Brightcove Enables Content Owners to Launch Over-the-top (OTT) Services and Monetize Content Faster than Ever Before

Brightcove BeaconTM provides flexible monetization options, allowing customers to recognize revenue across devices at launch

BOSTON, October 31, 2019 - Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, announced the general availability of Brightcove Beacon™, a new SaaS-based OTT platform. Brightcove Beacon empowers customers to deliver captivating OTT experiences on a breadth of devices, with the flexibility of multiple monetization models to fit any business need.



As consumers continue to shift their viewing habits, broadcasters, content owners, and Pay-TV providers are seeking new business models and technology in an effort to stay relevant to their audiences. The continuously expanding list of viewing devices is a challenge for many content owners, and Brightcove Beacon addresses this by allowing customers to launch content to multiple platforms simultaneously. Additionally, with multiple paths to monetization, including advertising, subscription, freemium, and authentication models, Brightcove Beacon helps customers to launch and monetize video content across mobile, web, connected TV, and smart TV all from one platform.



Brightcove Beacon allows customers of all industries to deliver content to multiple devices and platforms to increase audience reach. With Brightcove Beacon, new and existing customers are seeing the advantage of quickly launching multiple apps across platforms and devices with the added benefit of staying up to date with the latest app store requirements.



“We launched our first online community in 2012 using Brightcove Video Cloud with the goal of becoming a leading provider of online digital instruction via a paid subscription model. Our how-to instructions are centered around lifelong learning and hobbies, and reaches members in more than 150 countries,” said Jim Kopp, EVP and GM of Digital Business at TN Marketing. “Now with 11 online communities focused on engaging people with their passions, and as more consumers cut the cable cord and turn to app-based streaming devices like Roku and Amazon Fire TV, we see the opportunity to further evolve our video delivery to align with new viewing behaviors and preferences. Brightcove Beacon allows us to do this quickly, easily, and with the latest technology at the forefront of the streaming video industry.”



Brightcove Beacon also supports flexible monetization models enabling customers to see value from their content in a way that works best for their business and provides more options for advertising partners to reach viewers.



"We want to ensure that we continuously provide our viewers with easy to use products and engaging weather-related content," said Naomi Lipowski, Director IPTV & TV Apps of Pelmorex Corp. (parent company of The Weather Network & MeteoMedia). “As we continue to expand our services on more platforms to provide additional value to our viewers and advertisers, having cross-device OTT capabilities is a must. Brightcove Beacon's solution enables us to efficiently provide a high-quality viewing experience on a variety of devices for our viewers, while also creating more opportunities for our advertising partners to reach their audience demographics."



Furthermore, Brightcove Beacon helps customers to scale their businesses cost-effectively, reaching viewers on the devices and platforms they favor faster than ever before. By utilizing Brightcove Beacon, customers can focus on securing the content viewers crave.



“A few years ago, we observed that there was a significant opportunity to reach a broader global audience using OTT technology, but our organization was built around traditional TV and cable,” said Michael Stonecypher, VP of Digital Media/Broadcast at Christian Broadcasting Network. “Our goal was to build a user-friendly, consistent digital presence in a simple and cost-effective way without having to shift company resources away from producing the content our viewers seek. Brightcove Beacon enabled us to offer a full-scale OTT service using existing systems without having to expand our team. Today, OTT is a significant growth area for CBN, and Brightcove Beacon will help us keep pace with our viewers’ evolving demands.”



As stated in the Brightcove Video Index, the rise of mobile is here to stay, with 53% of global video views beginning on mobile devices, smartphones, and tablets. The role mobile plays in video consumption is as prevalent as ever and companies need to serve content to viewers where they are consuming content.



“We are excited to see our customers launch content quickly and easily across devices and platforms with Brightcove Beacon,” said Charles Chu, Chief Product Officer, Brightcove. “The OTT landscape is evolving and isn’t a one size fits all category anymore; viewers have increased expectations and appetites for watching videos while consuming content on a growing list of devices. Brightcove Beacon helps customers reach new viewers across more devices and expand their ability to protect and monetize their video content. For TN Marketing, Pelmorex, and CBN, Brightcove Beacon is the flexible platform that fits their needs and we are thrilled to partner with all three companies as they work to expand reach, monetize, scale, and get to market quickly with new apps.”



About TN Marketing

TN Marketing is a global video streaming service focused on creating communities by engaging people with their passions. Its how-to instruction, centered around lifelong hobbies, reaches members in more than 150 countries. TN Marketing is a leading video streaming service focused on the development of beginner to advanced how-to-instructional content. With eleven digital brand properties, a large number of subject matter experts, and nearly 2,000 hours of owned instructional content, TN Marketing delivers engaging content to its online subscribers and visitors every day.



About Pelmorex Weather Networks

Pelmorex Weather Networks, a division of Pelmorex Corp., is a leading international provider of weather-related information services. It operates in North America, Europe and Latin America under the brands The Weather Network, MétéoMédia, Eltiempo.es, Otempo.pt and Clima. The Weather Network and its French counterpart MétéoMédia are Canada's most popular weather and information services on TV, web and mobile apps. Eltiempo is Spain's leading multi-platform weather information provider. Pelmorex also operates Canada's National Alert Aggregation and Dissemination System, which aggregates and distributes emergency alerts issued by authorized government agencies, a part of Alert Ready.



About The Christian Broadcasting Network

Founded in 1960, The Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) is a global multimedia organization focusing on evangelism and humanitarian aid. Producing television programming that is distributed via cable, broadcast, satellite and the internet, CBN is one of the largest Christian ministries in the world, taking its message of hope to 159 countries and territories, with programs and content translated into 85 languages. CBN's television outreach includes The 700 Club, one of the longest-running television series in America, as well as CBN News, an international, nonprofit news organization that provides programming 24 hours a day by broadcast, cable, satellite and streaming.



About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is the leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for managing, delivering, and monetizing video experiences on every screen. A pioneering force in the world of online video since the company’s founding in 2004, Brightcove’s award-winning technology, unparalleled services, extensive partner ecosystem, and proven global scale have helped thousands of companies in over 70 countries achieve better business results with video. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.



