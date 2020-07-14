Brightcove Expands World Class Global Partner Program

The program enables Brightcove partners to facilitate customers’ receipt of superior video technology to succeed in the era of digital transformation

BOSTON, July 14, 2020 - Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the world’s leading video technology platform, today announced the expansion of the Brightcove Global Partner Program, designed to further extend the power of video to reach global audiences quickly and easily. With a broad portfolio of partners specifically focused on media and enterprise organizations, the Brightcove Global Partner Program broadens the reach of Brightcove’s leading video technology solutions, which help fuel innovation and drive transformative business strategies with video.

Video is now a requirement to be a successful business. Brightcove’s Global Partner Program makes video technology readily available to organizations globally and enables them to implement it quickly through the channels that align best with their business models. By building a community of world-class partners, Brightcove is further democratizing the consumption of video, enabling companies around the world to bring their stories to viewers everywhere.

The newly-expanded program accommodates forward-thinking companies committed to ensuring the best experience for customers and end-users. The program consists of three types of partners:

Referral Partners: Partners that refer their clients to Brightcove directly for a full video solution.

Solution Partners: Systems integrators and resellers that build full video management solutions for their enterprise and media clients.

Master License Partners: Partners that deliver Brightcove’s video technology and solutions as a managed service provider to clients of all sizes that demand the quality, choice, and support that Brightcove provides.

The Master License Partner program puts the full Brightcove platform within reach for all size clients. This new program allows Master License Partners to build upon their expertise, keeping them front and center to their clients, and now they are able to deliver world-class Brightcove video to their customers. Regardless of size, content type, and location, partners and clients alike are able to leverage leading video technology backed by Brightcove.

“As we continue to help enterprises broadcast their video content online, we want to ensure we’re offering them the most robust and premier video solutions available on the market,” said Blaise Kremer, Co-Founder, NovaStream. “Brightcove’s solutions allow the organizations we work with to enhance the delivery of their video content to their audiences, resulting in broader reach and exceptional viewing experiences. We are excited to be a part of Brightcove’s Partner Program, and look forward to helping more companies reap the benefits of video.”

"We are thrilled to be a part of Brightcove’s Global Partner Network and to help our customers stay at the forefront of the video revolution,” said Nuthapong Temsiripong, CEO, Digital Solution International Co., Ltd. “We have a long-standing relationship with Brightcove and have worked closely together to help media companies reduce their video streaming costs and increase revenue. As we move into the new partner program with additional enhancements and resources, we are excited to see our mutual customers continue to succeed with video.”

“Brightcove is committed to providing a strong global partner and channel ecosystem to support the demanding video needs for our customers,” said Lynn D. Tinney, Vice President, Global Partners at Brightcove. “Customers are our number one priority and we have enhanced our global partner program to enable them to deliver exceptional video experiences and exceed their audience’s expectations. Our partners offer services and solutions that are at the forefront of the digital transformation and with Brightcove as the core technology powering this network, we enable organizations that are serious about video to deliver secure and reliable content to viewers around the world.”

