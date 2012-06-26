Brightcove Introduces App Cloud Core Edition, a Free HTML5 Mobile App Platform

Includes open source SDK, developer tools for on-device testing, free cloud compilation, unlimited native apps for Apple iOS and Google Android;



Easy upgrade available to new App Cloud Pro Edition with real-time analytics, push notifications and native advertising, starting at $99 per month

BOSTON, June 26, 2012 - Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud content services, today introduced App Cloud Core, a new free edition of the company’s pioneering app platform that empowers Web developers to use HTML5 and JavaScript to develop and operate rich native apps for Apple iOS and Google Android smartphones and tablets. App Cloud Core features an open source software development kit (SDK), powerful testing and debugging tools, unlimited cloud compilation, and real-time analytics for tracking app installations and usage.



With App Cloud Core, Brightcove provides an open source HTML5 mobile app development SDK and powerful cloud services for efficiently operating and managing apps. This combination makes App Cloud Core the end-to-end solution for building and managing apps.



“Organizations of all kinds are developing apps, but for many the way these apps are built is inefficient and unsustainable,” said Ashley Streb, vice president of technology at Brightcove. “Hybrid apps, or apps built using HTML5 but deployed as a native app, continue to change the game for app development. But in order to be truly successful, organizations also need cloud-based services, like advanced analytics and push messaging, that ensure their apps remain successful long into the future. App Cloud Core not only empowers Web developers to create and publish unlimited apps for free, but it also provides a layer of intelligence and cloud-based services that is unmatched in the industry.”



A Complete Solution for Mobile Apps

Built on Brightcove’s intelligent cloud content platform, App Cloud Core empowers developers and business users to build and operate rich native apps. App Cloud Core provides:

Unlimited app publishing to iOS and Android smartphones and tablets.

to iOS and Android smartphones and tablets. Cloud-based multi-platform compilation to generate distribution-ready, rich native apps for publishing across devices.

to generate distribution-ready, rich native apps for publishing across devices. Open source JavaScript SDK and native containers to build apps that access native device APIs and avoid having to learn platform-specific languages, as well as providing a rich component library for touch-based user experiences supporting text, audio, video, images, and any kind of data.

to build apps that access native device APIs and avoid having to learn platform-specific languages, as well as providing a rich component library for touch-based user experiences supporting text, audio, video, images, and any kind of data. The App Cloud Workshop testing tool that enables developers to painlessly preview and beta test apps directly on a device just as if they were testing a Web application in a browser.

that enables developers to painlessly preview and beta test apps directly on a device just as if they were testing a Web application in a browser. On-device debugging to test application code while it is running on a device. By simply shaking their device, developers can connect the App Cloud Workshop test environment to the App Cloud remote debugging console to quickly diagnose problems and resolve bugs or performance problems.

to test application code while it is running on a device. By simply shaking their device, developers can connect the App Cloud Workshop test environment to the App Cloud remote debugging console to quickly diagnose problems and resolve bugs or performance problems. Open access to Internet content sources , including content management systems, blogs, and REST-based Web services and limited use of App Cloud’s Fast Feeds content optimization service for up to 5 of those sources.

, including content management systems, blogs, and REST-based Web services and limited use of App Cloud’s Fast Feeds content optimization service for up to 5 of those sources. Real-time analytics to measure installs, sessions, usage time and average session length across apps.

For access to more advanced features, there is an easy upgrade path available to App Cloud Pro, a new edition starting at just $99 per month. App Cloud Pro enables professional organizations of all sizes to take advantage of the full suite of capabilities within App Cloud, including powerful cloud content services and business-user features like real-time analytics, unlimited push messaging, image transcoding, content optimization and business user ability to update apps easily. App Cloud Pro enables organizations to affordably build and operate a broad range of apps.



Also announced today, the App Cloud Core open source SDK includes new APIs that enable media publishers to develop rich dual-screen app experiences for the Apple TV. The solution enables publishers to create apps for the iPhone and iPad that simultaneously control full-screen video streaming or interactive content on any HDTV while displaying rich synchronized content on the iPad or iPhone. The unique dual-screen solution leverages Apple’s AirPlay technology, which allows users to wirelessly deliver video content and user interfaces from iOS devices to HDTV via Apple TV. [See separate release]



App Cloud Core and App Cloud Pro are the newest additions to the App Cloud platform used by leading organizations around the world including AMC Networks, The U.S. Department of State, NBC and Joyce Meyer Ministries.

Pricing & Availability

App Cloud is now available in three editions - Core, Pro and Enterprise - to meet the varying needs of organizations. App Cloud Core is the free, community-supported foundation for hybrid app development and allows live production deployment of an unlimited number of apps and unlimited access to cloud-based compilation, debugging, and analytics.



App Cloud Pro is the complete solution for professional organizations and provides access to the full suite of capabilities within App Cloud, including powerful cloud content services and business-user features like real-time analytics, unlimited push messaging, image transcoding, content optimization and business user ability to update apps easily. App Cloud Pro starts at $99 per month for up to 10,000 user sessions per month, with additional charges for additional session capacity.



App Cloud Enterprise is the ideal solution for high volume apps and larger organizations with more complex requirements like multi-account environments and 24/7 support, and includes annual pricing, custom plans for high volume apps and advanced integration features. App Cloud Enterprise starts at 100,000 user sessions per month.



Developers can open a free App Cloud Core account today. You can also find more information about App Cloud Pro and Enterprise on our Pricing and Editions page.

