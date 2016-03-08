Brightcove Enables Fans to Experience 30 Years of SXSW® Through Mobile, Desktop, and OTT

Festival live streams and on-demand video provide engaging, global access to latest culture, art, and technology trends

BOSTON, March 8 , 2016 - Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, today announced that it is providing live stream and on-demand video services for the South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Music, Film & Interactive festival taking place on March 10-20, 2016. SXSW will use multiple Brightcove cloud video solutions — Brightcove Video Cloud, Brightcove Live, and Brightcove Gallery — to publish festival sessions and replay video content that fans worldwide can access from mobile, desktop, or Roku devices. In addition, Brightcove powers SXSW On™, the festival’s original content network, for sxsw.com and Roku.

30 Years of Innovation and Growth at SXSW

Now in its 30th year, SXSW Conferences & Festivals reach tens of thousands of fans and followers who want to experience the latest trends at the intersection of culture, art, and technology . Having grown far beyond its original 700 attendees and its music roots, SXSW is now an established global brand that enables its audiences to follow news and updates 365 days a year through online video.

Harnessing Online Video to Extend the Festival Experience

For 2016, SXSW plans to use online video to extend the festival experience to fans around the world and to supplement the in-person SXSW experience. The festival will live str eam over 60 session s during SXSWeek®. SXSW’s on-demand content will engage fans before, during, and after the festival. Fans who attend in-person will also be able to replay sessions they attended, view content they missed, and stay engaged with the festival year round.

Leveraging a Wide Range of Brightcove Solutions

To deliver attendees and fans a SXSW online video experience, SXSW is using Brightcove Video Cloud, Brightcove Live, and Brightcove Gallery. Video Cloud enables SXSW to efficiently manage and deliver its high-quality live and on-demand video for every version of its properties, so that SXSW fans from around the world may view and interact with festival content. The Brightcove Live module reduces the need for expensive onsite encoding hardware and allows SXSW to stream more of its events. Lastly, Brightcove Gallery powers the beautiful and responsive video experiences that make SXSW’s content available for viewing anytime, across any device.

Supporting Quotes:

“Enhancing our video offering with Brightcove was instrumental in strengthening our relationships with existing online fans and catching the attention of new fans by making more sessions available to view online. SXSW is built on creating moving experiences, whether that’s watching a film, listening to a song, or hearing an inspirational panel. Video is the best way for the world to experience SXSW, short of actually coming to Austin. We knew that we needed a high-quality video platform to deliver premium video experiences reliably across a multitude of devices. Brightcove has been a critical partner to help us achieve those goals.” — Scott Wilcox, Director of Technology at SXSW

“SXSW is revered as one of the most influential and inspiring festivals for film, art, culture — and now new technology — in the world. In its early days, word-of-mouth and traditional marketing were the primary vehicles to reach fans. Today, video offers new dimensions and opportunities to engage and inspire fans, and allow them to share the festival experience.” — Anil Jain, SVP and GM, Media at Brightcove

About SXSW

The South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conferences & Festivals offer the unique industry convergence of music, film, and emerging technologies.

Fostering creative and professional growth, SXSW is the premier destination for discovery. The event is a launch pad for innovative content with new media presentations, music showcases and film screenings providing exposure for creators and compelling entertainment for attendees. SXSW 2016 takes place March 11-20 in Austin, TX. For more information, please visit www.sxsw.com .

SXSW 2016 is sponsored by Esurance, Mazda, Monster Energy, Capital One, Bud Light, McDonald’s, The Austin Chronicle, Sonicbids, Pandora, Marriott, Deloitte Digital, Ten-X, United Airlines, and Samsung.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is the leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for delivering and monetizing video across connected devices. The company offers a full suite of products and services that reduce the cost and complexity associated with publishing, distributing, measuring and monetizing video across devices. Brightcove has more than 5,000 customers in over 70 countries that rely on the company’s cloud solutions to successfully publish high-quality video experiences to audiences everywhere. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.



