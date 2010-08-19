Brightcove Names Dennis Rose Vice President for the Asia-Pacific Region

Experienced International GM to Lead Brightcove’s Expansion into APAC Market

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., August 19, 2010—Brightcove, the leading online video platform, today announced that Dennis Rose has joined the company as vice president for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. Rose brings thirty years of sales, marketing and operations experience to Brightcove, including more than sixteen years in international business development. At Brightcove, Rose will lead the company’s investment and expansion across key APAC markets – a region with the largest number of Internet users and one that is experiencing significant growth in online video across PCs and mobile devices.

“Brightcove recognizes the strategic importance of the Asia-Pacific region and the growing demand for our online video platform within these markets,” said Jeremy Allaire, Brightcove chairman and chief executive officer. “Dennis has a wealth of relevant experience, as well as a proven ability to establish and grow operations in international markets. I look forward to his contributions to the Brightcove team in the year ahead.”



Dennis Rose’s more than 30 years of technology sales, marketing and operations experience includes 10 years in APAC. He spent nine years at Citrix Systems, where he delivered significant growth and expansion as the company’s vice president of Asia and later as vice president and general manager for the entire APAC region.

At Citrix, Rose was responsible for opening the company’s operations in China, Korea and Malaysia while strengthening its business results in more mature markets, including Australia and Japan. He led consistent growth in revenues and improved profitability across APAC, while leading a transformation from an all-channel sales model to one that expanded Citrix’s reach through direct sales coverage of strategic accounts and an expanded role for systems integrators and technology partners.



“Brightcove is well established as the leading global solution for online video,” said Rose. “This, coupled with the rapid growth in Internet usage across Asia-Pacific over the past ten years and the rise of mobile devices as an increasingly preferred way to access Web content, creates a tremendous opportunity for Brightcove to expand into the region and build upon its role as the leader in innovation for publishing, distributing, monetizing and analyzing online video. I am excited to join the team and help lead the charge into these new markets.”



Rose joins Brightcove reporting to Andrew Feinberg, senior vice president, corporate development and general counsel, who leads business operations in Japan and APAC.

About Brightcove

Brightcove is a cloud-based online video platform. Media companies, businesses and organizations worldwide use Brightcove to publish and distribute video on the Web. Founded in 2004, Brightcove has offices across North America, Europe and Asia and customers in 45 countries. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.

