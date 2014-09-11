Brightcove Launches Unique Hybrid Approach to Client and Server-side Ad Insertion to Maximize Video Monetization

Combining the fastest video player technology with a dynamic server-side ad solution simplifies and optimizes video monetization for broadcasters



AMSTERDAM, September 11, 2014 - Today at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC), Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading provider of cloud services for video, announced that the world’s largest media companies and publishers now have the ability to choose a client-side, server-side, or hybrid ad insertion solution utilizing the fastest player management system on the market. Using Brightcove’s newest product, Perform (see separate release), which offers industry-leading player technology, in conjunction with the dynamic, interactive UX features of Brightcove Once, the leading server-side ad insertion technology, will enable publishers to optimize monetization of ad-supported video and generate more views and more ad completions while avoiding the challenge posed by the growing popularity of ad blockers.



The new solution combines the advantages of a comprehensive server-side solution with a rich client-side user experience, enabling publishers to deliver interactive ad capabilities and a rich user interface (UI) from the client side, while allowing dynamic server-side ad insertion and continuous playback. This provides new monetization opportunities through expanded ad units and pay-per-click models. Industry leading analytics that include client-side beaconing also allow for better reporting, auditing, and personalization of ads. Additionally, it eliminates ad blockers that result in lost revenue, hides player controls to prevent fast-forwarding, and supports mid-roll ad insertion in short- or long-form content, making it possible for ad operations teams to deliver custom ads to users based on current inventory on any devices.



Brightcove Perform provides the fastest player in the industry and high performance tools for creating and managing video, resulting in increased speed to market. It supports HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) video playback across devices and contains a host of SDKs, plugins, and APIs that simplify player management. The combination of Once and Perform brings together the best in ad insertion and playback technologies that allow publishers to optimize monetization by flexibly leveraging different strategies for different devices.



Customers who want to customize their video technology solution have the ability to use the combination of Once and Perform to streamline their workflows and reach every device and platform. Together they offer best-in-class integration with ad servers such as DoubleClick or Freewheel. Additionally, faster load times, publishing times, and flexible solutions enable media companies to increase their speed to market and improve user engagement and revenue generation.



"Our goal is to enable our media customers to maximize reach and monetization while providing the best possible user experience to their viewers," said Anil Jain, senior vice president and general manager, media group at Brightcove. "Integrating the core offerings of Once, the Brightcove player, and our newest product, Perform, will make increase the opportunity to make video on the Web and across mobile devices more profitable for publishers and more seamless for viewers."



Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is a leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for delivering and monetizing video across connected devices. The company offers a full suite of products and services that reduce the cost and complexity associated with publishing, distributing, measuring and monetizing video across devices. Brightcove has more than 5,500 customers in over 70 countries that rely on the company’s cloud solutions to successfully publish high-quality video experiences to audiences everywhere. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.



