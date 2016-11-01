Brightcove Named A Leader In Online Video Platforms for Sales and Marketing By Leading Independent Research Firm

Brightcove received highest score in strategy and product vision (tied)

BOSTON, November 1, 2016 - Brightcove, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud services for video, today announced that it has been named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Online Video Platforms (OVPs) for Sales And Marketing, Q4 2016. According to the rigorous evaluation of OVPs for sales and marketing professionals, Brightcove received the highest scores in both strategy and market presence, with Forrester stating in the report that "Brightcove’s vision and enterprise track record solidify it as one of the market leaders". Brightcove received the highest scores possible in 22 criteria, including Syndication and Distribution features, Custom Video Channel/Portal, User Generated Content, Sales Enablement Workflows, and Product Vision.

“Brightcove pioneered the industry with the belief that one day video would be as ubiquitous as text on the web. Today, we are loved by thousands of the world's most innovative companies, who are helping us invent the future of digital experiences,” said David Mendels, CEO, Brightcove. “We believe that every organization in the world will use video to market, sell and communicate and Brightcove is uniquely suited in both vision and scale to lead this transformation.”

Forrester’s 39-criteria evaluated nine OVP companies in the sales and marketing market. Forrester’s evaluation finds that “Brightcove is the best fit for companies with sophisticated video marketing needs that extend beyond simply storing and serving video content.”

One of the solutions Forrester evaluated was Brightcove Video Marketing Suite (VMS). Brightcove VMS is an all-in-one solution for brands and enterprises to leverage the power of video to build awareness, grow leads, drive engagement and conversion, and earn customer loyalty. Brightcove VMS is built on top of the award-winning Brightcove Video Cloud, the company’s complete video hosting and publishing platform. It incorporates key capabilities for sales, marketing and support teams, including:

Brightcove Gallery, a template-driven portal for creating powerful and engaging video experiences,

Brightcove Audience, which connects video analytics with leading Marketing Automation Platforms to drive ROI, and

Brightcove Live, a leading solution for streaming high-quality live video.

The Forrester Wave: OVPs for Sales & Marketing, Q4 2016 is available to Forrester clients or for purchase on Forrester’s website. A complimentary copy can be downloaded here.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is the leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for delivering and monetizing video across connected devices. The company offers a full suite of products and services that reduce the cost and complexity associated with publishing, distributing, measuring and monetizing video across devices. Brightcove has nearly 5,000 customers in over 70 countries that rely on the company’s cloud solutions to successfully publish high-quality video experiences to audiences everywhere. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.



