Brightcove Introduces Jump Start for Apple TV® to Accelerate New Video Apps on Fourth-Generation Apple TV®

Jump Start for Apple TV® extends Brightcove’s deep expertise and capabilities in creating compelling video experiences across the Apple ecosystem

BOSTON, September 9, 2015 - Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, today announced Brightcove Jump Start for Apple TV ® , a new service offering to enable publishers to quickly launch video apps on the fourth-generation Apple TV ® . For a limited time, starting at $10,000 USD, the new Jump Start offering builds on Brightcove’s existing expertise and history of delivering and monetizing a range of beautiful video experiences on the Apple TV ® platform and across the Apple ® ecosystem.

Jump starting content on the fourth-generation Apple TV ®

The new Brightcove Jump Start for Apple TV® offers publishers a solution to quickly build and go-to-market with a rich consumer video experience on Apple TV®. Jump Start connects the industry-leading Video Cloud platform with the new Apple TV® and features:

● Creation of a living room video experience optimized for Apple TV® and customized to the content owner’s brand.

● Access to Brightcove’s world-class consulting team to advise on Apple TV® and Brightcove technology strategy, best practices, and design, drawn from expertise in powering marketing-leading Apple TV® experiences.

● Video experience powered by Video Cloud's industry-leading video services for content management, high-performance playback, and analytics.

Deep Apple TV ® platform experience

Brightcove provides deep expertise creating compelling video experiences on Apple TV ® and offers publishers, broadcasters, and content owners multiple paths to bring their content to Apple TV ® to support a range of different business models. In addition to the Jump Start service, Brightcove’s existing Apple TV ® capabilities include:

● DRM protection of premium content - Brightcove is one of only six companies approved by Apple to deliver content using their FairPlay ® Streaming (FPS) digital rights management (DRM) format. Brightcove also enables delivery of non-DRM or “clear” content to Apple TV ® through Video Cloud, the company’s flagship online video platform service, and through Once, the company’s industry-leading server-side ad insertion service.

● TV-like ad-supported user experience - Brightcove enables content owners to monetize premium content through server-side insertion of pre-roll, mid-roll, or post-roll ads via Brightcove Once. By stitching ads into video content in the cloud, Brightcove delivers seamless, high performance playback of ad-supported content to end users.

● AirPlay ® support for video - For media publishers who do not have Apple ® approved apps on the Apple TV ® , Brightcove enables them to use Apple AirPlay ® to wirelessly stream content from their iOS device to the Apple TV ® . Brightcove Video Cloud transcodes content for playback on iOS devices that may be streamed over AirPlay ® to enable the mobile-to-Apple TV ® experience. For content owners already on Apple TV ® , AirPlay ® support allows them to maximize the Apple ® device ecosystem.

● Powerful iOS SD K - Deployed by leading publishers around the world, the Brightcove iOS SDK enables developers to quickly create video experiences on iOS devices. With the release of the new Apple TV ® and tvOS (based on iOS), Brightcove will update the Brightcove iOS SDK as the new hardware and operating system becomes available for development.

● Modular online video services - Brightcove enables delivery to Apple TV ® with Video Cloud, the industry’s leading cloud service for video ingest, publishing, playback, content management, and analytics, Brightcove Once, server-side ad insertion product, and Zencoder, the industry’s leading cloud-transcoding service. Through Brightcove’s modular approach, customers have the flexibility to choose one - or all - of Brightcove’s video services to support their existing infrastructure and workflow.

Pricing and Availability for Brightcove Jump Start for Apple TV ®

For a limited time, Jump Start packages will start at just $10,000 USD. The Jump Start package is designed to help customers rapidly launch video apps on Apple TV ® . To reserve a Jump Start package, contact your Brightcove account manager or click for more information . Availability and timing of service is subject to availability of products and services from Apple.

Supporting quotes:

“Wow, Apple has done it again - we are incredibly excited about the new Apple TV and the ability for our customers to create beautiful experiences for their audiences on this platform. The introduction of a fourth-generation Apple TV has the potential to be a watershed event for the Media industry and opens a significant opportunity for publishers to reach new audiences, monetize content, and extend their brands across one of the most successful device ecosystems in history. We are eager to help our customers be amongst the first to take advantage of this new platform. We are equally excited about our customers’ ability to create video enhanced apps for ecommerce, travel, hospitality - or for virtually anything you can imagine - on Apple TV.” - David Mendels, CEO, Brightcove

Supporting resources:

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is the leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for delivering and monetizing video across connected devices. The company offers a full suite of products and services that reduce the cost and complexity associated with publishing, distributing, measuring and monetizing video across devices. Brightcove has more than 5,000 customers in over 70 countries that rely on the company’s cloud solutions to successfully publish high-quality video experiences to audiences everywhere. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.



