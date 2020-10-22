BRIGHTCOVE, THE GLOBAL AND INDUSTRY-DEFINING LEADER IN VIDEO, UNVEILS BOLD NEW BRAND

The Trusted and Innovative Authority in Video for Leading Organizations

Reinvigorates Brand Platform with Total Visual Redesign

BOSTON, October 22, 2020 - Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV) the global leader in video for business, today announced a complete reimagination of its brand, inclusive of all-new positioning and voice, as well as a bold new graphic identity. The rebrand comes at a time when video is being fully embraced by both consumers and businesses across all sectors. This solidifies the company’s mission to own the video platform conversation globally as the definitive voice on how video is hosted, shared, monetized and experienced, while achieving customers’ goals through its leading technology.

Brightcove has been an integral part of the video industry for more than 15 years, pioneering innovations and creating award-winning technology and services used by media organizations and enterprises around the globe. Now, during a time when video reliance has quickly accelerated and seen exponential growth, this vibrant new identity reflects Brightcove’s ceaseless efforts to push the boundaries of what’s possible in video, establishing its continued dedication to empower its customers to tell their stories.

“This is a pivotal time for our industry, and the need for video will remain an anchor for brands who understand the power it can deliver to unite, engage, and communicate,” said Jeff Ray, CEO of Brightcove. “Our customers represent some of the most innovative companies in the world, and we’re proud to partner with them to own the moments that matter. This brand evolution reflects who we are today, our ambitions for the future, and our commitment to the companies who place video at the center of their business.”

With over 50 industry-defining patents under its belt, Brightcove lives and breathes video - a key message the company clearly illuminates through this brand evolution. Whether it’s solutions for broadcasting or publishing, marketing, enterprise communications, virtual events or livestreaming - the Brightcove team takes pride in making video easier for its partners, and has yet to meet a video challenge it can’t tackle and innovate upon.

Brightcove provides its game-changing video solutions to over 3,381 customers globally. This roster includes industry leaders spanning verticals, from media titans like SXSW and AMC Networks, food and beverage giants, Chick-Fil-A and Dunkin Brands, authorities in entertainment like the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the Tribeca Film Festival, virtual education company MasterClass, along with sports partners like USGA’s U.S. Open, and many more.

About Brightcove

When video is done right, it can have a powerful and lasting effect. Hearts open. Minds change. Creativity thrives. Since 2004, Brightcove has been helping customers discover and experience the incredible power of video through its award-winning technology, empowering organizations in more than 70 countries across the globe to touch audiences in bold and innovative ways.

Brightcove achieves this by developing technologies once thought impossible, providing customer support without parallel or excuses, and leveraging the expertise and resources of a global infrastructure. Video is the world’s most compelling, exciting medium. Visit www.brightcove.com for more information. Video That Means Business.™