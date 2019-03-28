Brightcove to Power Live Stream and On-Demand Video Portal for the 2019 NAB Show

For the eighth year in a row, NAB Show leverages Brightcove’s technology to extend the reach of its largest annual event to 100,000 viewers

BOSTON - March 28, 2019 - Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, today announced it is the live streaming partner of the 2019 NAB Show, taking place in Las Vegas, April 6-11, 2019. NAB Show will use Brightcove’s technology to support the show’s live-streamed programs, publish content directly to its social channels in real-time, and make content available on-demand after the show. Viewers can tune into the live stream the day of the event at www.nabshow.com/events-and-highlights/live-stream-sessions.



“Each year, NAB Show brings the global content community together in Las Vegas, Nevada for six full days. It’s here that attendees experience hands-on learning and training, take in sessions on the industry’s hottest topics, and discover the latest and greatest technologies in media and entertainment. And it doesn’t all stay in Vegas. We share it with the entire digital ecosystem through live-streamed sessions. Even those unable to attend in person can benefit from the show’s content,” said Dorian Sullivan, VP of Audience Development, National Association of Broadcasters. “Brightcove has been crucial in delivering our live stream and on-demand content to viewers. The reliability and scalability of Brightcove is essential for NAB Show. We are grateful for this partnership with Brightcove and the opportunity to leverage their expertise to extend our content to more viewers year after year.”



“NAB Show is the premier event for our industry and we are thrilled to be the live-streaming technology of choice for the eighth year in a row. We love working alongside the NAB show to deliver viewers an exceptional live-streamed experience that makes them feel as though they are right in the action,” said Charles Chu, Chief Product Officer, Brightcove. “Brightcove technology live streams some of the biggest global events, including sporting events, political elections, and industry conferences. We are excited to bring our expertise to NAB Show and provide viewers with a great user experience.”



In addition to being the live stream partner of NAB, Brightcove will showcase its full product and solution suite at booth #SU1920. Brightcove will also participate in a variety of industry panels including:

BEITC Engage! Next Gen TV Lab II

BEITC Engage! Online video case studies and solutions

Streaming Summit

Advanced Advertising Track

For more information, or to schedule a time to meet with Brightcove at NAB visit: www.brightcoveatnab2019.splashthat.com.



Can’t make the show? Tune in to the live stream here: www.nabshow.com/events-and-highlights/live-stream-sessions



About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is the leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for managing, delivering, and monetizing video experiences on every screen. A pioneering force in the world of online video since the company’s founding in 2004, Brightcove’s award-winning technology, unparalleled services, extensive partner ecosystem, and proven global scale have helped thousands of companies in over 70 countries achieve better business results with video. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.

About NAB Show

NAB Show, held April 6 - 11, 2019, in Las Vegas, NV, USA, is the world's largest and most comprehensive convention encompassing the convergence of media, entertainment and technology. With nearly 100,000 attendees from 165 countries and 1,600+ exhibitors, NAB Show is the ultimate marketplace for solutions that transcend traditional broadcasting and fuel the digital storytelling economy. From creation to consumption, across multiple platforms and countless nationalities, NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways. For complete details, visit www.nabshow.com.



