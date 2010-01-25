Brightcove Launches TV Everywhere Solution Pack

Teams with Ping Identity for open standards-based authentication and authorization

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., January 25, 2010—Brightcove Inc., the leading online video platform, today introduced the Brightcove TV Everywhere Solution Pack (TVE-SP), which provides TV programmers with everything needed to operate rich, branded and authenticated TV Everywhere-compatible catch-up TV services. Brightcove TVE-SP combines the robust and flexible enterprise edition of the Brightcove 4 platform with valued-added components and services to enable TV programmers and multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) to bring more licensed and subscriber-entitled video content online.



Brightcove today also announced a strategic alliance with Ping Identity, the market leader in Internet Identity Security, to integrate Ping Identity’s flagship PingFederate® software into Brightcove TVE-SP to provide TV programmers with a user authentication and authorization solution built on existing open standards.



“TV Everywhere represents a significant and exciting new opportunity for TV programmers to expand the volume of premium video content available to consumers on the Web,” said Jeremy Allaire, Brightcove chairman and chief executive officer. “Brightcove’s TVE solution and partnership with Ping Identity provides a powerful onramp to rapidly launch TV Everywhere initiatives and a platform for a wide range of additional functions critical to the success of online video strategies, from branded destination sites, to syndication and social network distribution, to mobile and connected-TV delivery.”



“The TV Everywhere initiative is exciting because it is defining how video content, once locked to our televisions, will be securely accessible from everywhere,” said Andre Durand, Ping Identity chairman and chief executive officer. “We are pleased to partner with Brightcove on a solution that we believe will not only revolutionize the way that viewers access television programming, but will also establish new standards for securing access to that content through identity on the Internet.”



Brightcove has promoted industry veteran Eric Elia to vice president of TV solutions, where he will lead the team responsible for customizing and deploying TV Everywhere solutions for Brightcove customers. Elia was an integral part of the founding team at Brightcove and currently serves as vice president of professional services, implementing advanced online video platform integrations for some of the largest media companies in the world. Prior to Brightcove, Elia was responsible for pioneering broadband video destinations at the @Home Network and later at Comcast, where he led the team responsible for the conceptualization, design and development of Comcast’s The Fan.



“It's a privilege to continue to work with many of the partners I've gotten to know over the years in broadcast and cable,” said Elia. “Together we have a chance to create new services that engage and delight viewers, and shape the future of television.”



Brightcove is currently used across more than 60 television programmer websites to power a diverse range of branded, ad-supported online video initiatives. Brightcove TVE-SP will be rolled out to the company’s broad customer base with new features and services for delivering high quality, secure TV Everywhere-compatible video content across both portals and TV programmer websites.



Branded, TV-quality experiences – Brightcove TVE-SP takes advantage of advancements in the Brightcove 4 platform for creating immersive, branded, high quality online video viewing experiences. This includes flexible, customizable player and viewer experiences for up to HD-quality video, integrated sharing and discovery features, multi-bitrate streaming, flexible Web developer tools, and support for industry standard video formats, including Flash and H.264.



Authentication and authorization compliance – Brightcove TVE-SP embraces existing open standards for managing viewer access to programming with flexible tools for authentication and authorization. Through Brightcove’s partnership with Ping Identity, TVE-SP supports SAML 2.0-based authentication and authorization services that can integrate with existing MVPD subscriber authorization tools to manage viewer access to programming online.

Flexible rights and entitlement management – Brightcove TVE-SP provides programmers with a wide range of tools to manage content rights and viewer entitlements for online video content, including content scheduling and release windows, geo-restrictions, and custom packaging meta-data.



TV-compatible video advertising and audience measurement – Brightcove TVE-SP provides advanced features to monetize TV Everywhere content, and measure and analyze the impact of the viewing experience for consumers. Flexible video advertising insertion management tools, support for advanced ad formats and integration with leading ad networks and servers enable programmers to optimize and increase monetization opportunities for their online video content. TVE-SP also includes access to advanced analytics, audience measurement and reporting tools.



Flexible approaches to content distribution and delivery – Brightcove TVE-SP supports a wide range of content distribution and delivery scenarios that map to the unique requirements of TV programmer distribution relationships, including plug-ins for content delivery networks (CDN), real-time CDN switching and content feed services that enable programmers to provide TV Everywhere distribution partners with feeds to their programming.



In addition to TV Everywhere-specific features, programmers can use Brightcove for a full range of other online video initiatives, including online marketing and promotion of TV programming content, as well as both direct-to-consumer and syndicated clip and full-length content distribution and monetization across the Web, mobile devices and connected TVs.



For more information and to download a free whitepaper, visit www.brightcove.com/en/video-platform/solutions/tv-everywhere.



