoding service, Brightcove also offers the Zencoder Live Cloud Transcoding service that allows publishers to effortlessly scale live event transcoding.

