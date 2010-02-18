Brightcove Hosts UK Online Video Monetization Summit

LONDON, February 18, 2010—



WHAT: Industry innovators Sky Digital Media, Adjust Your Set, Mediacom, and Quantcast present winning strategies for online video monetization at Brightcove-hosted London event.

Industry innovators Sky Digital Media, Adjust Your Set, Mediacom, and Quantcast present winning strategies for online video monetization at Brightcove-hosted London event. WHO: Jeff Whatcott, senior vice president of marketing at Brightcove; Chris Gorell Barnes, CEO of Adjust Your Set; Tim Hussain, head of video and mobile at Sky Digital Media; Rhys McLachlan, managing partner, implementation and futures investment at Mediacom; Konrad Feldman, CEO and co-founder of Quantcast

Jeff Whatcott, senior vice president of marketing at Brightcove; Chris Gorell Barnes, CEO of Adjust Your Set; Tim Hussain, head of video and mobile at Sky Digital Media; Rhys McLachlan, managing partner, implementation and futures investment at Mediacom; Konrad Feldman, CEO and co-founder of Quantcast WHERE: Streamed live at http://blog.brightcove.com/en/

Streamed live at http://blog.brightcove.com/en/ WHEN: 3:00 PM GMT to 7:00 PM GMT



About Brightcove

Brightcove is a cloud-based online video platform. Media companies, businesses and organizations worldwide use Brightcove to publish and distribute video on the Web. Founded in 2004, Brightcove has offices across North America, Europe and Asia and customers in 34 countries. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.

Press Contacts

Europe

Stephen Orr

AxiCom for Brightcove

+44 20 8392 4056

stephen.orr@axicom.com

